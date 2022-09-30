ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Multnomah County, OR

Hillsboro News-Times

Hillsboro Police Log: Motorcyclist's legs broken in crash

The Hillsboro Police Department provides a rundown of calls from Sept. 19-26, 2022.Editor's note: Police logs are a partial accounting of law enforcement calls, based on activity reports and descriptions generated by participating police departments. All persons accused of a crime are legally considered to be innocent until proven guilty. A D V E R T I S I N G | Continue reading below Monday, Sept. 19 A man was called in by Washington County Parole and Probation, known to have active warrants. Officers responded, confirmed his identity, and confirmed warrants and lodged him at the jail. Three out of...
HILLSBORO, OR
thereflector.com

Woman arrested in Hockinson after multiple hit-and-runs

A Portland woman faces charges of driving under the influence and stealing a vehicle after she crossed the state line and hit multiple cars, police say. On Sept. 26, Erika McClung, 29, made her first appearance in Clark County Superior Court on a count of DUI and one of possession of a stolen vehicle. McClung is scheduled for an arraignment hearing on Oct. 4.
CLARK COUNTY, WA
Fairview, OR
Multnomah County, OR
Multnomah County, OR
Oregon State
Oregon Crime & Safety
kptv.com

Woodburn police looking for missing and endangered man

WOODBURN Ore. (KPTV) – The Woodburn Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a missing endangered man. According to Woodburn police, 20-year-old Brian Vera Santiago walked away from his home in Woodburn after making concerning statements to family members, taking no property, money, phone or other belongings with him.
WOODBURN, OR
thereflector.com

Man identified in 20-year-old Ridgefield cold case

A man found dead in Ridgefield 20 years ago has been identified following an investigation using genealogy and DNA evidence. On Sept. 27, the Clark County Medical Examiner’s Office announced it had confirmed James Orin Johnson Sr. as the previously unidentified person discovered on Jan. 13, 2002. The confirmation followed several months of investigating potential family members which eventually discovered the children, brother and former wife of Johnson who assisted in identifying their relative.
RIDGEFIELD, WA
ksro.com

Man Convicted of Deadly Stabbing at SSU Dies in Crash Near Portland

A man convicted of involuntary manslaughter following a deadly stabbing on the Sonoma State University campus is dead after a wrong-way crash in Oregon. Twenty-four-year-old Tyler Bratton died last Friday, on Interstate Five, near Portland. Police say Bratton was hit by a Jeep while riding his motorcycle on the wrong side of the freeway. Bratton stabbed a man to death in a dorm room on the SSU campus in May of 2018. He said he acted in self-defense after the man forced his way into a student’s room.
PORTLAND, OR
clayconews.com

FATAL CMV CRASH ON HIGHWAY 22E IN MARION COUNTY, OREGON

MARION COUNTY, OR (October 4, 20220) - The Oregon State Police is reporting that on October 3, 2022 at approximately 7:37 PM, OSP Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single vehicle crash on Highway 22E near milepost 35. The preliminary investigation revealed a westbound Kenworth CMV left the roadway,...
MARION COUNTY, OR
canbyfirst.com

Alcohol a Suspected Factor in Triple Fatal Crash on 99E Near Gervais

Drunken driving is a suspected factor in a two-vehicle crash on Highway 99E near Gervais early Sunday morning that left three people dead. Oregon State Police officials say the collision occurred when a gray Toyota Corolla, being driven southbound by 21-year-old Epifanio Jose Ruiz, of Beaverton, crossed into the northbound lane and collided head on with a silver Honda Accord, operated by 36-year-old Gabriel Hernandez Ortiz, of Woodburn.
GERVAIS, OR
kptv.com

Suspect wanted in Forest Grove bowling alley robbery

FOREST GROVE Ore. (KPTV) – The Forest Grove Police Department is seeking the public’s help identifying the suspect in an armed robbery at a bowling alley on Friday. According to police, the suspect robbed the Rainbow Lanes Bowling Alley on the evening of Sept. 30. The suspect then...
FOREST GROVE, OR
kptv.com

OSP: Alcohol likely factor in Hwy 99E crash that left 3 dead, 1 injured

MARION COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - Three people were killed and one person was injured in a two-vehicle crash on Highway 99E near Gervais early Sunday morning. Oregon State Police said the crash happened at about 2:46 a.m. near milepost 36. An investigation showed a southbound gray Toyota Corolla crossed into the northbound lane and collided head-on with a silver Honda Accord.
GERVAIS, OR
clayconews.com

FATAL SINGLE VEHICLE CRASH ON INTERSTATE 5 IN MARION COUNTY, OREGON

MARION COUNTY, OR (October 3, 2022) - The Oregon State Police is reporting that on Friday, September 30, 2022 at approximately 12:51 PM, OSP Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single vehicle crash on Interstate 5 near milepost 270. The preliminary investigation revealed a Toyota 4Runner, operated by Katharine...
MARION COUNTY, OR
clayconews.com

FATAL CRASH ON HIGHWAY 101 IN TILLAMOOK COUNTY, OREGON

TILLAMOOK COUNTY, OR (October 3, 2022) - The Oregon State Police is reporting that on September 29, 2022 at approximately 5:27 PM, OSP Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 101 near milepost 70. The preliminary investigation revealed a southbound black Toyota 4Runner, operated by Tysa...
TILLAMOOK COUNTY, OR
kptv.com

1 arrested, 1 gets away after police find stolen car in NW Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A driver was found passed out with a gun in his lap in a running car in northwest Portland on Saturday, according to the Portland Police Bureau. PPB said officers got a report of two people passed out in a running car facing the wrong way on Northwest Glisan Street. When they arrived, they found the car was stolen from Washington state. The driver had a gun in his lap.
PORTLAND, OR

