A Florida woman touted as a 'Mother Teresa' ran a $196 million Ponzi scheme, feds say
Federal prosecutors say Johanna Garcia's company wasn't a funding miracle for small businesses but a lucrative Ponzi scheme whose co-conspirators spent millions of dollars on luxury items.
Father and Son Charged in $100 Million Sandwich Scheme
It was the caper of the century: a minuscule New Jersey deli not only became a publicly traded entity but mysteriously grew to have a market value north of $100 million. Now, three men are being charged with illegally pumping up the company’s stock, with the goal of dumping their shares and absconding with the profits. They never even had the chance to pocket their ill-gotten bread.On Monday, separate actions from the Securities and Exchange Commission and the Department of Justice accused 63-year-old James Patten, 80-year-old Peter Coker Sr., and 53-year-old Peter Coker Jr. of illicitly manipulating share prices of...
The Verge
Kim Kardashian pays $1.26 million after being charged with illegally promoting crypto scheme
Kim Kardashian has paid $1.26 million after being charged by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) with unlawfully promoting a crypto investment scheme on Instagram. The SEC says Kardashian failed to disclose the fact that she was paid $250,000 to promote EthereumMax tokens last June. In a series of posts to her Instagram story, Kardashian asked her followers, “Are you guys into crypto??? This is not financial advice but sharing what my friends just told me about the ethereum max token!” Her followers were then encouraged to head to the EthereumMax website and “join the E-Max community.”
HipHopDX.com
Fat Joe Sues His Accountants After Losing Over $300K In Alleged Ponzi Scheme
Fat Joe has accused his accountant of misappropriating funds under his and his wife’s names, and using the accounts of several MLB players to cover their tracks. After Joe’s long time CPA, Andre N. Chammas, fired his assistant Vanessa Rodriguez, the rapper claims to have noticed several irregularities in the way Chammas’ firm, BDO, was handling his business accounts.
MLB・
Todd and Julie Chrisley Accused of Living Above Their Means on $30 Million in Loans: Everything to Know About the Fraud Trial
More than two years after Todd and Julie Chrisley were charged with several counts of bank and wire fraud, tax evasion and conspiracy, the Chrisley Knows Best stars’ trial got underway in May 2022. Todd, 53, and Julie, 49, arrived in an Atlanta court on May 17 for opening statements, during which Assistant U.S. Attorney Annalise […]
Jay-Z and Roc Nation get allegedly crooked cop arrested
The social justice advocacy group founded by Jay-Z is celebrating the federal indictment of a former Kansas City, Kansas, police officer who allegedly kidnapped and raped women more than 20 years ago. The U.S. Department of Justice has filed federal civil rights crimes against ex-cop Roger Golubski for allegedly kidnapping...
Cardi B Has Reportedly Started Garnishing Youtuber Tasha K’s Bank Account To Collect $3.3 Million Owed For Lawsuit Win
It looks like disgraced Youtuber Tasha K isn't getting out of paying Cardi B, no matter how many times she insists the rapper isn't taking the millions she owes.
New Young Thug Indictment Shows Gunna’s Only Guilty Of Tinted Windows, Lawyer Says
Legal representatives for Atlanta rapper Gunna have filed a third motion in court this week with the hopes of landing a bond hearing. The post New Young Thug Indictment Shows Gunna’s Only Guilty Of Tinted Windows, Lawyer Says appeared first on NewsOne.
NBC San Diego
Two Former EBay Executives Sentenced to Prison for Involvement in Cyberstalking Scheme
James Baugh and David Harville were sentenced on Thursday following a 2019 cyberstalking scheme. The ex-eBay employees hatched a campaign to harass the editor and publisher of eCommercebytes, a website closely followed by online sellers. Prosecutors said the executives were urged by former eBay CEO Devin Wenig to go after...
Billboard
Fat Joe Sues Longtime Accountants, Claiming They Stole Millions in ‘Brazen’ Scheme
Fat Joe has filed a lawsuit against his longtime accounting firm and two of its employees, claiming they stole millions of dollars in a fraud that has the “hallmarks of a Ponzi scheme.”. In a complaint filed in Miami court on Tuesday (Sept. 27), the rapper (real name Joseph...
Five IRS employees stole COVID relief funds to buy Gucci, trips to Las Vegas, Justice Department says
Five IRS workers have been charged with obtaining COVID-19 relief funds through false applications and spending the money on luxury goods.
AOL Corp
23 lottery winners who lost millions
The odds of winning the Mega Millions or Powerball are slim — but the odds of your life devolving into chaos if you somehow pull it off are actually quite good. Most lottery dreams share a few common themes: yachts and lobster tails, big tips, fast cars, the fast life and a mansion for mom. In reality, instant entry to the nouveau riche class has a way of wrecking friendships, destroying marriages, ending in bankruptcy or worse.
Kim Kardashian to pay huge fine for backing cryptocurrency
Kim Kardashian will pay a $1.26 million fine for backing a crypto asset, in a case that officials said was part of a widespread problem among celebrities.The reality TV star had failed to disclose the $250,000 she was given by cryptocurrency firm EthereumMax to promote its EMAX tokens, the US Securities and Exchange Commission said.Kardashian published an Instagram post promoting the tokens, and included a link to a website that included instructions to buy the tokens. The post had suggested Kardashian had been told news about the token by “friends” and included the disclaimer that “this is not financial...
