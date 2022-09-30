For the first time since 2012, the New England Patriots will be decked out in red as the team holds its first Throwback Game of the season. With the NFL relaxing its rules on helmet variations, the Patriots are the latest team to bring back alternate helmets and jerseys for the 2022 season. The Patriots will do so by bringing back their popular red jerseys and white helmets with the vintage “Pat Patriot” logo for Sunday’s Week 5 matchup against the Detroit Lions.

NFL ・ 7 HOURS AGO