Tales from the Clink returns; true crime stories from Clay County’s pastZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Orange Park, Middleburg restaurants receive fines after state restaurant inspectionsDon JohnsonOrange Park, FL
More than 2,000 Clay County residents experiencing power outages from IanZoey FieldsClay County, FL
3 Great Seafood Places in FloridaAlina Andras
Mississippi man arrested in Orange Park for batteryZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
News4Jax.com
Ian left at least $38 million in home damage in St. Johns County; first responders made 26 high-water rescues
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – Even though it wasn’t as bad as it could have been, St. Johns County officials said Tropical Storm Ian still left millions of dollars in damage in its wake when it blew through the area last week. St. Johns County Commissioners were briefed Thursday...
News4Jax.com
List: Sandbag do’s and don’ts after a storm
After many Florida residents obtained sandbags ahead of Ian, which made landfall Wednesday as a Category 4 hurricane in Southwest Florida, several counties are offering some information on what to do with those after the storm. Sarasota County shared a helpful list of do’s and don’ts for leftover sand:...
News4Jax.com
County by county: How to get rid of storm debris in Northeast Florida
As debris from Ian continues to pile up across Northeast Florida, many property owners are wondering about ways to get rid of their storm debris now. Jacksonville homeowner Patricia Botz said she will wait on her regular hauler to remove debris. “I cleaned all day yesterday and cut grass, and...
cohaitungchi.com
Romantic St. Augustine- Our Favourite Romantic Things to Do in St. Augustine
It was 11:00 pm when we pulled into town for a romantic getaway in St. Augustine, Florida. The historic downtown was quiet, moonlight shining down on the empty streets as palms and oaks gently rustled in the warm breeze. You are reading: St augustine romantic things to do | Romantic...
St. Johns County water restriction lifted
ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — After the damages caused by Hurricane Ian, residents were asked to limit their water usage momentarily. Monday the restriction was lifted and St. Augustine residents are allowed to use their water per usual. The sewer services have returned to their regular operations according to...
Business owners: If you had storm damage in St. Johns County, here’s what to do
St. Augustine, Fla. — If you own a business in St. Johns County that was damaged during Hurricane Ian, you’re asked to complete a Business Damage Assessment Survey. The survey is a partnership between the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity and the Florida Division of Emergency Management. >>>...
First Coast News
St. Johns County Fire Rescue mourning passing of Engineer Brandon Estes
ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — St. Johns County Fire Rescue employees are mourning the loss of one of their own. SJCFR announced Monday that one of its engineers, Brandon Estes, has died. He worked at Station 14 in St. Augustine. In addition to his service with the fire department,...
First Coast News
'It kind of looks like a bomb went off here': Resident describes a stretch of Old A1A in Summer Haven
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — "That was a paved road!" Jerry Lutinski points in disbelief to the northern part of Old A1A in Summer Haven. Monday, days after Hurricane Ian whipped Southern St. Johns County, that stretch along the beach is not recognizable as a road. "It kind of looks...
News4Jax.com
River City Beats | “Wind Your Body” by King Eddie
King Eddie and the Pili Pili Band are Florida’s oldest reggae band, having played in North Florida for over 40 years. “Pili Pili” is Swahili for pepper sauce, a fitting name for this reggae band with a hot beat. The band formed in 1979, and the change in members through the years has been so great that King Eddie is the only constant member since 1981.
First Coast News
Baby Luca and the Secret Meatball: Local family has a bright spot after Ian floods their St. Augustine eatery
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — It was the dream of Jon Sandroni. "I did a lot of work myself. Watching it all go was pretty devastating," he says. Sandroni and his father poured their own sweat and money into creating Celestino's Wine Bar on Anastasia Island, just down from the Bridge of Lions.
News4Jax.com
Trash pickup, yard waste resumes in Jacksonville, Clay and St. Johns counties
Trash pickup will resume in Duval, Clay and St. Johns counties on Monday. People in Clay County can also drop off yard waste for free at the Rosemary Hill Solid Waste Management Facility until Oct. 11 during normal operating hours of Monday through Saturday, 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Those interested must bring proof that they are a Clay County resident with a driver’s license, lease, or utility bill.
News4Jax.com
Davis Shores residents digging out as St. Augustine begins debris pickup after Ian
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – St. Augustine residents were still cleaning up their homes from storm debris and floodwater damage Saturday, two days after Ian left a trail of destruction across Florida. The city started yard debris pick up Saturday for all the areas hardest hit by the storm. In St. Augustine’s Davis Shores neighborhood, homes on the street flooded and residents left damaged items out in front of their homes for pickup Saturday.
‘Thanking God I’m alive’: Man returns to NE Ohio after Hurricane Ian decimates Florida home
For the last 22 years, Fort Myers Beach was home for Mike Dearden.
fox35orlando.com
Florida power outages: Here's when power will be turned back on after Hurricane Ian
LAKE MARY, Fla. - Utility companies in Florida have been working around the clock after the storm knocked out power to 2 million people. Many of those outages were customers of FPL, Duke Energy, Tampa Electric and a few dozen other municipally owned electric companies and rural electric cooperatives. WHEN...
Dogs, cats from SW Florida flown to shelters in northeast
FORT LAUDERDALE - Around 100 cats and dogs from Florida are now at shelters in the northeast after an emergency rescue flight out of Fort Lauderdale. Many of the animals were in shelters in Southwest Florida, hit hard by Hurricane Ian. "The power went out. The staff couldn't get there. So they had hundreds of animals and only a handful of staff," said Erin Robbins who works with Greater Good Charities and was on board the flight. The dogs and cats were from the Humane Society of Broward County, the Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League, Collier County Domestic Animal Services,...
News4Jax.com
Sailboat breaks free from mooring, crashes against bayfront as downtown St. Augustine floods
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – A sailboat that broke free from its mooring and was adrift in the Matanzas River near downtown St. Augustine was able to be secured Thursday morning but was still in danger of breaching the sea wall as the city flooded. News4JAX crews saw the sailboat...
News4Jax.com
By the numbers: 620,000 Floridians still without power in wake of Ian; death toll varies
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – The Florida Department of Emergency Management held a news conference Monday morning to give an update on recovery efforts in the wake of Hurricane Ian. As of Monday, most of the efforts are concentrated in Southwest Florida where the storm made landfall as a catastrophic Category 4 storm carrying maximum sustained winds of 150 mph. Crews have been scrambling since Hurricane Ian made landfall on Cayo Costa Island on Wednesday to help those affected.
birchrestaurant.com
12 Best Restaurants In St. Augustine, FL
We’ve compiled a list of the Best Restaurants in St Augustine. Whether you’re looking for a romantic dinner spot, a place to enjoy some local seafood, or just want to find the best eats in town, this list has you covered. You can trust every restaurant on this...
Ian shows the risks and costs of living on barrier islands
When Hurricane Ian struck Florida’s Gulf Coast, it washed out the bottom level of David Muench's home on the barrier island of Sanibel along with several cars, a Harley-Davidson and a boat.
Action News Jax
St. Johns County announces garbage collection make-up day
St. Augustine, Fla. — If your trash pickup was missed because of severe weather cancellations, St. Johns County has scheduled a make-up day. Garbage will be picked up Saturday, Oct. 1, for residents whose trash was originally scheduled to be picked up on Thursday or Friday. No recycling, yard...
