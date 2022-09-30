ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

CBS Chicago

Family demands justice after hit-and-run leaves toddler dead in Albany Park

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Little Hermes Rios-Cardona was struck and killed by a truck in Albany Park on Monday, and his parents had a heartbreaking message a day later.As CBS 2's Lauren Victory reported, grandma Clerita Recto found the strength between wails and whimpers to deliver a message about her 1-year-old grandson."I want justice for him," Recto said. "He's so sweet, my grandson."Police said the driver of a pickup truck did not stop after hitting the toddler – who had gotten loose from his car seat and had ended up in the street on Pulaski Road near Wilson Avenue.Hermes died from...
CHICAGO, IL

