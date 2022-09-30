STATESBORO, Ga (WSAV) — Georgia Southern Police have arrested two juveniles and one adult following an armed robbery on campus. The armed robbery happened at about 8:15 p.m. on October 1 on the Statesboro Campus at Southern Courtyard. Police say that a witness described the suspects as three males that headed in the direction of the University Villas construction site.

