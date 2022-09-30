ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

wbrc.com

Tuscaloosa PD officers stop man from jumping off overpass

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Two officers with the Tuscaloosa Police Department responded to an overpass near DCH Regional Medical Center Monday, October 3 where a man climbed over the railing and was threatening to jump. The officers quickly put their extensive training to work and closed all traffic to University...
CBS 42

Arrest made in Hoover double homicide

HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) — The Hoover Police Department announced Monday that an arrest has been made in a double homicide case that occurred Saturday. The Hoover 911 center received a call stating someone had found two people possibly dead inside a residence of The Park at Hoover apartment complex. Officers responded and found two female victims […]
wbrc.com

Birmingham man killed in car crash

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a fatal car crash Monday night. According to the Jefferson County Coroner, 30-year-old Ledaniel Montrail Johnson was driving along John Rogers Road when he lost control of his vehicle, crossed into the southbound lane, struck an embankment and hit a light pole.
CBS 42

Tuscaloosa man arrested for 2021 fatal crash that killed 3 people

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — An arrest was made Monday in connection to a deadly car crash that killed three people one year ago in Cottondale. Tuscaloosa County jail records show that Braxton Connell, 34, was arrested and charged with three counts of criminally negligent homicide and one misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia. He has […]
wvtm13.com

FBI agents testify about security videos in 'Cupcake' kidnapping trial

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — FBI agents testified about various security videos in the first trial linked to the 2019 fatal kidnapping of 3-year-old Kamille 'Cupcake' McKinney in Birmingham. Patrick Stallworth faces life in prison if convicted. Learn more in the video above. Follow Jon Paepcke on Facebook and Twitter.
NewsBreak
Public Safety
wbrc.com

Fire at Birmingham apartment complex damages 4 units

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Around 8:00 p.m., Birmingham Fire and Rescue crews responded to a fire at an apartment complex at the 1000 block of Villa Rica Ct. Birmingham Fire crews responded to the location due to reports of the roof being on fire. Four units were damaged, according to...
utv44.com

Police investigating "death notebook" found at Alabama middle school

CALERA, Ala. (WBMA) — Police are investigating after the discovery of a "Death Notebook" with a list of student names at Calera Middle School Wednesday. In a letter to parents, the school said the notebook discovered is similar to a notebook in a Netflix series that, "has supernatural powers such that a person listed in the notebook could die based on whatever methods are determined by the writer."
wvtm13.com

Vehicle, camper fire on I-65 in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — A large vehicle and camper fire shut down three lanes of Interstate 65 in Birmingham Monday morning. See the video above. Birmingham firefighters responded to the fire near the 32nd Avenue exit off of I-65 North at about 11 a.m. A large plume of thick, black smoke could be seen from miles away.
