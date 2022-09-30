Pelosi appoints Rep. Susan Wild to chair House Ethics Committee

S peaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) announced on Friday that she has tapped Rep. Susan Wild (D-PA) to serve as the new chairwoman of the House Ethics Committee in the wake of Rep. Ted Deutch (D-FL) resigning from his seat before the end of his term.

The California Democrat touted Wild’s qualifications for the position, saying she will play a vital role in leading the bipartisan panel tasked with providing advice and training on ethics rules for members and staff and overseeing investigations into allegations of violations.

“As Speaker, it is my privilege to appoint Congresswoman Susan Wild to serve as Chair of the House Ethics Committee. As she takes her place at the helm of this vital instrument of good government, Congresswoman Wild brings a respected reputation for bipartisanship, a passionate belief in the high ethical standards of elected office and an unwavering devotion to upholding the public interest over all else,” Pelosi said in a statement.

“The daughter of a journalist and an Air Force officer, Congresswoman Wild’s devotion to public service is in her DNA — and she will wield her gavel with the profound humility and reverence that it demands," Pelosi added. "Since day one, our House Democratic Majority has been a force For The People. Congresswoman Wild will be a vital partner in our continued work to honor both the sanctity of the institution we serve and the trust placed in us by our constituents.”

Pelosi went on to praise the tenure of Deutch, who announced earlier this year he planned to step down from Congress to become the CEO of the American Jewish Committee.

“House Democrats are deeply grateful for the strong leadership of outgoing Chairman Ted Deutch, who served in this post with distinction. We wish him, his wife Jill and their three children best wishes as they prepare to begin a new chapter,” Pelosi said.

Deutch's final day in the House was Sept. 30.