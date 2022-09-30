ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
President Biden approves South Carolina emergency declaration as state braces for Hurricane Ian

By Tim Renaud
 4 days ago

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – President Joe Biden on Thursday approved an emergency declaration and federal assistance for South Carolina ahead of Hurricane Ian’s arrival in the state.

The storm, which re-strengthened into a Category 1 hurricane Thursday evening, is expected to lash the coast throughout the day Friday, bringing heavy rain, storm surge, coastal flooding, and gusty winds.

Coping with storm-related anxiety

“President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. declared that an emergency exists in the State of South Carolina and ordered Federal assistance to supplement State, tribal, and local response efforts due to the emergency conditions resulting from Hurricane Ian beginning on September 25, 2022, and continuing,” an announcement from the White House said.

The move authorizes the Department of Homeland Security and the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to coordinate disaster relief efforts to help those affected by the storm.

South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster declared a State of Emergency on Wednesday , activating the state’s emergency operations plan and enabling state agencies to prepare for the storm’s impacts.

The move also suspends some regulations that could slow the distribution of goods and services and allows the state to receive federal assistance.

Charleston leaders preparing for heavy flooding from Ian

Both a hurricane warning and storm surge warning are in place for the entire South Carolina coastline.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSPA 7NEWS.

