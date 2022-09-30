Read full article on original website
wchstv.com
Crews respond to structure fire in Lincoln County, dispatchers say
LINCOLN COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Lincoln County dispatchers said crews responded Monday afternoon to a structure fire. The fire was reported about 2 p.m. on Little Coal River Road and was fully involved when crews arrived. No reports of injuries at this time. This story will be updated as...
wchstv.com
Christmas assistance applications being accepted in Salvation Army's seven-county region
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Applications are being accepted for Christmas assistance for the Salvation Army’s seven-county region - Kanawha, Putnam, Roane, Clay, Mingo, Logan and Boone – starting Monday, Oct. 3. Those needing help with food or toys for Christmas can apply online or in person. Kanawha...
wchstv.com
New Johnson Central High School will have a storm shelter inside the building
PAINTSVILLE, Ky. (WCHS) — There's a new high school in the works in Paintsville, Kentucky, that will also include a storm shelter inside the building. Plans are to replace the 54-year old Johnson Central High School with a state-of-the-art facility that meets today's challenges -- not only academically but with mother nature.
wchstv.com
W.Va. PSC staff recommends PSC force Frontier to address outages, customer complaints
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — The staff of the West Virginia Public Service Commission has recommended the agency compel Frontier Communications to come up with an action plan to address statewide extended outages and an increased number of customer complaints. Kanawha County Commission President Kent Carper told Eyewitness News on...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wchstv.com
Live coverage planned Friday, Oct. 7, when Wayne battles Herbert Hoover
KANAWHA COUNTY, W. Va. (WCHS) — Live coverage of high school football you can watch from your easy chair kicks off again this weekend when Wayne travels to Kanawha County to take on Herbert Hoover. The Par Mar Friday Night Rivals Game of the Week, presented by Optimum, on...
wchstv.com
Students at Herbert Hoover, Wayne high schools named Scholar Athletes of the Week
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Two student athletes who are at the top of their game show that they also shine in the classroom. Herbert Hoover High School senior Alaina Douglas and Wayne High School senior Katie Brunty have been named as the Todd Judy Ford Scholar Athlete of the Week for their respective schools.
