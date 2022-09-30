Read full article on original website
wtvy.com
FNF Week 6 Player of the Week Nominees
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Here are the nominees for the Week 6 Player of the Week:. Omari Barrow (Pike County) - 239 passing yards & 3 TDs along with 2 rushing TDs. Jeb Daughtry (Houston Academy) - 32 carries for 171 yards and 1 TD. Cale Sumblin (Kinston) - 3...
wtvy.com
Four charged in Dothan strong robbery
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - On Wednesday, September 28, 2022, the Dothan Police Department responded to a strong-arm robbery in the 3000 block of Montgomery Highway. It was determined four individuals became belligerent with the employees of the establishment and began destroying property inside. During their rampage, one of the suspects...
wtvy.com
Former Enterprise city councilman laid to rest
Service providers and community members gathered in Dothan Monday morning to "stand up, stand strong, and stand together" for domestic violence awareness month. Heads up to Houston County residents who have Houston County sanitation. Monday, October 10 is a holiday for the county. It won't impact your garbage pickup though.
wtvy.com
News4Now: What’s Trending?
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - News 4 takes a look at what stories are trending in the Wiregrass. Join us each week to share a casual look at what’s trending right now. Lynn's family said she died Tuesday at her home in Tennessee. She was 90. This is not the...
wtvy.com
Houston County garbage pickup notice
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Even with the county holiday occurring October 10, Houston County Sanitation plans to run garbage pick up as usual. “Please be advised that Houston County Sanitation will be picking up household garbage as usual on Monday, October 10, 2022. Although this is a County holiday, there...
wtvy.com
Cottondale Boil Water Notice
wtvy.com
House of Ruth
wtvy.com
Meteorologist Emily Acton 10/1
Riley's Birthday Project making one wish come true at a time. At five years old, Riley recognized her giving heart and wanted to put it to work. The annual Claybank Jamboree is back and bigger than ever. Wiregrass hotels return to normal as Floridians return home. Updated: Oct. 1, 2022...
wtvy.com
Legal Talk Tuesday: Can I Recover Damages if the Accident is My Fault?
In this week’s edition of Legal Talk Tuesday, experts with The Cochran Firm in Dothan discuss recovering damages. Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.
wtvy.com
FUMC pumpkin patch is back!
wtvy.com
Facing prison Mr. KevTime hires famous attorney
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -A Dothan man who frequently uses social media to criticize police has hired a well-known Alabama attorney only hours before he could have gone to prison. Kevin Saffold, or Mr. KevTime, employed Jim Parkman who is profiled in the Netflix series Trial by Media for his successful defense of HealthSouth CEO Richard Scrushy.
wtvy.com
911 issues affecting Verizon customers in Alabama
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Customers of Verizon in Alabama are having issues with connecting to 911 centers across the state. According to information shared to the public by Henry County E-911 Director Chad Sowell on social media on Tuesday, call centers in Alabama are either not receiving or getting delayed calls from people reaching out to 911.
wtvy.com
Dothan mall diamond theft suspects arrested
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Dothan police say they’ve arrested two people for a jewelry theft Monday. It happened at a store inside Wiregrass Commons Mall. A male entered the unnamed store posing as a potential customer. While looking at several pieces of diamond jewelry the clerk was showing him from the display case, he snatched several pieces and ran.
dothanpd.org
UPDATED: Two Suspects Caught for Diamond Theft
On Monday 10/3/2022, at approximately 2:15 PM, a white male suspect entered a Jewelry Store inside Wiregrass Commons Mall posing as a potential customer. While looking at several pieces of diamond jewelry the clerk was showing him from the display case, the suspect snatched several pieces of the jewelry and ran out of the store. The suspect entered a black vehicle with dark tinted windows and the vehicle fled. Information was obtained during the investigation that made officers think the suspect and vehicle could possibly be from another state west of Alabama. This information was disseminated to all surrounding law enforcement agencies.
wtvy.com
Multiple units respond to Geneva County home fire
GENEVA COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - A home in Geneva County went up in flames Monday evening. According to information shared by the Samson Volunteer Fire Department, three of their units responded alongside units with the Coffee Spring Fire Department to a residential structure fire on October 3. 1 of 5.
wtvy.com
Rep. Barry Moore aide indicted on fraud charge
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -An aide to Congressman Barry Moore (R-Enterprise) is charged with Insurance Fraud, according to arrest records. Sherry McCormick turned herself into the Geneva County Jail on Monday following her grand jury indictment. A copy of that indictment that details specifics of the charge is not immediately available...
wtvy.com
Enterprise holiday garbage schedule
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - Due to Columbus Day, no garbage collection will take place on Monday, October 10. Trash scheduled for pick up on Monday will be collected on Tuesday, October 11. Any trash pick up regularly scheduled for Tuesdays will be picked up on Wednesday, October 12. Subscribe to...
wtvy.com
6th teen nabbed in Eufaula credit card fraud sting
EUFAULA, Ala. (WTVY) - A total of six teenagers have been arrested in connection to a credit card fraud scheme in Eufaula. Eufaula police made the sixth arrest Friday. Police say 18 year old, Willis Maurice Jackson III, is believed to have stolen debit/credit cards to knowingly purchase goods without authorization.
wtvy.com
Multiple factors drive Headland’s peanut yields down 25 to 30 percent
HEADLAND, Ala. (WTVY) - Known as the peanut capital of the world, the legumes are a livelihood in Dothan, as well as the surrounding area. This season though, hasn’t been without its challenge, especially for one Wiregrass city. Headland’s peanut yields are down 25 to 30 percent this year....
Two inmates die over weekend at Alabama state prison
Two Alabama inmates died over the weekend at one Alabama state prison, officials reported Monday, one of the deaths was at the hands of other inmates. A 30-year-old inmate, Denarieya Letrex Smith, was serving a life sentence for an attempted murder conviction from Covington County, Jefferson County Coroner’s Office officials said.
