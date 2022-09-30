Tua and the Concussion Dilemma, Danny Amendola on Playing With Brady, Plus Matt Buschmann on Catching Judge’s 61st

Read full article on original website
Through four games this NFL season, the Detroit Lions are the league’s highest-scoring team. Now, I could point out that they’re 1-3 after a 48-45 home loss to the Seahawks and have surrendered more points than all but 16 teams in league history through the first month of the season, but Dan Campbell wouldn’t want us to dwell on the negatives. The Lions are the NFL’s most consistent scoring machine at the moment, putting up at least 24 points in each of their games, and they haven’t done it by landing a franchise quarterback, or loading up with talented pass catchers, or finding the next play-calling genius. They did it by building the NFL’s most complex run game.
Close calls happening at record-setting pace in NFL
Games are going down to the wire in the NFL at an unprecedented rate. With a record 15 of 16 games last week within one score in the fourth quarter, the league is having the most competitive start to a season in its history. Of the 64 games, 50 of them have been within one score in the fourth quarter for the most ever through four weeks. There have been a record 23 games decided by three points or fewer and 38 decided by eight points or fewer, tied with the 2018 season for the most through four weeks.
After trailing the Jacksonville Jaguars 14-0 in the first quarter, the Eagles came back to defeat the Jags 29-21 and remain undefeated at 4-0. The Eagles ran for 213 yards against the Jags’ no. 1 run defense and had a total of five takeaways, including Haason Reddick’s game-sealing strip sack late in the fourth quarter. We’ve now seen this team face some real adversity, so what will it take for Philly to lose a game, and how will facing adversity now help the Eagles later on during a potential deep playoff run? Sheil and Ben break it all down.
NFL Week 5 Power Rankings: Eagles Soar into the Top Five
Entering Week 5 as the only undefeated team in the NFL, the Philadelphia Eagles have finally climbed into the top five of The Ringer’s weekly NFL power rankings. No offense in the NFL has a higher floor right now, and quarterback Jalen Hurts continues to get better every single week. The Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Chargers are both clinging to top-10 spots after improving to 2-2 with much-needed wins in Week 4. But the top two spots remain unchanged: the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs are the league’s only powerhouses through four weeks. Featuring the two best quarterbacks in football right now, Buffalo and Kansas City entered the season at no. 1 and no. 2, respectively, and haven’t budged.
