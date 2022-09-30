Read full article on original website
COVID Cases Way Down In Illinois
COVID-19 case rates are way down in Illinois. The state’s Department of Public Health reported less than 11-thousand new cases on Friday, the lowest number of weekly cases since April 8th. For the first time since the middle of May, there are no Illinois counties listed at the High Community Level for the virus.
COVID update: Illinois reports 1,770 new cases, 1 new death
Illinois reported 1,770 new COVID cases and one new death Monday.
Secretary of State hopeful promotes ‘License to Read’ proposal during Peoria visit, book banning also a concern
PEORIA (25 News Now) - The Democrat opposing Bloomington State Rep. Dan Brady for Illinois Secretary of State visited Peoria Monday to promote “License to Read” legislation, which aims to lower prices publishers charge libraries for e-books and audio books. At the Peoria Public Library, Alexi Giannoulias also...
Illinois Coronavirus Updates: New Booster Shot Timing, COVID Hair Loss and More
When is the best time to get your COVID booster shot heading into colder months?. Experts say a big deadline could be near. Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic across Illinois today:. Get Your Omicron Booster Shot By This Date, White House Doc Says — And...
Illinois Coronavirus Updates: Booster Shot Side Effects and Timing, State COVID Metrics
What are the most common side effects with COVID booster shots and how should you plan out your timing to get one?. Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic across Illinois today:. Top Chicago Doctor Breaks Down Common Side Effects for New Bivalent COVID Boosters. As many...
A website says they found the Best Small Town in Illinois
What makes a small town special? Is it the people, the small businesses, the unique events held on the town squares? A website went out to rank the best of the best small towns in the US, and here is the town they say is the best small town in the Land of Lincoln.
Decision 2022: The candidates for Illinois’ 46th District Senate seat
(25 News Now) - The general election is just over a month away for Illinois, Now, the candidates on the ballot are speaking out. This week, we heard from the two candidates for the 46th District Senate seat: incumbent Democrat Dave Koehler and newcomer Republican Desi Anderson. You can listen to each of their interviews by clicking on the links below, as well as read more about them from the information provided from their official campaign websites:
Frerichs highlights success of ABLE program for people with disabilities
SPRINGFIELD (WGEM) - October is National Disability Employment Awareness Month. Illinois Treasurer Michael Frerichs is promoting his program that helps people invest for disability-related expenses without losing eligibility for federal public benefits. Frerichs said Monday that people with disabilities have been told for years that they can’t work because they...
Here’s The Date Northern Illinois Can Expect Its First Snowfall
Right about this time every year, the excitement about searching for the resting place of our snow shovels and windshield scrapers (also known as "where we tossed them last April") starts to build. Okay...that's probably a lie. "Excitement" was just a word to use instead of describing the whole winter-prep...
Nearly 4 tons of relief leaves Morton warehouse, soon bound for Ian-hit Ft. Myers
MORTON (25 News Now) - The nearly 7,800 pounds donated by those in Central Illinois at the WEEK-TV studios for Hurricane relief has left Morton and will soon be found for Fort Myers, Florida. The Midwest Food Bank says the nearly 4-ton donation is on its way to Bloomington for...
Several I-55 shootings in Illinois may be connected
Illinois State Police responded to shootings on Interstate 55.
IDPH Reports nearly half-million doses of new Bivalent COVID-19 vaccines administered in less than a month
CHICAGO – The Illinois Department of Public Health reported that 493,000 residents have received a dose of the new, bivalent COVID-19 vaccines since they were approved for use in early September, including 137,000 doses in the last week. Daily vaccination numbers are at the highest level seen since early February, during the major surge in illnesses caused by the Omicron variant. The Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine, Bivalent, is authorized for use as a single booster dose in individuals 18 years of age and older. The Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine, Bivalent, is authorized for use as a single booster dose in individuals 12 years of age and older.
Ameren Illinois’ prices up 126% compared to last year
ST. LOUIS – The Citizens Utility Board said Ameren Illinois‘ said electricity price has gone up 126 percent compared to one year ago on Saturday, October 1. CUB is now saying Illinois could see one of the most expensive winters in history. The Illinois Commerce Commission (ICC) said Ameren’s non-summer per-kilowatt-hour (kWh) price to compare […]
Weekly COVID Cases in Illinois Reach Level Not Seen in Months
Illinois health officials reported 10,945 new COVID-19 cases over the past week, along with 64 additional deaths. The metrics mark a dramatic decline in COVID cases, becoming the lowest number of weekly cases since April 8. In another positive milestone, no counties were listed under the "high" community level for the first time since mid-May, though experts continued to urge residents not to "let their guard down."
A website lists one town in Illinois as “Unexpectedly Great”
It is a town in Illinois that you wouldn't think to spend a weekend getaway in. But one website in Illinois says not only should you take a weekend getaway there, but the town is unexpectedly great for a weekend getaway, which town is it...?. According to the website Thrillist.com,...
One of Illinois’ Most Iconic Foods May Be Something You Have Never Tried Before
When it comes to Illinois' most iconic foods, the Jibarito usually makes the list, but what the heck is it?. Only In Your State recently published a list of the 10 most iconic Illinois foods, and the most usual (and delicious) suspects made the list;. Chicago-style hot dog. Chicago-style/deep dish...
You Won’t Believe What Word is Most Mispelled in Illinois
Every day, we deal with phones and computers taking care of our spelling problems for us, most of the time without us even realizing that the auto-correct is doing its job. We've gone from being literary in our society, to where now, I didn't even spell society correctly and my autocorrect took care of it.
Class action lawsuit filed against Illinois nursing home provider
(The Center Square) – A class action lawsuit has been filed against an Illinois nursing home provider. The lawsuit was filed by AARP and others and alleges Alden Group, Ltd. is putting residents at risk by deliberately understaffing their facilities in an effort to cut back on costs and boost profits.
Tax rebates 2022: Illinois residents have just 12 days to claim one-time check worth up to $700
Illinoisans have 12 days to file their 2021 taxes to receive up to $700 in tax rebates as part of the state's family relief plan. A bill backed by state Sen. Meg Loughran Cappel set aside millions of dollars to fund tax rebates, aiming to provide financial support amid increased expenses in the state.
2022 Illinois Income and Property Tax Rebates: Deadline for Form Nears
Roughly six million Illinois residents were slated to receive income and property tax rebates from the state of Illinois, but some will need to submit a form to get their checks -- and the deadline to file it is coming up this month. Those who still need to submit their...
