kion546.com
California high school cancels football season after athletes filmed staging ‘slave auction’ prank
A California high school has canceled the remainder of its football season after members of the team were filmed enacting a prank in which they appeared to “auction” off Black teammates. The video showed members of River Valley High School’s football team seeming to act out a “slave...
Bruno Mars, The Eagles and Santana performing in Lincoln at grand opening for casino's new venue
LINCOLN, Calif. — Thunder Valley Casino in Lincoln is planning a star-studded lineup for the opening of its newest venue, The Venue at Thunder Valley, in Feb. 2023. The Venue – when complete – will seat 4,500 and host musical acts, comedy shows and comedy shows. The casino broke ground on the project back in March 2021.
rosevilletoday.com
Thunder Valley Casino Concert Series at The Venue
Opening Night Shows at “The Venue” announced for 2023. Lincoln, Calif. – Thunder Valley Casino Resort outdoor concerts has announced it’s initial 2023 shows scheduled for The Venue with the Eagles kicking it off on opening night, February 17th. The following two nights will see performances from Bruno Mars and Santana.
Sacramento to announce new ‘Nighttime Economy Manager’ position
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Some changes could be coming to Sacramento’s nightlife as the city says there will be a meeting Monday morning to announce a new position. The Nighttime Economy Manager role is created in an effort to improve nightlife in Sacramento. Specific detailed will not be released until Monday morning but the city […]
Family of missing Oakley woman Alexis Gabe believe bones found in town of Pioneer may be hers
The Gabe family has been searching for months for the remains of their daughter Alexis. Now, there may be a break in the case.
macaronikid.com
Halloween Haunts Worth the Drive
Here are some great spooky places to check out! If you know of others, drop me a line! I also need some for the local area (Roseville, Rocklin Lincoln). Buena Vista Lights on Bueno Vista Ave in Fair Oaks.
Water rehabilitation project to begin this week in Folsom
FOLSOM, Calif. — The City of Folsom Environmental and Water Resources Department and its contractor, Caggiano General Engineering, are starting the Ashland Water Rehabilitation Project No. 2 in Folsom this week. The project will rehabilitate and improve the city's water system deficiencies. It will include new meters, water service...
tmpresale.com
Theresa Caputo Live! The Experience at SAFE Credit Union Performing Arts Center in Sacramento Jan 17th, 2023 – presale password
Pleased to share that a presale code for a Theresa Caputo Live! The Experience presale is finally available 🙂 While this brief presale window exists, you’ll have the chance to buy tickets for Theresa Caputo Live! The Experience ahead of tickets go on sale to the public 🙂
KCRA.com
'He was everyone's father': Hundreds gather in Sacramento to honor the late Bishop Alphonse Gallegos
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Hundreds of people gathered in south Sacramento on Sunday night to honor a religious icon more than three decades after his passing. Sacramento's lowrider and Hispanic communities came together to remember Bishop Alphonse Gallegos. He served as Sacramento's auxiliary bishop from 1981 to 1991 – and he touched so many lives during that time.
KCRA.com
Looking for the perfect corn maze, pumpkin patch in Northern California? Here's 10 around Sacramento
As fall brings cool weather and changing leaves to Northern California, it also means the return of October favorites like pumpkin patches, haunted houses and the ever-popular corn maze. Most pumpkin patches and corn mazes are open through October. Here are some you can explore in and around the Sacramento...
Placer Rep debuts 'Ghosts of Placer County' play at Oakmont High School
ROSEVILLE, Calif. — "Ghosts of Placer County" debuts Friday in Roseville as Placer Repertory Theater's first mainstage, multiweek production. It tells the story of Dr. Dessa Dagmar and her daughter Aubrey over the course of 30 years. "It is about ghosts and it's about what haunts us, so it's...
Family-owned farm in Galt hosting fall gathering for community
GALT, Calif. — Lucero Organic Farms is a small, sustainable organic farm in Galt and will be throwing their Fall Harvest Gathering to celebrate the start of harvest season, Sunday. The farm offers a variety of heirloom fruits and vegetables, in which owners Priscilla and Curtis Lucero sell at...
Depeche Mode to launch 2023 world tour in Sacramento
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — If all you ever wanted or needed was to see Depeche Mode, now’s your chance. The British new wave band is launching its next world tour at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento in March. The show, scheduled for March 23, kicks off a handful of...
Sacramento set to announce new position tasked with nighttime safety
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg, the police department and other community partners are set to announce the creation of a brand new position to make nighttime in the city more safe. It comes as the city marks six months since the deadly mass shooting on K Street...
Roseville school investigating 'hateful, racist' text thread
ROSEVILLE, Calif. — A text thread between students at a Roseville middle school containing "hateful, racist, and discriminatory speech" is under investigation, according to a statement from Buljan Middle School. Greg White, the principal at Buljan Middle School, wrote in a statement the school learned about the thread last...
'The times have changed' | The K Street Shootout, six months later
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Six months after the deadly K Street shootout in downtown Sacramento claimed six lives and left 12 others hurt, community members who were there are reflecting on how the city's nightlife scene has changed. "These situations are very tragic - very tragic," said security guard and...
goldcountrymedia.com
Auburn City Manager Donlevy submits resignation
The Auburn City Council announced it has accepted the resignation of City Manager John Donlevy following a closed session meeting Thursday. According to a joint release between Donlevy and the city council, his resignation will be effective Jan. 1, 2023. Donlevy was hired in August 2020 and was given a 3-percent pay increase in April following his annual review.
goldcountrymedia.com
Pedestrian dies Sunday in Rocklin traffic collision
A pedestrian died in a traffic collision Sunday morning that occurred on Stanford Ranch Road and Harvest Road in Rocklin involving a vehicle and a pedestrian. The pedestrian, in her 70s, succumbed to her injuries, according to the Rocklin Police Department. The vehicle driver is a young adult, according to...
KEYT
Cal Poly football blown out on homecoming by Sacramento State in Big Sky opener
SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. - Jake Dunniway and Asher O'Hara combined for 337 yards and three touchdowns passing to lead No. 5 Sacramento State to a 49-21 Big Sky Conference football victory over Cal Poly on Saturday afternoon inside Alex G. Spanos Stadium. Dunniway connected on 16 of 22 passes...
birchrestaurant.com
15 Best Restaurants in Lincoln, CA
Known as one of the best places to raise a family in California, Lincoln is one of the fastest-growing cities in the area. Whether you’re new to the area and looking for local dives to get a bite to eat with your family or you’re just passing through, don’t miss the best restaurants in Lincoln, CA.
