Lewiston, ME

Car crashes into home in Winslow

WINSLOW (WGME) -- A car plowed into a home in Winslow Monday after authorities say the driver possibly lost consciousness behind the wheel. It happened on China Road. Winslow police say that the driver was heading toward China when he crossed the centerline and went into a ditch. The car...
WINSLOW, ME
Car crash leads to shots fired in Portland

PORTLAND (WGME) -- Police say shots were fired after a car crash in Portland Sunday night. Officers responded to Grant Street near Deering Ave. around 10 p.m. for a report of a crash followed by gunshots. Police say officers found the owner the car, a 28-year-old Portland man, bleeding from...
PORTLAND, ME
Airsoft gun confiscated from Lewiston student

LEWISTON (WGME) – An airsoft gun was reportedly confiscated from a Lewiston Middle School student Monday morning. Superintendent Jake Langlais tweeted that a student reported the airsoft gun to school officials after seeing it on the bus. According to Langlais, school officials and the school resource officer identified the...
LEWISTON, ME
Saco woman taken into custody in Massachusetts after AMBER alert

SACO (WGME) -- Maine State Police says a Saco woman has been taken into custody in Massachusetts after an AMBER alert Tuesday. Police say 27-year-old Alexandra Vincent took her two children from their home on Monday. Authorities say that DHHS had gone to the home in Saco to remove the...
SACO, ME
Suspected drunk driver accused of crashing into New Hampshire motorcyclists

DUMMER, NH (WGME) -- Police say a suspected drunk driver crashed into two motorcyclists in Dummer, New Hampshire on Saturday, seriously injuring them. New Hampshire State Police troopers say a Ford Mustang collided with two motorcycles on Route 16. A third motorcycle was involved but was not hit by the vehicle.
DUMMER, NH
Brunswick police search for suspect in bank robbery

BRUNSWICK (WGME) -- The Brunswick Police Department is searching for a suspect after a robbery at M&T Bank on Maine Street. Police say the robbery happened around 10:41 a.m. Monday. The man ran away from the scene before officers could arrive. The suspect is described as a thin white man,...
BRUNSWICK, ME
Firefighters save Vassalboro home following garage fire

VASSALBORO—A close call in Vassalboro after a fire breaks out while the homeowners were sleeping. Vassalboro firefighters got the call just after 9 p.m. Saturday. When they got to the log cabin-style home on Crowell Hill Road, they saw a raging fire in the garage and two other outbuildings.
VASSALBORO, ME
USM won't replace professor who allegedly said there are only 2 sexes

PORTLAND, Maine (BDN) -- University of Southern Maine officials announced Monday that they would not replace a professor who allegedly told her class there were only two biological sexes. The alleged incident upset much of professor Christy Hammer’s graduate-level education class, instigating a mass walk out and triggering a facilitated...
PORTLAND, ME
Nearly 8,000 cruise ship passengers sail into Portland Tuesday

PORTLAND (WGME) -- Two cruise ships docked in Portland on Tuesday and a third is expected on Wednesday. Passengers will pour into the city, bringing foot traffic similar to a July weekend. We could call it the three Ls of fall in Maine: lobster, leaf peeping, and lighthouses. That’s what...
PORTLAND, ME
Shelter animals blessed at Animal Refuge League in Westbrook

WESTBROOK (WGME) -- In honor of the "Feast Day of Saint Francis of Assisi," Father Louis Phillips blessed dozens of animals at the Animal Refuge League in Westbrook Tuesday. According to the Roman Catholic Diocese of Portland, "blessing of the animals" ceremonies are usually held on or around Saint Francis' Feast Day because of the saint's love of animals.
WESTBROOK, ME
Maine girls flag football raises money for cancer awareness

Portland (WGME)— As cancer awareness month kicked off Saturday, the Maine girls flag football partnered with Making Strides Against Breast Cancer of Greater Portland to raise funds and awareness to their cause. To show solidarity, the team played on a pink field, while wearing socks, armbands and headbands that...
PORTLAND, ME
New shelter only part of solution to Portland's homelessness crisis

PORTLAND (WGME) -- Crews were out in Portland's Deering Oaks Park Tuesday, once again cleaning up makeshift camps as those experiencing homelessness continue to flock to the area. "They came in here bright and early this morning, the sun was barely up, and told us that we all had to...
PORTLAND, ME
Bonny Eagle School District to decide whether to ban 'Gender Queer' book

The MSAD 6 school board in Buxton will take up the issue of whether to ban a book at the high school. The book is called "Gender Queer: A Memoir." It explores the author's real-life journey of gender identity and sexual orientation and includes illustrated images that some parents have found objectionable.
BUXTON, ME
Classes canceled at Scarborough High School due to 'serious threat'

SCARBOROUGH (WGME) -- Scarborough High School is closed on Tuesday due to a “serious threat.”. School officials say Scarborough Police alerted them about a serious threat made via text messages from an unknown person on Monday. “We applaud the student who came forward to report the situation,” school officials...
SCARBOROUGH, ME
Over 3,000 people participate in annual Maine Marathon

It was a big race day with thousands of runners taking to the streets on this Sunday for the 30th Maine Marathon. A total of 3,525 people ran in Sunday’s Maine Marathon. It went from Portland to Falmouth to Yarmouth and back to Portland for the finish. Ryan Eiler...
PORTLAND, ME
Fryeburg Fair packed full of prize animals, rides, and food

FRYEBURG (WGME) -- The Fryeburg Fair kicked off on Sunday. Tens of thousands of people filled the fairgrounds on the crisp autumn day. The barns were packed with everyone wanting a look at some of the prize cattle, pigs, goats, and other animals. There is no poultry this year. The...
FRYEBURG, ME

