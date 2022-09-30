ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

MassLive.com

Rookie Bailey Zappe takes over as Patriots QB after Brian Hoyer injury

The New England Patriots have turned to their third-string quarterback, rookie Bailey Zappe, following an injury to veteran backup Brian Hoyer. The Patriots didn’t even get out of the first quarter of their Week 4 game in Lambeau Field before their quarterback injuries compounded. Hoyer left Sunday’s game with a head injury after being sacked by Packers linebacker Rashawn Gary.
8 Patriots takeaways: Bailey Zappe pushes Packers to OT, but offense can’t complete upset

GREEN BAY, Wisc. — The Patriots had every excuse to fold on Sunday afternoon. Instead they fought. Already without franchise quarterback Mac Jones, New England lost Brian Hoyer to a head injury to the first quarter, and had to rely on fourth-round rookie Bailey Zappe, who had never even dressed for an NFL game before. Opposite them was reigning MVP Aaron Rodgers, who has made a career out of winning track meets, and the Patriots were on the road in front of a hostile Green Bay crowd.
GREEN BAY, WI
Patriots expected to sign free agent QB Garrett Gilbert (report)

With Mac Jones battling an ankle injury and Brian Hoyer coming off a concussion, signing a quarterback to their practice squad was a foregone conclusion for the New England Patriots. According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, Garrett Gilbert is the choice. Pelissero tweeted:. “The #Patriots are expected to sign...
NFL
How to watch Giants vs. Bears for free in NFL’s Week 4

In a game between two of the NFL’s biggest surprises so far this season, the Chicago Bears will travel to New York to take on the Giants on Sunday afternoon. Kickoff is slated for 1 p.m. ET and can be streamed for free with a 7-day trial to fuboTV. DirecTV Stream also offers new users free access. Fans interested in checking out NFL+ will be happy to see the service carries every single local market game.
CHICAGO, IL
When is Patriots throwback game? New England will wear red jerseys Week 5 vs. Lions

For the first time since 2012, the New England Patriots will be decked out in red as the team holds its first Throwback Game of the season. With the NFL relaxing its rules on helmet variations, the Patriots are the latest team to bring back alternate helmets and jerseys for the 2022 season. The Patriots will do so by bringing back their popular red jerseys and white helmets with the vintage “Pat Patriot” logo for Sunday’s Week 5 matchup against the Detroit Lions.
NFL
