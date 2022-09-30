Read full article on original website
Last Gasp Car Show Is This Weekend in Davenport!
This weekend at the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds, starting Friday, It's Iron Invasion. Some cool vendors to check out early, and some kick-ass bands in the evening including my pal Mark Detl 's outfit Zed. Saturday is full-tilt autobilia, auctions, retro lifestyle cool-ass cars, vans, a few bikes, and more music...
Sister duo's mobile boutique finds home at Geneseo's State St. Market
It is as unique as its name, Brick and Motor Mobile Boutique, and was one of the vendors at the annual State Street Market in downtown Geneseo on Oct. 1. Haley Walker and her sister, Lauren (Walker) Corwin launched their mobile fashion boutique, based out of Rock Island, in July of 2018. They opened their store front Brick and Motor Boutique near the end of 2018 on 2nd Ave., in downtown Rock Island. The storefront boutique is open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays.
LoPiez Serves The Pizza and The Quad Cities Community
Last week, a feature from Oh Sweet by Tiphanie sent us in the direction LoPiez for our next stop. Like any business, there are challenges, but these guys have overcome some serious adversity in the three years they have been open. For starters, their original opening date had to be...
October Is Cool, But It’s Not “Swinging From A Hoist” Cool
Welcome to October in the Dwyer and Michaels Classic Car Calendar from The Camera Corner. The 1969 Camaro that Samantha is swinging around next to is owned by Brock Smet and Jim Childs. Jenna Sue Photography took the photo, and all the extras you see here. I think it's cute...
New Restaurants To Check Out This Month In The Quad Cities
A new month means new spots to check out with friends and family in the Quad Cities. We are looking at a few spots in the QCA for the month of October. Sadly, a few closings were announced throughout the Quad Cities as well in late September and early October. We will take a quick look at those locations first.
2nd annual Hero Run and Rib Fest Raises Money for a Great Cause
This Saturday, October 8, 2022, in Geneseo, IL it's the 2nd annual Hero Run and Rib Fest all for a great cause. Geneseo Brewing Co. and Made For More Apparel are raising money for SEAL Family Legacy, which is a local nonprofit that raises awareness for military members killed in service to our country and raises funds for their children.
Author of Villisca Axe Murders true crime book to visit the Bettendorf Public Library
Dr. Edgar Epperly, author of the new true crime book “Fiend Incarnate: Villisca Iowa Axe Murders of 1912,” will be the guest for the Bettendorf Public Library’s October Community Connections on Friday, October 14 at 1:30 PM. Decades in the writing, “Field Incarnate” looks at the notorious Iowa crime that led to nearly a decade of investigations and trials. Dr. Epperly will offer a presentation and book signing of the title. No registration is required to attend.
Celebrate with Illinois’ Corn Crib Nursery at Family Fall Festival!
Fall is just around the corner, whether the temperature outside agrees or not. Which means it’s officially time to start planning those fall-themed activities!. The Corn Crib Nursery’s (6924 US Route 150 Coal Valley) annual Family Fall Festival will continue every Saturday and Sunday through Oct 30 from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Hundreds of local motorcyclists hit the road to help kids receive gifts this Christmas
DAVENPORT, Iowa — More than 300 Quad City motorcyclists took initiative over the weekend to make sure kids have presents under the tree this Christmas. A Brotherhood Aimed Towards Education, or A.B.A.T.E., held its 38th Toys for Tots Motorcycle Run on Sunday, Oct. 2, in Davenport. The ride started...
Reba Extends National Tour, Including Quad Cities Show
The legendary Reba McEntire has announced a host of additional concerts on her 'Reba: Live in Concert' tour, including a stop in Moline. In a tweet, Reba said, "I'm having so much fun out on the road that we've decided to add more dates and continue the fun on into 2023 with Terri Clark, and the Isaacs.
This Davenport Car Dealership Just Suddenly Closed & Confused Customers
A Davenport car dealership decided to close its doors without any warning. According to the Quad-City Times, Van Horn Alfa Romeo-Fiat (which is off of I-80) has closed and the dealership didn't offer any reason as to why. Customer Joe Knox told the Quad-City Times yesterday:. I had a service...
At 100 years old and counting, Geneseo's DeClercq gets her first Harley ride
It wasn’t on her bucket list, but Elsie DeClercq admitted she enjoyed her first ride on a Harley motorcycle. DeClercq is a resident in an independent-living apartment at Allure of Geneseo and celebrated her 100th birthday on Monday, Oct. 3. The motorcycle ride was a 100th birthday gift from...
Spoon River Valley Scenic Drive Fall Festival returns with unique treasures
FARMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The Spoon River Valley Scenic Drive Fall Festival has taken place in Central Illinois since 1968. The festival allows vendors to set up shop in multiple towns throughout Fulton County. At Reed Park in Farmington, all vendors had homemade items. Coordinator Sarah Perardi said it...
Kidd G Coming To East Moline’s Rust Belt TONIGHT!
With a rare gift for turning his hometown experiences into natural melodies, Kidd G has found tremendous success by staying true to his roots. As a kid growing up in small-town Georgia, he first started creating his own songs at the age of 15, and soon arrived at a gritty but melodic sound equally inspired by classic country and hip-hop. On the heels of his chart-climbing breakthrough single “Dirt Road”—an October 2020 release whose video surpassed 5 million YouTube views in little over a month and now has 13M views to date—Kidd G has recently shared his debut EP; the powerfully heartfelt Teenage Dream. Now having surpassed 1.5M monthly Spotify listeners, his tracks have seen radio play from KIXX Country Radio in Australia, and reached new peaks on highly coveted country playlists including Amazon Music’s ‘Country Heat’ (peaked at #2), and Spotify’s ‘Hot Country’ (peaked at #10). Kidd G is now back in the studio and eager to share all new music that will continue to showcase his unique raw talent.
Davenport’s Dairy Freez Re-Opens Under New Ownership
The Dairy Freeze on Rockingham Road in Davenport is one of the areas most favorite places to gather with family. Originally a Tastee Freez, the drive-in style restaurant looks almost exactly as it did the day it opened in 1964. While it has, of course, changed owners and management a...
German Fest Comes to Downtown Davenport October 14
A new event in a newly created space is coming to Downtown Davenport. German Fest will be held from 6 – 10 p.m. on Friday, October 14, 2022 in Kaiserslautern Square (K-Square), 119 E. 3rd St. The event is co-produced by the German American Heritage Center (GAHC) and Downtown Davenport Partnership (DDP).
Rock Island’s Igor’s Bistro Is So Good It’s Scary
The first iteration of Igor graced the silver screens in 1933. Today Igor has been in some variation of different personas in many different classic horror movies as a bumbling and loyal assistant to mad scientist and evil monsters. However, Igor’s Bistro in Rock Island (next to Saukie Golf Course)...
Transient accused of breaking into Iowa City residence, eating resident’s food and drinking their wine
A transient faces charges that he broke into an Iowa City residence, then ate the victim’s food and drank her wine. Iowa City Police were called to an address on Ellis Avenue at 7:45pm last Tuesday for a subject who had broken into the residence. The occupant reported arriving home to find 36-year-old Chase Stoudt eating her food and drinking her wine. He allegedly fled out the back door, but was captured by police on Park Road.
Toys for Tots '22 headquarters in Moline, applications open now
MOLINE, Ill. — Toys for Tots has officially secured its 2022 headquarters location. The gift-giving campaign will be using the same space as last year at 1 Montgomery Drive, Moline. The application to receive toys is now available and can be found by clicking here. The last day to...
Comedian Ms. Pat Coming To Iowa’s Rhythm City Casino Tonight
Ms. Pat will show off her stand-up skills on Saturday, October 1, 2022 with two shows at 6:30 PM and 9 PM. Tickets are $30 plus applicable online/phone ticketing fee. Must be 21+ to attend show. Declared by The Washington Post as “unforgiving and darkly hilarious,” and The New York Times as “brutally honest and outrageous,” Patricia Williams (aka Ms. Pat) is a comedian, author, podcaster, and actress who brings a raw, in your face, and hilarious perspective to her work.
