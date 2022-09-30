Read full article on original website
Related
WBOY
WVU volleyball opens homestand against Kansas State
The West Virginia University volleyball team opens a two-match homestand against Kansas State at the WVU Coliseum on Wednesday, Oct. 5. First serve is scheduled for 6 p.m. ET. Fans can purchase tickets by visiting WVUGAME.com, calling 1-800-WVU-GAME or at the Mountaineer Ticket Office, located at the Gold Gate of the WVU Coliseum. All tickets are general admission. Tickets available for purchase online are $5 for adults and $3 for groups of 10 or more. Tickets for WVU students are free with a valid WVU student I.D.
WBOY
Quick Hits: Brown gives injury updates, looks ahead to bye week
West Virginia head football coach Neal Brown was the only man to take the podium at WVU’s weekly press conference on Tuesday. The Mountaineers look to lick their wounds before hosting Baylor for the first prime time game in Morgantown of the Neal Brown era. Here’s what the head...
WBOY
McCabe named Big 12 Runner of the Week
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Redshirt junior Ceili McCabe of the West Virginia University cross country team has been named the Big 12 Runner of the Week, the conference announced on Tuesday. The Vancouver, British Columbia, native won her season debut at the Live in Lou Cross Country Classic on Saturday,...
WBOY
WVU’s CJ Donaldson recovering from injury, remains in concussion protocol
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — WVU football coach Neal Brown has provided an update on the status of running back CJ Donaldson. The true freshman was carted off the field after sustaining an injury during Saturday’s 38-20 loss to Texas. After undergoing some tests, Donaldson was later cleared to travel home with the team that same night.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WBOY
Schedule to get tougher for WVU following bye week
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia (2-3, 0-2 Big 12) enters the bye week still searching for its first conference win of the season. The Mountaineers suffered its most-lopsided loss of the season Saturday night in Austin, falling to Texas (3-2, 1-1 Big 12) by a final score of 38-20. The loss snapped a two-game winning streak that evened up West Virginia’s overall record and saw both the offense and defense operate at a high level.
WBOY
GBN Podcast: Reaction to WVU’s loss at Texas
The ball would simply not bounce West Virginia’s way at key times Saturday night in Austin, Texas. West Virginia’s two-game winning streak came to an end, as the Mountaineers suffered a 38-20 loss at the hands of the Texas Longhorns. WVU struggled out of the gate, found itself down by three scores at halftime, and could not climb its way out of that deficit. On the latest edition of The Gold and Blue Nation Podcast, presented by Pritt & Spano, we break down the action, share our takeaways from the loss, and give an injury update on one injured Mountaineer player. Listen to the latest episode of The Gold and Blue Nation Podcast at the top of this page or via your preferred podcast provider, and subscribe to have future episodes delivered to you. Gold and Blue Nation is the local leader for Mountaineer sports news, producing comprehensive coverage on TV and online. Download the free Gold and Blue Nation app via your preferred app store so you’re never more than a touch away from our award-winning WVU sports reporting, highlights and archived shows.
WBOY
Quick Hits: Huggins on broken nose, Stevenson impact, and immovable forces
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Bob Huggins’ team is taking shape as college basketball’s preseason continues this month. The Mountaineers have a handful of official practices under their belts, and in speaking with the Hall of Fame head coach and in his players, one thing is certain: practices have been physical.
WBOY
Plitzuweit, staff get unconventional during practice
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – While each head coach puts his or her own spin on how their team operates on game day and in practice, there are some commonalities that almost all teams follow. When it comes to film breakdown, the rule of thumb for basketball coaches has been to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Indians sweep Bucs in key Big X soccer doubleheader
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va – With sectional play less than two weeks away, high school soccer teams are seeking to build momentum on the way to the postseason. Both the Bridgeport boys and girls teams were able to do that Tuesday night. Kicking things off on the boys side, the Indians hosted Buckhannon-Upshur in a matchup not […]
WBOY
Man dead after falling from escalator at Pittsburgh’s Acrisure Stadium
PITTSBURGH, Pa (WTAJ) — One man is dead after falling from an escalator at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh on Sunday. Around 4:45 p.m. ET, Pittsburgh Police and EMS within Acrisure Stadium responded to a man who reportedly fell from an escalator inside the stadium, according to a press release from Deputy Public Information Officer Amanda Mueller.
WBOY
Randolph County, West Virginia Sheriff warns of phone scam using office number
ELKINS, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Randolph County Sheriff Saturday, Oct. 1 warned residents that a scammer is using the Sheriff’s Office’s phone number, (304) 636-2111, in an attempt to swindle people out of their money. Sheriff Rob Elbon Jr. said that when the target of the scam...
Comments / 0