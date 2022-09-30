ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kenosha, WI

WISN

Shooting report at Kosciusko Park

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee County sheriff's deputies are investigating a report of a shooting at Kosciuszko Park Monday evening. The sheriff's office tells 12 News a male victim at the scene that was shot multiple times near the basketball courts. The victim was taken by emergency crews to an area...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS Minnesota

Wisconsin parade suspect delays jury picks with disruptions

WAUKESHA, Wis. — A man accused of killing six people and injuring dozens more when he allegedly drove his SUV through a Christmas parade in Wisconsin last year managed to delay the start of his trial Monday by becoming so disruptive the judge had to take multiple breaks before forcing him to watch the proceedings via video from another room.Prosecutors allege Darrell Brooks drove his vehicle into the Nov. 21 parade in downtown Waukesha despite police warnings to stop and officers opening fire on him. He faces 77 charges, including six counts of first-degree intentional homicide and 61 counts of reckless...
WAUKESHA, WI
Kenosha, WI
West Allis, WI
Milwaukee County, WI
Wisconsin State
Kenosha, WI
West Allis, WI
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
Milwaukee, WI
Milwaukee County, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee police presence; 40th and Villard

MILWAUKEE - There is a significant Milwaukee police presence near 40th and Villard on Tuesday, Oct. 4. Milwaukee police say a briefing will be held shortly on this incident. FOX6 News has a crew on the scene – and we will update this post when more information is available.
MILWAUKEE, WI
wpr.org

Chaotic opening to the Waukesha parade tragedy trial after defendant repeatedly questions judge

The first day of the Waukesha Parade tragedy trial is off to a rocky start as defendant Darrell Brooks was sent out of the courtroom after repeatedly interrupting the judge. Waukesha County Circuit Court Judge Jennifer Dorow called 10 breaks Monday morning because of Brooks' outbursts and disruptions, which included him repeatedly asking Dorow to say her name. He also questioned the jurisdiction of the court multiple times after asking Dorow to adjourn the case.
WAUKESHA COUNTY, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee fugitive captured in Mexico; now jailed in Milwaukee County

MILWAUKEE - One of the FBI's top ten most wanted fugitives is back behind bars in Milwaukee. The fugitive, Octaviano Juarez-Corro, was wanted for the execution-style shooting of five people at South Shore Park in 2006. Two of his victims died. "This is a multi-year investigation. 16 years to be...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

2 Milwaukee shootings Tuesday night; 2 men wounded

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating two separate shootings that happened Tuesday, Oct. 3. Two men were wounded as a result of the shootings. The first shooting happened around 8:30 p.m. near 30th and Pierce. The victim, a 26-year-old Milwaukee man, sustained non-fatal injuries after being struck by gunfire. He was taken to the hospital where he is expected to survive. The circumstances leading up to the shooting are still under investigation.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Racine convicted murderer arrested again, gun charge

RACINE, Wis. - A Racine man convicted of murder in Illinois was arrested again on a gun charge, appearing in Racine County court Tuesday, Oct. 4 after a warrant was issued for his arrest. Marvelo Wilson, 22, faces one count of possession of a firearm by an adjudicated delinquent of...
RACINE, WI
CBS 58

Cash bail: How it works in Wisconsin and the proposed changes explained

MADISON, Wis. (CBS 58) -- With Darrel Brooks' trial underway, cash bail is back in the spotlight and has emerged as a key issue in the U.S. Senate race. In November, Brooks was arrested and accused of killing six and injuring dozens during the Waukesha Christmas parade. Prior to his arrest, Brooks was released on $1,000 cash bail, an amount Milwaukee County District Attorney John Chisholm called "inappropriately low" in the days following the tragic event.
WISCONSIN STATE
CBS 58

Suspect intentionally hits MPD officer with car after drug investigation

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Milwaukee Police Department confirmed an officer was hit by a vehicle and injured during a chase near 40th and Villard Tuesday, Oct. 4. In a press conference Tuesday afternoon, Milwaukee Police Chief Jeffrey Norman said officers with MPD's special investigation division were watching a home allegedly connected to illegal firearms and the distribution of heroin and cocaine.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Sheboygan domestic violence, Kenosha pond crash

KENOSHA, Wis. - A man wanted in connection with a domestic violence/suffocation incident out of Sheboygan led state troopers on a chase reaching 115 miles per hour southbound on I-94 before ending up in a pond. Wisconsin State Patrol officials said it's believed the man was on his way to...
SHEBOYGAN, WI
seehafernews.com

Former Milwaukee Alder Starts Serving 30-Day Jail Sentence

Former Milwaukee Alder Chantia Lewis has started serving her 30-day jail sentence. Lewis was convicted earlier this year on charges she illegally used campaign funds and submitted false documents for travel reimbursements. She was sentenced in August after being found guilty of two felonies. Lewis will be on probation for...
MILWAUKEE, WI
