1470 WMBD
Pepper spray used in fights at Peoria middle school
PEORIA, Ill. – Officials with Peoria Public Schools say security personnel used pepper spray to diffuse several fights at a middle school Thursday. District 150 issued a statement indicating the fights happened during the 7th and 8th grade lunch period at Von Steuben Middle School. It’s not known how many students were involved, and they say specific details are confidential. But they do say in addition to the pepper spray being used, video evidence and witnesses named the students responsible and they’ve been disciplined.
Central Illinois Proud
‘Nobody wants to pull the trigger’: Peoria Police Chief responds to officer-related shooting
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — One person is dead following an officer-involved shooting near Martin Luther King Jr. Park in Peoria Monday night. Just after 10 p.m. Monday Night, Peoria police responded to a shot spotter alert near Martin Luther King Jr. Park in Peoria. Police closed part of MacArthur Highway and McBean Street due to this incident. The Peoria Police Department, Peoria County Sheriff’s Office, AMT, and Peoria Fire were all on the scene. It has now been confirmed that it was a police officer-involved shooting, and that one person is dead.
Central Illinois Proud
Normal man arrested for Bloomington shooting incident
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The Bloomington Police Department arrested a man during a shooting incident on Saturday. According to a Bloomington police press release, 21-year-old Terry J. A. Powell of Normal was charged with reckless discharge of a firearm, possession of a firearm without a valid FOID and illegal possession of ammunition.
Central Illinois Proud
UPDATE: Missing Canton teen located
UPDATE (3:20 p.m.) — According to a Canton Police Facebook post, Schappaugh has been located and has been returned home. CANTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The Canton Police Department is asking the public for help locating a missing teen Tuesday. According to a Canton police Facebook post, 13-year-old Pierre...
Cure Violence looks at violence in Peoria as a public health issue
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — New steps to address violence in Peoria are moving forward as the program Cure Violence held its first series of nine public workshops on Monday. While strategic planning in 2019, the Peoria County Board of Health started looking at the leading causes of death locally. For one age group, the answer […]
Central Illinois Proud
Heyworth man arrested for May hotel robbery
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — After a months-long investigation, there has been an arrest made for a robbery at the Eastland Suites on May 29. Heyworth man Robert Eldridge, 47, was indicted on Friday, Sept. 30 for his role in the robbery. There is no bond information for Eldridge because he is currently in the custody of the Illinois Department on Corrections on unrelated felony charges.
25newsnow.com
Secretary of State hopeful promotes ‘License to Read’ proposal during Peoria visit, book banning also a concern
PEORIA (25 News Now) - The Democrat opposing Bloomington State Rep. Dan Brady for Illinois Secretary of State visited Peoria Monday to promote “License to Read” legislation, which aims to lower prices publishers charge libraries for e-books and audio books. At the Peoria Public Library, Alexi Giannoulias also...
Saturday night Peoria shooting sends woman to hospital
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A woman was sent to a local hospital with apparent gunshot wounds in Peoria Saturday evening. Just before 9:30 p.m. Saturday, police responded to back-to-back shot spotter alerts of 15 rounds each near the 500 block of W. Columbia Terrace. As they were on the way, officers were notified of an […]
25newsnow.com
City of Pekin to receive law enforcement support grants
PEKIN (25 News Now) - The City of Pekin is receiving $10,833 in federal grants for law enforcement support, according to U.S. Rep. Cheri Bustos (IL-17) “Ensuring our local law enforcement officials have the tools and resources necessary to keep themselves and our communities safe is essential,” she said. “I’m glad to see federal funds coming to the Pekin Police Department that will improve technical support for officers and upgrade outdated equipment.”
1470 WMBD
One person dead in officer-involved shooting in Peoria
PEORIA, Ill. — Peoria Police responded to a ShotSpotter alert around 10:12 p.m. Monday near Martin Luther King Park on the city’s south side. Upon arrival, officers were involved in a shooting with one person. Police Chief Eric Echevarria says the subject was pronounced dead at the scene.
25newsnow.com
Police: Man in IDOC custody indicted for alleged role in May robbery
BLOOMINGTON (25 News Now) - Bloomington Police say a Heyworth man has been indicted for his role in a May 29 robbery at the Eastland Suites. Robert Eldridge, 47, was arrested for and indicted for the robbery September 30, after a lengthy investigation, police said in a release. No bond...
25newsnow.com
Man arrested Saturday on weapons offenses in Bloomington
BLOOMINGTON (25 News Now) - A man was arrested Saturday after Bloomington Police heard one or more gunshots while on for patrol in the downtown bar district at around 1:13 a.m. A man later identified as Terry J.A. Powell, 21, of Normal was located near the intersection of East and...
1470 WMBD
Bicyclist hurt badly in Peoria crash
PEORIA, Ill. — An incident involving a badly injured bicyclist hit by a car at a Peoria intersection remains under investigation by Peoria Police. Peoria Public Information Officer Semone Roth says the cyclist was hit at approximately 12:01 a.m. Saturday while riding in an area near Wisconsin and Wilcox.
25newsnow.com
Whittier Primary School mourns the loss of student in double homicide
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A school mourns after a tragic double homicide in West Peoria takes the life of an elementary student and his mother. Police responded to a call at a house on North Cedar Ave in West Peoria around 8 on Thursday morning. When they arrived, they found 32-year-old Quardreka S. Payne, and her son, 8-year-old Cael Thornton, shot dead in a home.
25newsnow.com
Family mourns the loss of loved ones to domestic violence
WEST PEORIA (25 News Now) - New details have been learned about the woman and her eight-year old son killed Thursday in a case of domestic violence. She had moved away after getting a protection order. Now, her family hopes others facing similar troubles will be able to escape before...
Man arrested after Illinois State University students hit by car while leaving Normal pub: police
A man was arrested after two Illinois State University students were hit by car and critically hurt while leaving a Normal pub.
Central Illinois Proud
Man arrested for domestic battery that sent victim to hospital
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — 40-year-old Daniel N. Pace has been arrested for aggravated domestic battery that left a woman hospitalized with severe injuries. According to a press release from the Peoria Police Department, officers responded to a call just after 11 a.m. on Sunday about a victim at a local hospital who was injured in a domestic battery incident. The officers spoke with the adult victim and with her help they were able to identify the suspect as Pace.
wglt.org
For Unit 5 parents, opinions on the referendum are shaped by deeply personal experiences
Coming Wednesday: From Bloomington-Normal’s mayors to political parties and local unions, those with the power to influence votes on the Unit 5 referendum are starting to form their own opinions about it. You’ll hear from those influencers. Unit 5 parent Cecily Davis of Bloomington cares deeply about public...
25newsnow.com
Man arrested after alleged domestic battery incident
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A man has been arrested after an alleged incident of domestic battery. Peoria Police say that the man, Daniel N. Pace, 40, was identified as a suspect after speaking to a female victim at a hospital around 11:03 a.m. Sunday. That victim had severe injuries,...
Central Illinois Proud
Driver arrested for crash outside Pub II
NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — 20-year-old Aidan McCain has been arrested in connection with the crash outside of Pub II in Normal last month that hospitalized two victims. Just after midnight on Sept. 15, police officers reported to 102 N. Linden Street after a crash had been reported. When they arrived, they confirmed that two pedestrians had been struck by a vehicle outside of the bar Pub II.
