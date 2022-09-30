ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beatrice, NE

Lincoln High cancels school day due to bathroom fire

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln High School cancelled classes on Monday due to a fire that was set in a bathroom trashcan. According to officials, a fire alarm went off at around 1:30 p.m. Staff and students were lead outside until about 2:15 p.m., and the school day was officially cancelled at around 2:25 p.m.
LINCOLN, NE
USDA rural program allowing funds to be loaned to Beatrice Community Hospital

BEATRICE – Beatrice elected officials have approved a resolution for a loan to help Beatrice Community Hospital upgrade technology. The city council Monday night approved a rural economic development loan agreement for $360,000 to help the hospital purchase telemetry monitors. City Administrator Tobias Tempelmeyer says the project will use a USDA Rural Economic Development program.
BEATRICE, NE
Ellis J. Harms, 72, Nebr. City

Ellis J. Harms, age 72 of Nebraska City passed away on Monday; October 3, 2022 at the Ambassador in Nebraska City. She was born on December 7, 1949 at University Hospital in Omaha, NE: the daughter of George Anthony and Opal Orbedene (Perkins) Allen. She attended school and graduated from the Nebraska City High School with the Class of 1968.
NEBRASKA CITY, NE
Beatrice, NE
Thurman declines second term on county board

NEBRASKA CITY – Otoe County commissioner Jim Thurman announced Tuesday he will not be serving a second term even if he is re-elected in the November general election. Thurman plans to complete his four-year term in December before moving to Colorado. Thurman: “I’m going to finish out this year....
OTOE COUNTY, NE
House demolition on city agenda tonight

NEBRASKA CITY - City commissioners are scheduled to meet at 6 p.m. today with an agenda that includes the demolition of a Second Corso house and a new baseball field scoreboard. The city proposes demolition of an unsafe building at 502 2nd Corso. Barrett Construction submitted a low bid of...
NEBRASKA CITY, NE
Bus rides will no longer be free in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Lincoln Transportation and Utilities Department announced on Monday that it will be collecting fares again after nearly 2½ years of free bus rides. Fare collection was paused in April 2020 to offer relief to community members during the pandemic. “Lincoln’s transit system connects...
LINCOLN, NE
Beatrice City officials approve study of Court Street

BEATRICE – The City of Beatrice is taking another run at possible improvements to the Court Street corridor through the downtown. Years ago, a study was completed by an Omaha firm, RDG… that included the suggestion of relocating Court Street through-traffic one block south of the downtown, but it largely sat on the shelf. City Administrator Tobias Tempelmeyer says a $37,000 professional services agreement, with Olsson, Inc. would revisit that issue.
BEATRICE, NE
George T. Holdsworth

George Thomas Holdsworth, 93 of Lincoln, formerly of Bennet, passed away on September 30, 2022. He was born on August 19, 1929 near Bennet, NE to Mamie and Zephaniah Holdsworth. He always worked hard and long at REA work, grain elevator, truck driver, semi driver and lawn services. He married...
LINCOLN, NE
Jefferson County Veteran of the Month: Norris Gold

From the Jefferson County Veteran's Service Office. Norris Gold was born and raised on a farm near Table Rock, Nebraska. He was drafted into the United States Army in January 1952. He completed 16 weeks of basic training at Camp Roberts, California. Upon completing basic training, his unit was split in half. Half were sent to Korea and half were sent to Germany. Norris was in the group that was sent to Munich, Germany in July 1952. He served through January 1954 and was discharged at Fort Sheridan, Illinois with the rank of Corporal.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, NE
Fiber optic internet from NextLink coming to rural northern Gage County

BEATRICE - Residents of north central Gage County in southeast Nebraska will soon have fiber optic internet. The Hudson Oaks, TX. based company of NextLink Internet will soon be on the ground, providing what they believe to be some of the fastest and most reliable service to those in rural Gage County. Oliver Borchers-Williams is an AmeriCorps lead Nebraska Fellow serving southeast Nebraska. He talked about the benefits to the project.
GAGE COUNTY, NE
159,000 birds to be destroyed at York County farm due to avian flu

YORK COUNTY – The Nebraska Department of Agriculture has announced a confirmed case of HPAI (highly pathogenic avian influenza) in York County which will lead to the destruction of 159,000 birds in a commercial flock. The location of the flock that was infected has not been identified except that...
YORK COUNTY, NE
Shipping container houses traveling ‘Say It Loud’ Nebraska exhibit

OMAHA — Visitors entering a 20-foot converted shipping container that’s traveling to spots in Lincoln and Omaha will see the work and hear the stories of 45 Nebraskans who represent diversity in design fields. The Say It Loud exhibit, open to the public, is a collaboration with Beyond...
OMAHA, NE
Former Husker offensive lineman to run for Lincoln mayor

LINCOLN, Neb. -- A new mayoral candidate has entered the ring in Lincoln, with a former Nebraska football player expected to make a formal announcement this week. Stan Parker will host a press conference on Wednesday announcing that he is running for mayor against incumbent Leirion Gaylor Baird. Parker will be joined by his former coach, Tom Osborne.
LINCOLN, NE
Authorities ID 6 killed in southeastern Nebraska crash

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Police in Nebraska have identified the six young people killed in a car crash that was first reported when a passenger’s cellphone automatically alerted dispatchers. The Honda Accord hit a tree in a residential neighborhood in Lincoln early Sunday, investigators said. The Lincoln Journal...
LINCOLN, NE
Additional details released on crash that killed six in east Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - An accident report has revealed additional information about a crash that killed six people in east Lincoln on Sunday. According to the accident report, a black Honda Accord was traveling eastbound on Randolph Street from 56th towards Robert Road at a high rate of speed around 2 a.m. The vehicle then left the roadway for unknown reasons on the north side of the road where it struck the curb and a mailbox before striking a tree in front of a house on Randolph Street.
LINCOLN, NE
LPD: Investigating stabbing at south Lincoln apartment

LINCOLN, Neb. -- Around 4:05 p.m. on Monday, the Lincoln Police Department said they responded to a report of an unconscious male that appeared to have been stabbed. LPD said they are investigating a stabbing that occurred at an apartment near South 40th and Highway 2. Officers said they arrived...
LINCOLN, NE
Man arrested following standoff in Lincoln Airpark neighborhood

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A Lincoln man was arrested following a two-hour long standoff with police in the Airpark neighborhood Monday afternoon. On Monday at 3:22 p.m., officers were dispatched to a home near NW 54th & West Superior Street. A caller reported that their neighbor, 33-year-old George Looschen III, was outside his residence yelling and waiving a handgun around.
LINCOLN, NE

