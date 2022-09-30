Read full article on original website
Benzie County calendar for events for Oct. 5-21
Looking for something to do? Here is a list of local events and activities in Benzie County and beyond.
Showing their school spirit
Beznie County was full of school spirit during the last weekend of September as both Benzie County Central and Farnkfort-Elberta Area Schools held their homecoming celebrations.
Benzie orchestra honors former member at last concert of season
The final performance for the Benzie Area Symphony Orchestra will feature the music of Bob James and other musical selections.
Michigan Legacy Art Park announces guided fall color tour
Michigan Legacy Art Park announces guided fall color tour, including new artwork.
Q&A with Benzie County Central Schools new teachers
It's been almost a month since school has started at Benzie County Central Schools and some new instructors are easing into the school-year routine.
Fall Festival set to warm up Beulah on Oct. 1
It will soon be time to celebrate fall in Benzie County with the first weekend of Benzie County Fall Festival bringing a day's worth of autumn-themed activities to downtown Beulah.
Don't miss the last Star Party this year at Sleeping Bear Dunes
Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore announces the last in-person Star Party of the year.
Beulah farm provided celery, onions for northern Michigan, Wisconsin
It might not be obvious when driving through Beulah or walking through the Trapp Farm Nature Preserve that it was once home to one of the biggest farms in northern Michigan.
Seven organizations share $111,000 from community foundation
The Grand Traverse Regional Community Foundation awards $111,000 in grants to seven organizations.
Take a sneak peek inside Benzie Area Christian Neighbor's new headquarters
Benzie Area Christian Neighbors is getting ready to open its new building to clients and the public after operating out of everything from a small cabin to a former office building for nearly 40 years.
Looking back in Benzie: Agricultural films, TB and prohibition efforts
What was in the news 100 years ago today?
Benzie County officials recommend $120,000 toward Frankfort housing project
The Benzie County Committee of the Whole is recommending commissioners commit American Recovery Plan Act money to housing projects in Benzie County.
See the best in show at Oliver Art Center's 2022 All-Media exhibit
Visitors to the Elizabeth Lane Oliver Center for the Arts will get the chance to see unique works of art created by artists from Benzie County and beyond.
Benzie County Life Chain event to be held Oct. 2
Life Chain is a lawful, quiet prayerful Christian witness to life.
Record Patriot Male Athlete of the Week: Jaxon Childers
Benzie Central junior Jaxon Childers is the Benzie County Record Patriot's Male Athlete of the Week.
Benzie County Habitat seeks $850,000 for housing project
The Benzie County Board of Commissioners heard a request for American Rescue Plan Act funding to support a housing project proposed by Habitat for Humanity of Benzie County in partnership with Graceland Fruit.
Benzie Area Christian Neighbors' old building demolished
Benzie Area Christian Neighbors' old building is coming down as the finishing touches are put on the new building.
What's new for Frankfort-Elberta Area Schools in the 2022-23 school year?
Officials at Frankfort-Elberta Area Schools plan to work with the community to implement new programs and continue others.
Interlochen man pronounced dead after Inland Township Crash
An Interlochen man was pronounced dead at the scene of a crash after they failed to stop at an intersection.
Converting Benzie County Jail to juvenile detention center 'unfeasible'
The Benzie County Board of Commissioners decided against any further investigation into the possibility of turning the Benzie County Jail into a juvenile detention center.
