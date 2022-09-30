ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apple Experts Agree: You Should Turn This Setting Off ASAP For A Faster Phone

When it comes to getting a faster iPhone, how much is actually within your control? That all depends. The truth is: there’s only so much you can control if you have an old phone or your battery is getting up there in years. There may come a time when it’s in your best interest to replace your device or, at the very least, look into whether you could use a new battery. But for now, if you suspect something else is going on that is stalling your phone and making your user experience less than stellar, it’s time to consider your settings. Tech Expert Jimmy Huh, CEO and founder of JH SEO, offers suggestions for settings you can turn off that can help you get a faster phone.
After You Install iOS 16, Do 3 Things on Your iPhone Immediately

This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. Apple's latest mobile software update, iOS 16, landed on compatible iPhones last week. While some may prefer to wait to upgrade, there are a host of cool new features you'll get when you do, like unsending and editing text messages and easily removing people and objects from photos.
Bug-killing iOS 16.03 is coming soon; update will exterminate the dreaded Apple Mail bug

According to MacRumors, Apple is prepping iOS 16.0.3 to exterminate persistent bugs that have affected iPhone users. Late in September, Apple dropped iOS 16.0.2 to get rid of a nasty bug that made the iPhone 14 Pro models shake and grind when recording videos on third-party apps like TikTok, Instagram, and Snapchat. Originally, there was concern that the issue was hardware related which could have forced Apple to ship out replacement units for affected phones.
How to Take iOS 16's Most Annoying Features Off Your iPhone

This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. iOS 16, the latest iPhone software update from Apple, has been out for a week now, and users are starting to figure out their most and least favorite new features. Unsending or editing text messages? Thumbs up. Easily removing people or objects from photos? Sure thing. But iPhone users are much less certain about the new search button on the home screen, or the unexpected personal photo pop-ups.
How to clear cache on Android

Caches are bits of files and data that apps save on your phone for speedy performance. So the next time you open the app, the cached data is preloaded instead of re-downloading it. But the problem with cached data is that it accumulates over time. And when cache data accumulates,...
iOS 16 can instantly remove the background from any image, here’s how

IOS 16 is full of headline-grabbing new features like a customizable Lock Screen, upgrades to Messages, and a refreshed design for notifications. iOS 16 also brings some smaller changes – and sometimes the smaller changes are even more notable than the tentpole features. This year, one of my favorite...
How to change the time font on your iOS 16 lock screen

Apple recently rolled out iOS 16 for its smartphones, bringing in plenty of features and design changes. Some notable changes include a new customizable lock screen, a handy Photo Cutout feature, edit and undo options for iMessage, and the ability to translate text from both the Camera app and the Photo Library.
How to Get Local Channels on Roku

Although you can stream various shows or movies on Roku, you might want to watch local news on your TV. Since Roku does not have access to local channels by default, you might have to add it on your own. Luckily, you can get local channels on your Roku from...
Is YouTube going to require a Premium subscription for 4K?

YouTube Premium gives you the ability to watch ad-free YouTube videos for $12 per month. Now, it looks like YouTube might soon require you to subscribe to YouTube Premium to watch videos in 4K. Some users on Reddit recently posted about how YouTube was requiring a Premium subscription to watch...
Internal Apple memo leaks; major issue affects the Apple Watch Series 8 and Watch Ultra

An internal Apple memo obtained by MacRumors indicates that the tech giant is aware of a bug that has been affecting users of the Apple Watch Series 8 and the Apple Watch Ultra. Because this bug affects the microphone, the memo mentions that users might not be able to get Siri to hear them, and recording voice memos could also be problematic. Phone calls are also an issue since whatever the Apple Watch user says won't be heard by the party on the other end of the call.
You can control your Apple Watch from your iPhone and my mind is blown

The Apple Watch Ultra is the talk of the town, even if it’s not necessarily a new Apple wearable that appeals to you. But that’s not the only exciting thing happening on the Watch now that the watchOS 9 update is available to users. The Apple Watch supports a brand new Screen Mirroring feature that lets you control the wearable from the iPhone.
11 iPhone texting tips you’ll wish you knew sooner

Texting is one of the best modern tech conveniences around. Instead of fussing with a phone call, you can compose messages and send them at any time. You can keep them short and sweet or long and strong. You can even spice them up with photos, GIFs, emojis, animojis and videos.
3 iPhone Apps Apple Experts Say You Should Delete Immediately Because They Drain Your Battery

There can be a few culprits behind a rapidly declining iPhone battery, and all of them are worth exploring. For starters, how old is your phone? Could the solution be a new battery? How are you charging your device — are you only using Apple-certified chargers and cables? If you’re relying on cheap, questionable accessories, you could be doing so at the expense of your phone’s battery. Are you only charging your phone in moderate temperatures and not exposing it to extreme heat or cold (including leaving it in the car when you grocery shop)?
