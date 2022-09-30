Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Massachusetts Deli Serves Some of the Largest Sandwiches in the CountryTravel MavenHaverhill, MA
The Best Fried Chicken in Massachusetts can be Found Inside this Little Hole-in-the-Wall RestaurantTravel MavenBillerica, MA
Tufts shows support for Harvard, UNC in Supreme Court affirmative action caseThe Tufts DailyHarvard, MA
Related
whdh.com
Former insurance adjuster indicted, accused of stealing identities of victims in Merrimack Valley gas explosions
LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - A former insurance adjuster has been indicted, accused of stealing the identities of victims in the Merrimack Valley gas explosions in 2018. The series of explosions, which were later determined to be caused by overpressurized pipelines in the area, left more than 130 properties damaged, two dozen people injured and one teenager dead. The explosions forced 2,000 families into temporary housing.
whdh.com
Amber alert from Maine cancelled after children found safe, mother taken into custody in Woburn, Mass.
WOBURN, MASS. (WHDH) - Maine State Police have cancelled an Amber alert issued earlier in the day after a mother who allegedly took her two children from Saco was arrested in Massachusetts. Officials said Alexandra Vincent, who was believed to have taken her two small children from a home on...
WMUR.com
Rochester police search for missing, endangered adult
ROCHESTER, N.H. — Rochester police are searching for a missing and endangered adult. Tiffany Vigneau, 42, was last seen in the Charles Street area Monday, wearing a multi-colored short-sleeved blouse and jeans, police said. Officials said Vigneau is described as tall with curly brown hair nearly to her shoulders,...
Gardner police investigating after pedestrian fatally stuck by city vehicle
Local and state police are investigating after a pedestrian was fatally struck by a Gardner city vehicle Monday morning. According to the Worcester County District Attorney’s office, a city of Gardner Department of Public Works truck hit the pedestrian at approximately 8:30 a.m. on Coleman Street. The pedestrian died...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
whdh.com
Trial begins for woman charged in the death of a toddler in South Boston
BOSTON (WHDH) - Jury selection began Tuesday for a woman charged in the death of a toddler in South Boston four years ago. Charlene Casey is on trial for vehicular homicide. Prosecutors said she caused a “chain reaction” crash in South Boston on July 25, 2018, when she failed to stop at a stop sign at an intersection and collided with a van.
WMUR.com
22-year-old woman reported missing in Nashua nearly 50 years ago; case remains unsolved
NASHUA, N.H. — Nashua police are asking for the public's help in solving a missing person case from nearly 50 years ago. Dorothy Ann Bois, 22, was reported missing in the early morning hours of Oct. 4, 1973. She was living on Kinsley Street with her husband, Kenneth Bois,...
nbcboston.com
Man Charged With Robbing NH Dunkin' Store
A New Hampshire man is facing charges after he allegedly robbed a Dunkin' store in Manchester over the weekend. Shawn Senay, 20, of Manchester, is charged with robbery and was scheduled to be arraigned Monday in Hillsborough Superior Court-North. Manchester police said they received a call around 6:45 p.m. Sunday...
manchesterinklink.com
Alleged Dunkins thief apprehended
MANCHESTER, N.H. – Manchester Police have arrested 20-year-old Shawn Senay after he allegedly tried to rob the Granite Street Dunkin’ Donuts. Police were called at 6:45 p.m. on Sunday, with someone telling police that a man with a black, fur-lined and hooded winter jacket entered the store, had a gun, and demanded money. The man then left and ran eastbound toward the Granite Street Bridge.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Federal agents raid multiple homes, businesses in Woburn
WOBURN, Mass. — A large group of federal agents raided multiple businesses in Woburn on Tuesday morning, seizing an array evidence in connection with an ongoing investigation, officials said. Law enforcement officials with Homeland Security, the Department of Labor, and Woburn police executed federal search and arrest warrants at...
whdh.com
Teen shot outside Boston school, suspect in custody
DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A 17-year-old student was shot, reportedly by another student, outside the the Jeremiah E. Burke High School in Dorchester on Tuesday, according to Boston Police. Authorities said the alleged shooter, another 17-year-old, male student, was taken into custody, and that a firearm had been recovered. “A...
WCVB
Kayaker's body recovered after extensive search at Chelmsford lake, police say
CHELMSFORD, Mass. — The body of a kayaker has been recovered after an extensive search Monday afternoon at a lake in Chelmsford, Massachusetts, police said. Chelmsford police and fire responded to Freeman Lake at about 12:22 p.m. after receiving witness reports of a kayaker in distress on the a lake.
laconiadailysun.com
Tilton resident set to be sentenced for fatal overdose captured on video
LACONIA — A Tilton resident is due to be sentenced next week after being found guilty for selling fentanyl to someone who overdosed on the opioid drug and died, an event that was captured by a surveillance camera in the accused's apartment. Albert Lynch, 50, was found guilty of...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
whdh.com
Gas leak reported on Route 140 in Norton
NORTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A gas leak has been contained on Route 140 in Norton, though as of Tuesday afternoon, Eversource and National Grid were working with local police to repair the line. According to Norton Fire, they responded to Route 140 near the Taunton line for a reported gas...
Former Columbia Gas worker Lashaunda Studaway accused of stealing IDs of Merrimack Valley explosion victims
Four years after Columbia Gas was held responsible after a series of explosions in Lawrence, Andover and North Andover killed one man and injured dozens more, a former insurance adjuster for the gas company was arraigned on charges that accuse the adjuster of stealing the identities of multiple Merrimack Valley gas explosion victims and more than $28,000 from their individual bank accounts, Attorney General Maura Healy’s office announced on Monday.
whdh.com
Officials recover body from lake in Chelmsford during search for missing kayaker
CHELMSFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Crews from multiple police and fire departments located a body Monday afternoon during a search for a missing kayaker. In a joint statement from Chelmsford Police and the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office, the search started after a report came in around 12:30 p.m. about a man in distress while boating on Freeman Lake. Officials said first responders arrived soon after and located a kayak, but not the boater.
whdh.com
Officials: Pedestrian dies after being hit by DPW truck in Gardner
GARDNER, MASS. (WHDH) - An investigation is underway in Gardner after a pedestrian was hit and killed by a town DPW truck Monday morning. According to the Worcester County District Attorney’s Office, the pedestrian was walking in the area of Coleman Street when they were hit by the vehicle around 8:30 a.m.
whdh.com
Lynn man arraigned in connection with South Boston attack
BOSTON (WHDH) - A Lynn man was arraigned in connection with an early morning attack on a female victim in South Boston. Felix Palmer, 36, is facing rape, indecent assault and battery and assault and battery charges after the Sept. 23 attack at D and West 3rd streets. According to...
Hudson, N.H. police investigating dirt bike crash that killed one minor, hospitalized another
Hudson, New Hampshire police are investigating a crash that claimed the life of one juvenile and injured another on Sunday afternoon. According to a statement from the Hudson Police Department, the two juveniles were riding a Kawasaki dirt bike on Wason Road when they collided with a Ford Ranger pick-up truck.
NH officials may start levying criminal charges after risky hiker rescues
“It’s a little wake-up call,” one New Hampshire Fish and Game Department official said. They walked into Franconia Notch State Park the afternoon of June 11 without equipment, proper footwear, or even an idea of where they were going. Lowell resident Jason Feierstin, 22, and Windsor, New Hampshire...
Comments / 4