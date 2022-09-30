Read full article on original website
The New England Patriots have turned to their third-string quarterback, rookie Bailey Zappe, following an injury to veteran backup Brian Hoyer. The Patriots didn’t even get out of the first quarter of their Week 4 game in Lambeau Field before their quarterback injuries compounded. Hoyer left Sunday’s game with a head injury after being sacked by Packers linebacker Rashawn Gary.
GREEN BAY, Wisc. — The Patriots had every excuse to fold on Sunday afternoon. Instead they fought. Already without franchise quarterback Mac Jones, New England lost Brian Hoyer to a head injury to the first quarter, and had to rely on fourth-round rookie Bailey Zappe, who had never even dressed for an NFL game before. Opposite them was reigning MVP Aaron Rodgers, who has made a career out of winning track meets, and the Patriots were on the road in front of a hostile Green Bay crowd.
GREEN BAY, Wisc. — The Patriots gave the Packers hell on Sunday afternoon at Lambeau Field. With third-string quarterback Bailey Zappe under center, Aaron Rodgers and company still needed a full 70 minutes to dispatch the heavy underdogs. Yes, seventy. If a gutsy loss can springboard a team forward, this may very well be it.
With Mac Jones battling an ankle injury and Brian Hoyer coming off a concussion, signing a quarterback to their practice squad was a foregone conclusion for the New England Patriots. According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, Garrett Gilbert is the choice. Pelissero tweeted:. “The #Patriots are expected to sign...
In a game between two of the NFL’s biggest surprises so far this season, the Chicago Bears will travel to New York to take on the Giants on Sunday afternoon. Kickoff is slated for 1 p.m. ET and can be streamed for free with a 7-day trial to fuboTV. DirecTV Stream also offers new users free access. Fans interested in checking out NFL+ will be happy to see the service carries every single local market game.
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Broncos standout running back Javonte Williams is out for the year after tearing his right ACL in Denver’s 32-23 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders, a person with knowledge of the medical results told The Associated Press. The person spoke to the AP on...
The Arizona Cardinals have parted ways with former UMass football star Andy Isabella. The Cardinals announced Tuesday that they have released the 2019 second-round pick. The move marks the end of Isabella’s four-year run in Arizona, where he struggled to get on the field consistently after arriving as an intriguing deep threat.
Franklin says the Lions are using their bye week strategically to prepare for Michigan and beyond.
For the first time since 2012, the New England Patriots will be decked out in red as the team holds its first Throwback Game of the season. With the NFL relaxing its rules on helmet variations, the Patriots are the latest team to bring back alternate helmets and jerseys for the 2022 season. The Patriots will do so by bringing back their popular red jerseys and white helmets with the vintage “Pat Patriot” logo for Sunday’s Week 5 matchup against the Detroit Lions.
QB Tom Brady (Buccaneers) Brady hasn’t missed a start due to injury since an ACL tear forced him to miss all of 2008. Since then, he’s been one of the league’s great ironmen. However, he’ll have to put his durability to the test after he was seen wincing in pain and nursing his throwing shoulder Sunday after taking a big hit against the Chiefs.
