Saint Augustine, FL

News4Jax.com

List: Sandbag do’s and don’ts after a storm

After many Florida residents obtained sandbags ahead of Ian, which made landfall Wednesday as a Category 4 hurricane in Southwest Florida, several counties are offering some information on what to do with those after the storm. Sarasota County shared a helpful list of do’s and don’ts for leftover sand:...
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
Action News Jax

St. Johns County water restriction lifted

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — After the damages caused by Hurricane Ian, residents were asked to limit their water usage momentarily. Monday the restriction was lifted and St. Augustine residents are allowed to use their water per usual. The sewer services have returned to their regular operations according to...
SAINT JOHNS COUNTY, FL
News4Jax.com

River City Beats | “Wind Your Body” by King Eddie

King Eddie and the Pili Pili Band are Florida’s oldest reggae band, having played in North Florida for over 40 years. “Pili Pili” is Swahili for pepper sauce, a fitting name for this reggae band with a hot beat. The band formed in 1979, and the change in members through the years has been so great that King Eddie is the only constant member since 1981.
FLORIDA STATE
News4Jax.com

Trash pickup, yard waste resumes in Jacksonville, Clay and St. Johns counties

Trash pickup will resume in Duval, Clay and St. Johns counties on Monday. People in Clay County can also drop off yard waste for free at the Rosemary Hill Solid Waste Management Facility until Oct. 11 during normal operating hours of Monday through Saturday, 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Those interested must bring proof that they are a Clay County resident with a driver’s license, lease, or utility bill.
CLAY COUNTY, FL
News4Jax.com

Davis Shores residents digging out as St. Augustine begins debris pickup after Ian

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – St. Augustine residents were still cleaning up their homes from storm debris and floodwater damage Saturday, two days after Ian left a trail of destruction across Florida. The city started yard debris pick up Saturday for all the areas hardest hit by the storm. In St. Augustine’s Davis Shores neighborhood, homes on the street flooded and residents left damaged items out in front of their homes for pickup Saturday.
SAINT AUGUSTINE, FL
CBS Miami

Dogs, cats from SW Florida flown to shelters in northeast

FORT LAUDERDALE - Around 100 cats and dogs from Florida are now at shelters in the northeast after an emergency rescue flight out of Fort Lauderdale. Many of the animals were in shelters in Southwest Florida, hit hard by Hurricane Ian. "The power went out. The staff couldn't get there. So they had hundreds of animals and only a handful of staff," said Erin Robbins who works with Greater Good Charities and was on board the flight. The dogs and cats were from the Humane Society of Broward County, the Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League, Collier County Domestic Animal Services,...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
News4Jax.com

By the numbers: 620,000 Floridians still without power in wake of Ian; death toll varies

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – The Florida Department of Emergency Management held a news conference Monday morning to give an update on recovery efforts in the wake of Hurricane Ian. As of Monday, most of the efforts are concentrated in Southwest Florida where the storm made landfall as a catastrophic Category 4 storm carrying maximum sustained winds of 150 mph. Crews have been scrambling since Hurricane Ian made landfall on Cayo Costa Island on Wednesday to help those affected.
FLORIDA STATE
birchrestaurant.com

12 Best Restaurants In St. Augustine, FL

We’ve compiled a list of the Best Restaurants in St Augustine. Whether you’re looking for a romantic dinner spot, a place to enjoy some local seafood, or just want to find the best eats in town, this list has you covered. You can trust every restaurant on this...
SAINT AUGUSTINE, FL
Action News Jax

St. Johns County announces garbage collection make-up day

St. Augustine, Fla. — If your trash pickup was missed because of severe weather cancellations, St. Johns County has scheduled a make-up day. Garbage will be picked up Saturday, Oct. 1, for residents whose trash was originally scheduled to be picked up on Thursday or Friday. No recycling, yard...
SAINT JOHNS COUNTY, FL

