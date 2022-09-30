Read full article on original website
sneakernews.com
Air Jordan 6 “Toro Bravo” Releasing June 2023
While the sunny summer months are just now concluding, Jordan Brand, per usual, has already got their retro lineup set for next years dog days including the “Columbia” Air Jordan 11, “White Infared” Jordan 7 and a “Black Flint” update to the Jordan 13. Packed full with nostalgia, the “Toro Bravo” scheme introduced in 2009 with the “Raging Bulls” collection is making its return, gracing the Air Jordan 6.
howafrica.com
PHOTOS: Lil Wayne Puts His Miami Beach Mansion Up For Sale At $29.5M
Rapper, Lil Wayne has put his Miami Beach mansion up for sale after spending $17 million for the estate in 2018. According to a Tuesday, September 27 report by The Real Deal, the platinum-selling rapper listed the seven-bedroom, nine-bathroom and two-half-bath home at 6480 Allison Road for $29.5 million, roughly 75 percent more than he paid for it four years ago.
Top Speed
This Rolls-Royce Hot Rod is Pure Insanity
Remember that 1932 Ford that made rounds all over the internet several years ago because it was the evil love child of Lewis Hamilton's Mercedes and a classic hot rod? It still lives in the back of our minds as a true work of art and a one-of-a-kind machine that will hopefully never be forgotten. Well, if this recent render is anything to go by, they may be a similar machine that could, in theory, be built by a loony, wealthy, and incredibly determined person. This is a Rolls-Royce Wraith modified to look like a Hot Wheels hot rod, with loads of changes to the body and evidently much of the underpinnings as well.
Rapper Big Boi brings pet owl to music studio
Rapper Big Boi has taken “bring your pet to work day” to a whole new level.The Outkast member took to Twitter to unveil a unique pet - his owls, who he brings to Atlanta’s Stankonia Studios.Footage shows Big Boi and one of his birds, Hootie, who is an Eurasian eagle-owl.“Never thought I’d see Big Boi with an owl, but somehow I’m not surprised,” one of his fans wrote on social media.Click here to sign up to our newsletters. Read More Coolio: Celebrities pay tribute to late rapper following deathLouis Theroux interviews Stormzy about relationshipsFashion designer showcases UK's first clothing collection for people with dwarfism
The R231 Mercedes-Benz SL Is An Ugly But Awesome Bargain
The latest 2023 Mercedes-AMG SL 63 might be the greatest version of the iconic SL nameplate since the W198 Gullwing. Since the AMG department developed it from the ground up, it feels more inline with its Sport-Leicht origins than any of its recent predecessors. Unfortunately, the latest SL comes with a rather strong caveat to its desirability... the price. Prices start at $137,400 for the SL 55 and jump up to $178,100 for the SL 63. That's not out of step with the Porsche 911, but it's far outside the realm of affordability for most shoppers.
hotnewhiphop.com
Air Jordan 3 "Lucky Green" Coming In 2023: First Look
There have been some amazing Air Jordan 3 colorways over the years. It is a shoe that came out back in 1988 and over the last 34 years, it has continued to receive dope offerings that have made fans excited. In 2022, the shoe has received plenty of cool models, and this is a trend that is going to continue well into 2023, much to the delight of sneakerheads everywhere.
Elon Musk Promises Cybertruck Can Be Used As A Boat
Elon Musk is no stranger to saying strange and often controversial things. This time, the billionaire is claiming that the Cybertruck - when it eventually arrives - will be waterproof. He shared the surprising promise on Twitter, writing it "will be waterproof enough to serve briefly as a boat, so it can cross rivers, lakes & even seas that aren't too choppy."
The New Brabus 600 Masterpiece Is A Maybach S580 With A Wild Interior
If you want a tastefully tuned Mercedes, there's only one company that can meet your needs. For 45 years, Brabus has been in the business of fettling with the finest Benzes, transforming them into road-going rockets. This awe-inspiring power is, most times, matched with restrained good looks and a tasteful, sumptuously trimmed interior.
teslarati.com
Tesla shows demo video of Optimus bot working in the Fremont Factory
Tesla CEO Elon Musk has stated that Optimus would be deployed by the company to perform tasks in its own factories. During AI Day 2022, the electric vehicle maker released a video showing just that — a prototype Optimus bot working in the Fremont Factory. Tesla did not waste...
New 2022 Megaraptor Is The Extreme Raptor Ford Is Too Scared To Build
Over the last several years, MegaRexx has built a reputation for itself, making some of the craziest tuned-up trucks on the market. A few years back, the American firm took a stab at building the diesel F-150 Raptor Ford wouldn't, and it turned out great. Now, MegaRexx is back to take another stab at its take on the Raptor.
BMW i4 M50 By Kith Is A Green Beauty Limited To Only Seven Units
Following a successful collaboration with the lifestyle apparel brand Kith on a special edition M4, BMW knew it wanted to give the same treatment to another model. After the German automaker teased another special edition, this time based on the 2023 BMW i4 M50 electric sedan we now get to say hello to the BMW i4 M50 by Kith that's limited to just seven units globally (that's 143 fewer than the BMW M4 Competition x Kith). In fact, one of those seven will be auctioned off, meaning only six of them are truly up for grabs.
hiphop-n-more.com
YG Releases ‘How To Rob A Rapper’ Video Feat. Mozzy & D3szn — Watch
When YG put out his new album I GOT ISSUES on Friday, one of the tracks that got the most attention was ‘How To Rob A Rapper’ featuring Mozzy and D3szn. Part of that was because fans were liking it, but many were vocal about it being tasteless, being so soon after PnB Rock’s murder.
Fans React To YG’s New “How To Rob A Rapper” Track
YG released his new album after a three year hiatus. The only issue is that fans are questioning one of the standout tracks on the project.
Funky Body Kit Gives Toyota Venza A Brand New Look
A few days ago, Toyota unveiled the Harrier plug-in hybrid in Japan. The Harrier PHEV, known as the Venza in the USA, gave us a glimpse of the upcoming plug-in version of the model, which is currently only available with a traditional hybrid setup in the USA. The PHEV powertrain...
2023 BMW Z4 Roadster
Gone are the days when flashy convertibles were a sign of a mid-life crisis; nowadays, roadsters belong to a segment that requires you to take them just a little more seriously. While some drop-top icons like the Mercedes-Benz SLC didn't survive the SUV and crossover onslaught, BMW has freshened up the Z4 for 2023 with new looks and added equipment. The Z4 remains the highest-selling model in a segment populated by fellow Germans, but twenty years after it was first introduced, is it still relevant?
Lil Baby’s Tears for Fears-Sampling World Cup Anthem Takes His Motivational Rap Several Steps Too Far
Pitchfork writer Alphonse Pierre’s rap column covers songs, mixtapes, albums, Instagram freestyles, memes, weird tweets, fashion trends—and anything else that catches his attention. Lil Baby’s supposedly inspirational single “The World Is Yours to Take” is one of the weirdest rap songs of the year. Lil...
Yung Miami Gets Us Ready For The Weekend In Latest IG Post
Yung Miami took to Instagram to get us ready for the weekend in a cute two piece ensemble that showed off her killer curves.
Carscoops
Mercedes’ Head Of UX Design Defends Big Screens In Modern Vehicles
As touchscreens take over more and more of the interior of modern vehicles, a pushback among designers has started. Mercedes’s director of user experience (UX) design, Klaus Frenzel, still think that big screens are the right move for the industry, though. It may not come as a surprise that...
HipHopDX.com
Quavo Says Without Him There Probably Wouldn’t Be Quality Control Music
Quavo has previewed his upcoming Only Built For Infinity Links project with Takeoff, and a line from one song has caught the internet’s attention. In a clip captured at an undisclosed studio, Unc & Phew can be seen rapping along to one of the project’s 21 tracks. While neither the full song or its title are included in the footage, the clip starts with Huncho saying: “If it weren’t for P, shit, it probably wouldn’t be no me/ And if weren’t for me, shit, it probably wouldn’t be QC.”
hotnewhiphop.com
NBA YoungBoy Flexes Dance Skills In New TikTok Video
Fans flooded the comment section with mixed reactions to the viral clip. NBA YoungBoy’s music has always translated well on TikTok. Earlier this year, his “Whap” challenge took over the social networking site, with fans showing off their best dance skill’s to the 22-year old rapper’s hit song. Nipsey Hussel’s 13-year old daughter, Emani, took to TikTok to share her own routine to YoungBoy’s viral trend.
