Hillsboro Police Log: Motorcyclist's legs broken in crash
The Hillsboro Police Department provides a rundown of calls from Sept. 19-26, 2022.Editor's note: Police logs are a partial accounting of law enforcement calls, based on activity reports and descriptions generated by participating police departments. All persons accused of a crime are legally considered to be innocent until proven guilty. A D V E R T I S I N G | Continue reading below Monday, Sept. 19 A man was called in by Washington County Parole and Probation, known to have active warrants. Officers responded, confirmed his identity, and confirmed warrants and lodged him at the jail. Three out of...
kptv.com
Police: Woman caught sleeping in Portland child’s bed arrested again after similar crime
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A woman who was caught on camera walking into a Portland home and falling asleep on a child’s bed has been arrested again, allegedly for the same thing. Portland police arrested 54-year-old Terri Zinzer last Friday afternoon. This comes after she previously walked into another...
thereflector.com
Woman arrested in Hockinson after multiple hit-and-runs
A Portland woman faces charges of driving under the influence and stealing a vehicle after she crossed the state line and hit multiple cars, police say. On Sept. 26, Erika McClung, 29, made her first appearance in Clark County Superior Court on a count of DUI and one of possession of a stolen vehicle. McClung is scheduled for an arraignment hearing on Oct. 4.
3 accused in weekend Portland homicides arraigned
Three people facing charges for separate homicides in Portland over the weekend made their first court appearance Monday afternoon.
kptv.com
Woodburn police looking for missing and endangered man
WOODBURN Ore. (KPTV) – The Woodburn Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a missing endangered man. According to Woodburn police, 20-year-old Brian Vera Santiago walked away from his home in Woodburn after making concerning statements to family members, taking no property, money, phone or other belongings with him.
thereflector.com
Man identified in 20-year-old Ridgefield cold case
A man found dead in Ridgefield 20 years ago has been identified following an investigation using genealogy and DNA evidence. On Sept. 27, the Clark County Medical Examiner’s Office announced it had confirmed James Orin Johnson Sr. as the previously unidentified person discovered on Jan. 13, 2002. The confirmation followed several months of investigating potential family members which eventually discovered the children, brother and former wife of Johnson who assisted in identifying their relative.
ksro.com
Man Convicted of Deadly Stabbing at SSU Dies in Crash Near Portland
A man convicted of involuntary manslaughter following a deadly stabbing on the Sonoma State University campus is dead after a wrong-way crash in Oregon. Twenty-four-year-old Tyler Bratton died last Friday, on Interstate Five, near Portland. Police say Bratton was hit by a Jeep while riding his motorcycle on the wrong side of the freeway. Bratton stabbed a man to death in a dorm room on the SSU campus in May of 2018. He said he acted in self-defense after the man forced his way into a student’s room.
clayconews.com
FATAL CMV CRASH ON HIGHWAY 22E IN MARION COUNTY, OREGON
MARION COUNTY, OR (October 4, 20220) - The Oregon State Police is reporting that on October 3, 2022 at approximately 7:37 PM, OSP Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single vehicle crash on Highway 22E near milepost 35. The preliminary investigation revealed a westbound Kenworth CMV left the roadway,...
KATU.com
canbyfirst.com
Alcohol a Suspected Factor in Triple Fatal Crash on 99E Near Gervais
Drunken driving is a suspected factor in a two-vehicle crash on Highway 99E near Gervais early Sunday morning that left three people dead. Oregon State Police officials say the collision occurred when a gray Toyota Corolla, being driven southbound by 21-year-old Epifanio Jose Ruiz, of Beaverton, crossed into the northbound lane and collided head on with a silver Honda Accord, operated by 36-year-old Gabriel Hernandez Ortiz, of Woodburn.
kptv.com
Suspect wanted in Forest Grove bowling alley robbery
FOREST GROVE Ore. (KPTV) – The Forest Grove Police Department is seeking the public’s help identifying the suspect in an armed robbery at a bowling alley on Friday. According to police, the suspect robbed the Rainbow Lanes Bowling Alley on the evening of Sept. 30. The suspect then...
Two dead in separate shootings Friday and Saturday; Portland sees four homicides in 24 hours
PORTLAND, Ore. — Two men died in separate early morning shooting incidents Friday and Saturday, according to Portland police, one in the Hazelwood neighborhood of Southeast Portland and the other in the Wilkes neighborhood in Northeast. The shootings happened about 24 hours apart, and there were also two separate...
kptv.com
KATU.com
Portland Police have SE 122nd closed at Powell Boulevard as they investigate a shooting
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Police are on the scene of a shooting at SE 122nd and Tibbets. 122nd remains closed as they investigate. Portland Police haven’t released any information. This is a developing story and KATU News will have more when it becomes available.
Monday in Portland: City sees 4 homicides in 24 hours, nonprofit provides Oregon schools with Narcan
(Scott Olson/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Monday, Oct. 3 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Portland sees 4 homicides in 24 hours over the weekend.
Fire spreads in Gresham apartment complex, damages at least 2 units
Firefighters battled an apartment fire in Gresham they say spread from a bottom unit to the unit directly above it early Tuesday morning.
clayconews.com
FATAL SINGLE VEHICLE CRASH ON INTERSTATE 5 IN MARION COUNTY, OREGON
MARION COUNTY, OR (October 3, 2022) - The Oregon State Police is reporting that on Friday, September 30, 2022 at approximately 12:51 PM, OSP Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single vehicle crash on Interstate 5 near milepost 270. The preliminary investigation revealed a Toyota 4Runner, operated by Katharine...
clayconews.com
FATAL CRASH ON HIGHWAY 101 IN TILLAMOOK COUNTY, OREGON
TILLAMOOK COUNTY, OR (October 3, 2022) - The Oregon State Police is reporting that on September 29, 2022 at approximately 5:27 PM, OSP Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 101 near milepost 70. The preliminary investigation revealed a southbound black Toyota 4Runner, operated by Tysa...
kptv.com
1 arrested, 1 gets away after police find stolen car in NW Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A driver was found passed out with a gun in his lap in a running car in northwest Portland on Saturday, according to the Portland Police Bureau. PPB said officers got a report of two people passed out in a running car facing the wrong way on Northwest Glisan Street. When they arrived, they found the car was stolen from Washington state. The driver had a gun in his lap.
