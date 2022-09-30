ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Father and Son Charged in $100 Million Sandwich Scheme

It was the caper of the century: a minuscule New Jersey deli not only became a publicly traded entity but mysteriously grew to have a market value north of $100 million. Now, three men are being charged with illegally pumping up the company’s stock, with the goal of dumping their shares and absconding with the profits. They never even had the chance to pocket their ill-gotten bread.On Monday, separate actions from the Securities and Exchange Commission and the Department of Justice accused 63-year-old James Patten, 80-year-old Peter Coker Sr., and 53-year-old Peter Coker Jr. of illicitly manipulating share prices of...
Kim Kardashian pays $1.26 million after being charged with illegally promoting crypto scheme

Kim Kardashian has paid $1.26 million after being charged by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) with unlawfully promoting a crypto investment scheme on Instagram. The SEC says Kardashian failed to disclose the fact that she was paid $250,000 to promote EthereumMax tokens last June. In a series of posts to her Instagram story, Kardashian asked her followers, “Are you guys into crypto??? This is not financial advice but sharing what my friends just told me about the ethereum max token!” Her followers were then encouraged to head to the EthereumMax website and “join the E-Max community.”
Fat Joe Sues His Accountants After Losing Over $300K In Alleged Ponzi Scheme

Fat Joe has accused his accountant of misappropriating funds under his and his wife’s names, and using the accounts of several MLB players to cover their tracks. After Joe’s long time CPA, Andre N. Chammas, fired his assistant Vanessa Rodriguez, the rapper claims to have noticed several irregularities in the way Chammas’ firm, BDO, was handling his business accounts.
Todd and Julie Chrisley Accused of Living Above Their Means on $30 Million in Loans: Everything to Know About the Fraud Trial

More than two years after Todd and Julie Chrisley were charged with several counts of bank and wire fraud, tax evasion and conspiracy, the Chrisley Knows Best stars’ trial got underway in May 2022. Todd, 53, and Julie, 49, arrived in an Atlanta court on May 17 for opening statements, during which Assistant U.S. Attorney Annalise […]
Jay-Z and Roc Nation get allegedly crooked cop arrested

The social justice advocacy group founded by Jay-Z is celebrating the federal indictment of a former Kansas City, Kansas, police officer who allegedly kidnapped and raped women more than 20 years ago. The U.S. Department of Justice has filed federal civil rights crimes against ex-cop Roger Golubski for allegedly kidnapping...
23 lottery winners who lost millions

The odds of winning the Mega Millions or Powerball are slim — but the odds of your life devolving into chaos if you somehow pull it off are actually quite good. Most lottery dreams share a few common themes: yachts and lobster tails, big tips, fast cars, the fast life and a mansion for mom. In reality, instant entry to the nouveau riche class has a way of wrecking friendships, destroying marriages, ending in bankruptcy or worse.
Kim Kardashian to pay huge fine for backing cryptocurrency

Kim Kardashian will pay a $1.26 million fine for backing a crypto asset, in a case that officials said was part of a widespread problem among celebrities.The reality TV star had failed to disclose the $250,000 she was given by cryptocurrency firm EthereumMax to promote its EMAX tokens, the US Securities and Exchange Commission said.Kardashian published an Instagram post promoting the tokens, and included a link to a website that included instructions to buy the tokens. The post had suggested Kardashian had been told news about the token by “friends” and included the disclaimer that “this is not financial...
