Illinois State

977wmoi.com

COVID Cases Way Down In Illinois

COVID-19 case rates are way down in Illinois. The state’s Department of Public Health reported less than 11-thousand new cases on Friday, the lowest number of weekly cases since April 8th. For the first time since the middle of May, there are no Illinois counties listed at the High Community Level for the virus.
25newsnow.com

Decision 2022: The candidates for Illinois’ 46th District Senate seat

(25 News Now) - The general election is just over a month away for Illinois, Now, the candidates on the ballot are speaking out. This week, we heard from the two candidates for the 46th District Senate seat: incumbent Democrat Dave Koehler and newcomer Republican Desi Anderson. You can listen to each of their interviews by clicking on the links below, as well as read more about them from the information provided from their official campaign websites:
25newsnow.com

Frerichs highlights success of ABLE program for people with disabilities

SPRINGFIELD (WGEM) - October is National Disability Employment Awareness Month. Illinois Treasurer Michael Frerichs is promoting his program that helps people invest for disability-related expenses without losing eligibility for federal public benefits. Frerichs said Monday that people with disabilities have been told for years that they can’t work because they...
Q985

Here’s The Date Northern Illinois Can Expect Its First Snowfall

Right about this time every year, the excitement about searching for the resting place of our snow shovels and windshield scrapers (also known as "where we tossed them last April") starts to build. Okay...that's probably a lie. "Excitement" was just a word to use instead of describing the whole winter-prep...
walls102.com

IDPH Reports nearly half-million doses of new Bivalent COVID-19 vaccines administered in less than a month

CHICAGO – The Illinois Department of Public Health reported that 493,000 residents have received a dose of the new, bivalent COVID-19 vaccines since they were approved for use in early September, including 137,000 doses in the last week. Daily vaccination numbers are at the highest level seen since early February, during the major surge in illnesses caused by the Omicron variant. The Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine, Bivalent, is authorized for use as a single booster dose in individuals 18 years of age and older. The Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine, Bivalent, is authorized for use as a single booster dose in individuals 12 years of age and older.
FOX 2

Ameren Illinois’ prices up 126% compared to last year

ST. LOUIS – The Citizens Utility Board said Ameren Illinois‘ said electricity price has gone up 126 percent compared to one year ago on Saturday, October 1. CUB is now saying Illinois could see one of the most expensive winters in history. The Illinois Commerce Commission (ICC) said Ameren’s non-summer per-kilowatt-hour (kWh) price to compare […]
NBC Chicago

Weekly COVID Cases in Illinois Reach Level Not Seen in Months

Illinois health officials reported 10,945 new COVID-19 cases over the past week, along with 64 additional deaths. The metrics mark a dramatic decline in COVID cases, becoming the lowest number of weekly cases since April 8. In another positive milestone, no counties were listed under the "high" community level for the first time since mid-May, though experts continued to urge residents not to "let their guard down."
Q985

You Won’t Believe What Word is Most Mispelled in Illinois

Every day, we deal with phones and computers taking care of our spelling problems for us, most of the time without us even realizing that the auto-correct is doing its job. We've gone from being literary in our society, to where now, I didn't even spell society correctly and my autocorrect took care of it.
wmay.com

Class action lawsuit filed against Illinois nursing home provider

(The Center Square) – A class action lawsuit has been filed against an Illinois nursing home provider. The lawsuit was filed by AARP and others and alleges Alden Group, Ltd. is putting residents at risk by deliberately understaffing their facilities in an effort to cut back on costs and boost profits.
