CHICAGO (CBS) -- Little Hermes Rios-Cardona was struck and killed by a truck in Albany Park on Monday, and his parents had a heartbreaking message a day later.As CBS 2's Lauren Victory reported, grandma Clerita Recto found the strength between wails and whimpers to deliver a message about her 1-year-old grandson."I want justice for him," Recto said. "He's so sweet, my grandson."Police said the driver of a pickup truck did not stop after hitting the toddler – who had gotten loose from his car seat and had ended up in the street on Pulaski Road near Wilson Avenue.Hermes died from...

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 HOUR AGO