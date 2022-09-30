ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, CA

rosevilletoday.com

Thunder Valley Casino Concert Series at The Venue

Opening Night Shows at “The Venue” announced for 2023. Lincoln, Calif. – Thunder Valley Casino Resort outdoor concerts has announced it’s initial 2023 shows scheduled for The Venue with the Eagles kicking it off on opening night, February 17th. The following two nights will see performances from Bruno Mars and Santana.
LINCOLN, CA
FOX40

Sacramento to announce new ‘Nighttime Economy Manager’ position

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Some changes could be coming to Sacramento’s nightlife as the city says there will be a meeting Monday morning to announce a new position. The Nighttime Economy Manager role is created in an effort to improve nightlife in Sacramento. Specific detailed will not be released until Monday morning but the city […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
City
Auburn, CA
Local
California Education
macaronikid.com

Halloween Haunts Worth the Drive

Here are some great spooky places to check out! If you know of others, drop me a line! I also need some for the local area (Roseville, Rocklin Lincoln). Buena Vista Lights on Bueno Vista Ave in Fair Oaks.
CITRUS HEIGHTS, CA
ABC10

Water rehabilitation project to begin this week in Folsom

FOLSOM, Calif. — The City of Folsom Environmental and Water Resources Department and its contractor, Caggiano General Engineering, are starting the Ashland Water Rehabilitation Project No. 2 in Folsom this week. The project will rehabilitate and improve the city's water system deficiencies. It will include new meters, water service...
FOLSOM, CA
KCRA.com

'He was everyone's father': Hundreds gather in Sacramento to honor the late Bishop Alphonse Gallegos

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Hundreds of people gathered in south Sacramento on Sunday night to honor a religious icon more than three decades after his passing. Sacramento's lowrider and Hispanic communities came together to remember Bishop Alphonse Gallegos. He served as Sacramento's auxiliary bishop from 1981 to 1991 – and he touched so many lives during that time.
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

Family-owned farm in Galt hosting fall gathering for community

GALT, Calif. — Lucero Organic Farms is a small, sustainable organic farm in Galt and will be throwing their Fall Harvest Gathering to celebrate the start of harvest season, Sunday. The farm offers a variety of heirloom fruits and vegetables, in which owners Priscilla and Curtis Lucero sell at...
GALT, CA
ABC10

Depeche Mode to launch 2023 world tour in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — If all you ever wanted or needed was to see Depeche Mode, now’s your chance. The British new wave band is launching its next world tour at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento in March. The show, scheduled for March 23, kicks off a handful of...
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

Roseville school investigating 'hateful, racist' text thread

ROSEVILLE, Calif. — A text thread between students at a Roseville middle school containing "hateful, racist, and discriminatory speech" is under investigation, according to a statement from Buljan Middle School. Greg White, the principal at Buljan Middle School, wrote in a statement the school learned about the thread last...
ROSEVILLE, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

Auburn City Manager Donlevy submits resignation

The Auburn City Council announced it has accepted the resignation of City Manager John Donlevy following a closed session meeting Thursday. According to a joint release between Donlevy and the city council, his resignation will be effective Jan. 1, 2023. Donlevy was hired in August 2020 and was given a 3-percent pay increase in April following his annual review.
AUBURN, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

Pedestrian dies Sunday in Rocklin traffic collision

A pedestrian died in a traffic collision Sunday morning that occurred on Stanford Ranch Road and Harvest Road in Rocklin involving a vehicle and a pedestrian. The pedestrian, in her 70s, succumbed to her injuries, according to the Rocklin Police Department. The vehicle driver is a young adult, according to...
ROCKLIN, CA
birchrestaurant.com

15 Best Restaurants in Lincoln, CA

Known as one of the best places to raise a family in California, Lincoln is one of the fastest-growing cities in the area. Whether you’re new to the area and looking for local dives to get a bite to eat with your family or you’re just passing through, don’t miss the best restaurants in Lincoln, CA.
LINCOLN, CA
ABC10

ABC10

