Hilton Head Island, SC

WSAV-TV

107-year-old WWII Vet awarded Silver Star by 3rd Infantry Division

A 107-year-old World War II veteran was awarded a Silver Star by the 3rd Infantry Division. U.S. Army Soldier Staff Sgt. Harold Nelson fought in WWII from November 1942 to June 1944, according to the Defense Visual Information Distribution Services (DVIDS). 107-year-old WWII Vet awarded Silver Star by 3rd …
WSAV-TV

Welcome to VEL, A New Utopian Work Café

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – There is a new coffee shop in Savannah and it’s unlike anything you’ve seen before. VEL, short for velocity, is a new utopian work café designed with a robot to deliver your drink to you and personalized pod workspaces. CEO and Co-Founder...
WSAV-TV

Georgia Southern Police arrest 3 following on-campus armed robbery

STATESBORO, Ga (WSAV) — Georgia Southern Police have arrested two juveniles and one adult following an armed robbery on campus. The armed robbery happened at about 8:15 p.m. on October 1 on the Statesboro Campus at Southern Courtyard. Police say that a witness described the suspects as three males that headed in the direction of the University Villas construction site.
