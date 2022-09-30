ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chattanooga, TN

Save the Snail Darter: A personal perspective

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — When I attended Brainerd Junior High in Chattanooga, there were protests across the nation over the U.S involvement in Vietnam. Later, at Brainerd Senior High, I experienced first-hand the unrest and occasional riots over forced bussing and racial integration. I went out of my way to avoid any involvement. If anything, and in all honesty, I was happy when a riot would force a school closure because it just gave me a few more free days to go hunting or fishing.
Chattanooga police chief, DA focus on SROs and youth violence at panel discussion Monday

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Chattanooga's summer saw mass shootings and youth violence that forced the police department to shift strategy. Monday a panel discussion with city officials hoped to answer the community's growing questions regarding violence and recent incidents with SROs. The panel included Chattanooga Police Chief Celeste Murphy, Juvenile Court Judge Robert Philyaw, Hamilton County District Attorney Coty Wamp, CPD Gun Unit Task Force's Josh May, Pastor Larry Tadd and Chris Sands.
Medical Minute with Vascular Institute of Chattanooga

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. - Every day during October, the Vascular Institute of Chattanooga will give us medical advice in just one minute! From information to guidance and of course medical advice! Today is all about post-flee-biotic syndrome.
Fugitive in 3 states captured at Dalton Walmart

DALTON, Georgia (WDEF) – Authorities say 50 year old Ernest Paul Shackelford ran from police in Ohio, Kentucky and Tennessee. But his luck ran out this morning in Dalton, Georgia. A citizen recognized him from social media posts and reported him to Dalton Police. They got him at the...
Salvation Army opens registration for Angel Tree program

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Now is the time to register to get on the Angel Tree this holiday season. The program allows local people to give gifts to children and senior citizens in need during the Christmas season. But the recipients need to register before the campaign begins. And Salvation...
Suits against East Ridge cops over excessive force and false charges pile up

Allegations against East Ridge, Tenn., police officers of excessive force, retaliatory arrests of bystanders and filing false charges — buttressed by body camera and bystander footage — are mounting, a review of police and court records by the Tennessee Lookout shows. When a 70-year-old bystander questioned East Ridge police officers about their treatment of a […] The post Suits against East Ridge cops over excessive force and false charges pile up appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
Pumpkin Town Festival in Athens, Tenn.

ATHENS, Tenn. — Meredith Wilson talks about the upcoming activities at Pumpkintown, this Saturday, October 8th. Follow This N That on our social media accounts as well.
Athens Police apprehend aggravated robbery suspect

ATHENS, Tenn. (WATE) — A man is facing charges related to a shooting that occurred Monday in the 600 block of College Street, according to the Athens Police Department. A news release shared by the agency states officers responded to the scene and initially made contact with a man suffering a gunshot wound. He was taken via EMS to a local hospital and was eventually flown to an undisclosed trauma center for surgery. The victim’s condition is unknown at this time.
More To The Story with Staley: Rossville’s Taco Tour

ROSSVILLE, Georgia (WDEF) – The Rossville Boulevard Project is all about “sprucing up” the Rossville Boulevard area. The group held three open air markets earlier this year to good success. And there’ll be two more markets later this year. But the latest venture by the organization...
