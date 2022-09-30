ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Cleanup underway at Florida theme parks

By NBC News Channel
WFLA
WFLA
 4 days ago

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA/NBC News Channel) – Cleanup is underway at many of Florida’s theme parks, though some already had opened Friday following Hurricane Ian.

Video provided by WESH 2 News shows some damage to structures at Universal Orlando, which began a phased reopening to hotel guests, as well as confirming its Halloween Horror Nights event, on Friday.

Disney World, Universal reopen in phases after Hurricane Ian

Crews appear to be cleaning areas of the park at SeaWorld Orlando in the video, where orca whales could be seen swimming about in their tanks.

Disney World also opened its doors to park visitors on Friday.

Busch Gardens Tampa Bay will open its gates at 10 a.m. on Saturday.

“It remains a tale of two cities, however, as these aerials show. Homes not too far away [from downtown Orlando] were completely surrounded by water due to the hurricane,” WESH said.

WFLA

Chopper video shows view of Orlando area flooding after Hurricane Ian

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Recovery after Hurricane Ian in Florida continues after the storm slammed in to the state’s southwest coast Wednesday as a Category 4 hurricane. A video provided by TMX from the Orange County Sheriff’s Office shows an aerial view of severe flooding in the Orlando area on Friday. Major areas including Alafaya […]
ORLANDO, FL
WFLA

Hurricane Ian death toll rises to 72 in Florida

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Florida Medical Examiners Commission said the death toll from Hurricane Ian is at 72 as of Tuesday. Hurricane Ian pummeled parts of south and central Florida last week. The storm made landfall in Cayo Costa on Wednesday as a powerful Category 4 hurricane. So far, officials said there were 72 […]
FLORIDA STATE
WFLA

In Ian’s wake, Florida residents endure slow wait for power

BONITA SPRINGS, Fla. (AP) — Nearly a week after Hurricane Ian smashed into Florida and carved a path of destruction into the Carolinas, hundreds of thousands of people faced another warm day without electricity Tuesday as rescuers pressed on with their search for anyone trapped inside flooded and damaged homes. At least 79 people have been confirmed dead […]
FLORIDA STATE
