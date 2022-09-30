Read full article on original website
Gwen Durham
4d ago
im pretty sure most of them are prejudice and discrinminstebon children of African American decent I have experienced it with white and Hispanic teachers
quitcherbichen
4d ago
so the district is apologizing that the students did the assignment they were asked to do or apologizing cos soft people think it's bad?
Related
Roseville school investigating 'hateful, racist' text thread
ROSEVILLE, Calif. — A text thread between students at a Roseville middle school containing "hateful, racist, and discriminatory speech" is under investigation, according to a statement from Buljan Middle School. Greg White, the principal at Buljan Middle School, wrote in a statement the school learned about the thread last...
Middle schooler targeted with racist messages by classmates, parent says
ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — A Roseville mom is saying that her middle school daughter is the target of racist comments from her classmates, and she is upset with the school and district for how they handled the situation. A mom and her 11-year-old daughter told FOX40 that the daughter thought that these kids were her […]
CBS News
School district apologizes after Stockton students dress as klansmen as part of assignment
The Stockton Unified School District has apologized after a group of students dressed as members of the KKK for an assignment. The district says students were asked to create a short video about something in history that lead to discriminatory action and one group dressed as hooded klansmen.
'A very positive step' | Civil rights attorney weighs in California decriminalizing jaywalking
CALIFORNIA, USA — Governor Gavin Newsom signed a law decriminalizing jaywalking in California. It comes after many called for change following a Sacramento case. A caught-on-camera incident from back in April 2017 showed a man being beaten by a Sacramento police officer during a jaywalking stop in South Sacramento. The video sparked outrage.
KCRA.com
What we're learning about victims of the Stockton serial killings
The recent shooting deaths of at least five people in Stockton and of one person killed in Oakland last year are believed to be interconnected, according to Stockton police. In addition, the shooting of a woman in Stockton last year who survived is also linked in connection with the serial killings.
Another death tied to possible California serial killer
Police in California said Monday that two more shootings – one fatal and one not – are connected to the five killings they are investigating as the work of a possible serial killer.
KCRA.com
San Joaquin County Board of Supervisors won't censure Tom Patti
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, Calif. — The San Joaquin County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday voted against censuring supervisor Tom Patti in response to the findings of a confidential report on ethics violations. Patti is a Republican running against Democratic Representative Josh Harder for House District 9. "I respected the...
Killings of 5 men in California are related, police say
STOCKTON, Calif. — (AP) — Rewards totaling $85,000 have been offered for information leading to an arrest in five fatal shootings since July in Stockton, California, that investigators believe are related, police said. After reviewing surveillance footage, detectives have located an unidentified "person of interest" in the killings,...
Person of interest in Merced family kidnapping in custody
MERCED, Calif. — A person of interest in the kidnapping of a baby, her mother and father, and her uncle in Merced is now in custody and in critical condition. According to a news release, detectives received information Tuesday morning that one of the victim’s bank cards was used at an ATM in Atwater. A surveillance photo of the person making the transaction was similar to a surveillance photo from the original kidnapping scene.
KCRA.com
KCRA Today: More shootings in Stockton serial killings, Merced family kidnapped, gas price finger pointing
KCRA 3 is rounding up all the information you need to know to get a head start on your day. Here you'll find what you missed overnight, what's happening throughout the day, the forecast and how your commute is shaping up. You can also watch our morning newscasts live from...
Another swastika found on Sacramento State campus
SACRAMENTO, Calif — Sacramento State University is working to set up a campus town hall after another swastika was found on campus. It's the latest incident following the university's discovery of two swastikas in early September. In a message to students, Sacramento State President Robert Nelsen said an employee...
Police arrest 6 people in 24 hours, including 2 teenagers, for firearm possession
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — In the last 24 hours, Sacramento Police officers made six arrests during five different incidents regarding illegal firearm possession. According to a tweet from the Sacramento Police Department, one of the people arrested was a 16-year-old and one was a 17-year-old. Officers made these arrests during proactive enforcement stops and one […]
Modesto 11-month-old, mother missing
MODESTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Modesto Police Department are looking for Candice Robinson, 23, of Modesto and her 11-month-old daughter. Robinson is believed to be “at-risk” due to a medical condition, according to police. She was last seen wearing a jean jacket, black shirt and white biker shorts and is believed to be in Fresno […]
Possible serial killer 'on a mission' in slayings, Stockton police say
STOCKTON, Calif. — A possible serial killer seems to be "on a mission" throughout the fatal shooting of six men and the wounding of one woman dating back to last year. Ballistics tests and some video evidence linked the crimes in Stockton and Oakland, about 70 miles apart, police said.
‘He served his time’: Attorney says ‘pillowcase rapist’ no longer a threat
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — After being convicted of raping multiple women in Sacramento, Ronald Feldmeier spent three decades behind bars. Feldmeier achieved notoriety for his crimes — he was called the “pillowcase rapist” for using a pillowcase to stifle his victims’ screams — and was targeted by other inmates. “He served his time, which was […]
'The times have changed' | The K Street Shootout, six months later
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Six months after the deadly K Street shootout in downtown Sacramento claimed six lives and left 12 others hurt, community members who were there are reflecting on how the city's nightlife scene has changed. "These situations are very tragic - very tragic," said security guard and...
KCRA.com
'He was asking for help': Activists, family of man killed by Sacramento County Sheriff deputy demand change
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Community activists and the family of a Sacramento man shot and killed by a Sacramento County Sheriff's Deputy held a demonstration Tuesday morning outside the county administration building downtown. The family of Jaime Naranjo, 54, are calling for justice and making demands of the county following...
granitebaytoday.org
Are students and staff at Granite Bay High School worried that the UC Davis hate-incidents are going to appear on the GBHS campus?
At University of California, Davis there were antisemitic banners and flyers that had been placed on the bicycle overhead pass and around the campus. The banners were placed by four white men in black clothing and masks. This is a problem for Granite Bay High School, because the college is...
Tina Lee-Vogt appointed Sacramento's nighttime economy manager
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — It's been six months to the day since the deadly mass shooting on Sacramento's K Street, and city leaders created a new position to make nighttime in the city safer. Tina Lee-Vogt was appointed to the new position, officially titled nighttime economy manager, Monday. In the...
2004 Sacramento County homicide victim identified nearly 20 years later
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — Genetic genealogy has led to a break in a nearly two decade old case in Sacramento County. Sacramento County Sheriff's deputies were able to identify a 2004 homicide victim as Shannon Vielguth, born in 1969, through genetic genealogy. The sheriff's office launched the initial investigation...
