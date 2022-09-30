Read full article on original website
Related
WTVC
Verizon customers having trouble dialing 911 in several counties near Chattanooga Tuesday
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — Some Verizon customers in Hamilton County are having trouble dialing 911 on their phones Tuesday, according to Bruce Garner of Hamilton County 911. And Hamilton County's not the only one. Customers in Rhea County are also having issues, according to Garner. We've also seen reports...
WTVCFOX
Save the Snail Darter: A personal perspective
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — When I attended Brainerd Junior High in Chattanooga, there were protests across the nation over the U.S involvement in Vietnam. Later, at Brainerd Senior High, I experienced first-hand the unrest and occasional riots over forced bussing and racial integration. I went out of my way to avoid any involvement. If anything, and in all honesty, I was happy when a riot would force a school closure because it just gave me a few more free days to go hunting or fishing.
WTVCFOX
Chattanooga police chief, DA focus on SROs and youth violence at panel discussion Monday
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Chattanooga's summer saw mass shootings and youth violence that forced the police department to shift strategy. Monday a panel discussion with city officials hoped to answer the community's growing questions regarding violence and recent incidents with SROs. The panel included Chattanooga Police Chief Celeste Murphy, Juvenile Court Judge Robert Philyaw, Hamilton County District Attorney Coty Wamp, CPD Gun Unit Task Force's Josh May, Pastor Larry Tadd and Chris Sands.
WTVC
McMahan Law Firm is certified to be on site when it comes to accidents with your vehicle
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Jay Kennamer talks about the extensive work that McMahan Law Firm puts in when it comes to auto accidents. McMahan Law Firm is equipped and certified to be on site when it comes to accidents with your automobile. Stay connected with McMahan Law Firm. (423) 265-1100.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WTVC
Medical Minute with Vascular Institute of Chattanooga
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. - Every day during October, the Vascular Institute of Chattanooga will give us medical advice in just one minute! From information to guidance and of course medical advice! Today is all about post-flee-biotic syndrome.
WTVC
"Empty the Shelter" with the SPCA of Bradley County
CLEVELAND, Tenn. — Melissa Smith from the SPCA of Bradley County stops by The Daily Refresh to talk about a pet adoption event over in Cleveland.
WDEF
Fugitive in 3 states captured at Dalton Walmart
DALTON, Georgia (WDEF) – Authorities say 50 year old Ernest Paul Shackelford ran from police in Ohio, Kentucky and Tennessee. But his luck ran out this morning in Dalton, Georgia. A citizen recognized him from social media posts and reported him to Dalton Police. They got him at the...
WDEF
Salvation Army opens registration for Angel Tree program
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Now is the time to register to get on the Angel Tree this holiday season. The program allows local people to give gifts to children and senior citizens in need during the Christmas season. But the recipients need to register before the campaign begins. And Salvation...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Suits against East Ridge cops over excessive force and false charges pile up
Allegations against East Ridge, Tenn., police officers of excessive force, retaliatory arrests of bystanders and filing false charges — buttressed by body camera and bystander footage — are mounting, a review of police and court records by the Tennessee Lookout shows. When a 70-year-old bystander questioned East Ridge police officers about their treatment of a […] The post Suits against East Ridge cops over excessive force and false charges pile up appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
WTVC
Man robs, tries to rape woman in Chattanooga; Used money to pay light bill, say police
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A Chattanooga man walked into a woman's home, confronted her in bed, robbed her, and tried to rape her, according to the Chattanooga Police Department. The incident happened on Thursday morning at an undisclosed residence in Chattanooga. The victim told officers her husband had left for...
WRDW-TV
Marjorie Taylor Greene says school workers should be armed. But what do they think?
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - After a school shooting, politicians often talk about whether educators should be armed in school. But educators themselves are rarely heard. That’s why Atlanta News First Investigates reached out to school district employees in U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s 14th congressional district.
WTVC
Tunnel Hill couple convicted in Catoosa County for illegal gun possession, DUI
CATOOSA COUNTY, Ga. — A couple from Tunnel Hill will both spend several years in prison after a jury in Catoosa County convicted them on several charges last week, according to Lookout Mountain Judicial Circuit District Attorney Chris Arnt. Arnt says a judge sentenced 43-year-old Philip Lamar Byrd and...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WTVC
Pumpkin Town Festival in Athens, Tenn.
ATHENS, Tenn. — Meredith Wilson talks about the upcoming activities at Pumpkintown, this Saturday, October 8th. Follow This N That on our social media accounts as well.
WATE
Athens Police apprehend aggravated robbery suspect
ATHENS, Tenn. (WATE) — A man is facing charges related to a shooting that occurred Monday in the 600 block of College Street, according to the Athens Police Department. A news release shared by the agency states officers responded to the scene and initially made contact with a man suffering a gunshot wound. He was taken via EMS to a local hospital and was eventually flown to an undisclosed trauma center for surgery. The victim’s condition is unknown at this time.
WTVC
Save $5.00 on an Unlimited Ride Pass at Lake Winnie with Ronald McDonald House Charities
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Save $5.00 on an Unlimited Ride Pass with a receipt from Chattanooga area McDonald’s. For each receipt redeemed in the 2022 season, Lake Winnepesaukah Amusement Park will donate $1.00 to the Chattanooga Ronald McDonald House. Stay connected with Ronald McDonald House Charities of Greater Chattanooga.
WTVCFOX
Person shot near Brainerd Road businesses in Chattanooga Friday afternoon
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A person who was shot near some businesses on Brainerd Road showed up at a local hospital a short time later, Chattanooga Police say. The incident happened a little before 12 p.m. at the 5200 block of Brainerd Road. Police say officers were called on a...
WDEF
More To The Story with Staley: Rossville’s Taco Tour
ROSSVILLE, Georgia (WDEF) – The Rossville Boulevard Project is all about “sprucing up” the Rossville Boulevard area. The group held three open air markets earlier this year to good success. And there’ll be two more markets later this year. But the latest venture by the organization...
clayconews.com
GBI Investigates Officer Involved Shooting on HWY 411 in Murray County, Georgia
Chatsworth, GA – The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) is investigating an officer involved shooting in Chatsworth, GA. The Chatsworth Police Department asked the GBI to conduct an independent investigation on Thursday, September 29, 2022, of a shooting that occurred on Hwy 411 in Chatsworth. One man was shot...
Comments / 0