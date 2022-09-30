Read full article on original website
John Wood
3d ago
Democrats plan ? A man in women's clothes is a real woman ? Burning , looting and murder is mostly peaceful ? The borders secure ? Republicans are a threat to national security ? The economy is doing good ? Pay off others loans ?Defund the police ? Yeah let's talk about the Democrats plans for this country , at the voting booths !
Carson
3d ago
The fascist Biden regime is an authoritarian one party marxist regime that attacks with its gestapos any individual or group who opposes their ideology or actions. This is the polar opposite of a democracy.
DIANE Mitchell
3d ago
near as I can tell they'll say anything, no matter how positively blatantly false. Inciting their base to destroy anyone in their path. The heathens are raging for sure.
