We may earn a fee if you make a purchase through one of our links. The newsroom and editorial staff were not involved in the creation of this content. Sports fans in Ohio will need to wait until Jan. 1, 2023, to begin betting on sports, but they don’t wait to start earning free bets. An exclusive early sign-up FanDuel Ohio promo code offer is now live, and it’s giving bettors in the Buckeye State $100 in free bets when they pre-register for a new account before launch date.

OHIO STATE ・ 8 HOURS AGO