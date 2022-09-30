Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Ashley and Esther return to The Young and the RestlessCheryl E PrestonGenoa City, WI
The Young and the Restless Monday spoiler: Tucker crashes Skyle's special day and causes panic in Genoa CityCheryl E PrestonGenoa City, WI
Y&R Spoilers For The Week October 3: Blasts From the Past ReturnSoap HubGenoa City, WI
The Largest Flea Market in Wisconsin is a Must-VisitTravel MavenWisconsin State
Emil's - Restaurant Review - Grayslake, ILChicago Food KingGrayslake, IL
Related
WISN
Shooting report at Kosciusko Park
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee County sheriff's deputies are investigating a report of a shooting at Kosciuszko Park Monday evening. The sheriff's office tells 12 News a male victim at the scene that was shot multiple times near the basketball courts. The victim was taken by emergency crews to an area...
Police arrest man accused of killing transgender woman Regina Allen
Milwaukee police confirm they have arrested 31-year-old Clayton Hubbird in connection to the deadly shooting of 35-year-old Regina Allen.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Drastic rise in Kenosha domestic violence homicides underscores need for programs, services says agency leader
The leader of a local agency that advocates for survivors of domestic abuse said it is stepping up its outreach, as deaths due to such violence have increased dramatically in Kenosha over the last year. “We just got the statewide domestic violence report issued and fatalities are up significantly even...
Wisconsin parade suspect delays jury picks with disruptions
WAUKESHA, Wis. — A man accused of killing six people and injuring dozens more when he allegedly drove his SUV through a Christmas parade in Wisconsin last year managed to delay the start of his trial Monday by becoming so disruptive the judge had to take multiple breaks before forcing him to watch the proceedings via video from another room.Prosecutors allege Darrell Brooks drove his vehicle into the Nov. 21 parade in downtown Waukesha despite police warnings to stop and officers opening fire on him. He faces 77 charges, including six counts of first-degree intentional homicide and 61 counts of reckless...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee police presence; 40th and Villard
MILWAUKEE - There is a significant Milwaukee police presence near 40th and Villard on Tuesday, Oct. 4. Milwaukee police say a briefing will be held shortly on this incident. FOX6 News has a crew on the scene – and we will update this post when more information is available.
wpr.org
Chaotic opening to the Waukesha parade tragedy trial after defendant repeatedly questions judge
The first day of the Waukesha Parade tragedy trial is off to a rocky start as defendant Darrell Brooks was sent out of the courtroom after repeatedly interrupting the judge. Waukesha County Circuit Court Judge Jennifer Dorow called 10 breaks Monday morning because of Brooks' outbursts and disruptions, which included him repeatedly asking Dorow to say her name. He also questioned the jurisdiction of the court multiple times after asking Dorow to adjourn the case.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee fugitive captured in Mexico; now jailed in Milwaukee County
MILWAUKEE - One of the FBI's top ten most wanted fugitives is back behind bars in Milwaukee. The fugitive, Octaviano Juarez-Corro, was wanted for the execution-style shooting of five people at South Shore Park in 2006. Two of his victims died. "This is a multi-year investigation. 16 years to be...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
2 Milwaukee shootings Tuesday night; 2 men wounded
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating two separate shootings that happened Tuesday, Oct. 3. Two men were wounded as a result of the shootings. The first shooting happened around 8:30 p.m. near 30th and Pierce. The victim, a 26-year-old Milwaukee man, sustained non-fatal injuries after being struck by gunfire. He was taken to the hospital where he is expected to survive. The circumstances leading up to the shooting are still under investigation.
IN THIS ARTICLE
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Racine convicted murderer arrested again, gun charge
RACINE, Wis. - A Racine man convicted of murder in Illinois was arrested again on a gun charge, appearing in Racine County court Tuesday, Oct. 4 after a warrant was issued for his arrest. Marvelo Wilson, 22, faces one count of possession of a firearm by an adjudicated delinquent of...
seehafernews.com
Family Of Man Killed Outside Milwaukee Grocery Store Suing Store & Its Security
The family of a 36-year-old shot to death outside a Milwaukee grocery store is suing the store and its security company. Security guards killed Luis Lorenzo last July after he opened fire on them. The lawsuit alleges it was unlawful for one of the security guards to pepper spray Lorenzo...
WISN
Man accused in Memorial Day weekend 2006 mass shooting appears in court in Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE — A captured fugitive wanted in a 2006 Milwaukee mass shooting is now back in the area. Police say Octaviano Juarez-Corro shot five people at South Shore Park in 2006 over Memorial Day weekend. Two of them died. Police in Mexico arrested him in February. Juarez-Corro made his...
CBS 58
Cash bail: How it works in Wisconsin and the proposed changes explained
MADISON, Wis. (CBS 58) -- With Darrel Brooks' trial underway, cash bail is back in the spotlight and has emerged as a key issue in the U.S. Senate race. In November, Brooks was arrested and accused of killing six and injuring dozens during the Waukesha Christmas parade. Prior to his arrest, Brooks was released on $1,000 cash bail, an amount Milwaukee County District Attorney John Chisholm called "inappropriately low" in the days following the tragic event.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CBS 58
Suspect intentionally hits MPD officer with car after drug investigation
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Milwaukee Police Department confirmed an officer was hit by a vehicle and injured during a chase near 40th and Villard Tuesday, Oct. 4. In a press conference Tuesday afternoon, Milwaukee Police Chief Jeffrey Norman said officers with MPD's special investigation division were watching a home allegedly connected to illegal firearms and the distribution of heroin and cocaine.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee transgender woman fatally shot, man in custody
Clayton Hubbird is now in custody, accused of fatally shooting Regina "Mya" Allen, a Milwaukee transgender woman. Police say before she died, she told investigators where she met her killer and what kind of car he drove.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Sheboygan domestic violence, Kenosha pond crash
KENOSHA, Wis. - A man wanted in connection with a domestic violence/suffocation incident out of Sheboygan led state troopers on a chase reaching 115 miles per hour southbound on I-94 before ending up in a pond. Wisconsin State Patrol officials said it's believed the man was on his way to...
WISN
Milwaukee police reunite young boy 'with his proper guardian'
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police said they have reunited a young boy "with his proper guardian." He was found at 3 p.m. near 61st Street and Morgan Avenue in Milwaukee. Police estimate he is 3 to 5 years old. Police thank everyone for their assistance.
Man Enters Wrong Wisconsin Hotel Room With 100 Bags Of Drugs In His Possession
No one ever claimed criminals were smart. An Illinois man was arrested last week and is facing charges after he attempted to enter the wrong Wisconsin hotel room door, while carrying a large amount of illegal drugs. The incident happened in Mount Pleasant, Wisconsin, a community located just to the...
WISN
MPD: 2-year-old in critical condition after triple shooting at 21st and Keefe
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting at North 21st Street and West Keefe Avenue at 2:19 p.m. Tuesday. Police said several shots fired from a vehicle wounded three people. The first victim, a 20-year-old man transported to a local hospital for non-threatening injuries. The second victim is...
seehafernews.com
Former Milwaukee Alder Starts Serving 30-Day Jail Sentence
Former Milwaukee Alder Chantia Lewis has started serving her 30-day jail sentence. Lewis was convicted earlier this year on charges she illegally used campaign funds and submitted false documents for travel reimbursements. She was sentenced in August after being found guilty of two felonies. Lewis will be on probation for...
26-year-old man shot, killed near Milwaukee's Tiefenthaler Park, police say
According to a news release from the Milwaukee Police Department, the 26-year-old man was shot and killed at about 4:20 a.m. Sunday in the 2500 block of W. Cherry St.
NBC Chicago
Chicago, IL
97K+
Followers
75K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT
The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 2