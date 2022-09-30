LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - A former insurance adjuster has been indicted, accused of stealing the identities of victims in the Merrimack Valley gas explosions in 2018. The series of explosions, which were later determined to be caused by overpressurized pipelines in the area, left more than 130 properties damaged, two dozen people injured and one teenager dead. The explosions forced 2,000 families into temporary housing.

