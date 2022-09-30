ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Yardbarker

Why Bill Belichick was wearing Croatian flag on his jacket

Bill Belichick was seen wearing a Croatian flag on his outfit while coaching the New England Patriots during Sunday’s game against the Green Bay Packers. Belichick was wearing his usual half-zip windbreaker with a Patriots logo on the left side. On the right side of the jacket was a patch with the Croatian flag.
NFL
Yardbarker

Buccaneers' Tom Brady, Gisele Bündchen reportedly hire divorce lawyers

A recent update on the alleged marital issues between Tampa Bay Buccaneers star quarterback Tom Brady and wife Gisele Bündchen claimed that the two were "staying in separate homes" in Miami as they evacuated Tampa before Hurricane Ian made landfall in Florida last week. There's more news on the...
TAMPA, FL
State
Colorado State
Yardbarker

Watch: Stephen A. Smith blasts Panthers' Baker Mayfield: 'Your career is in jeopardy'

Baker Mayfield had a lousy first month as the starting quarterback of a Carolina Panthers side that sits at 1-3 coming off Sunday's 26-16 loss to the Arizona Cardinals. Even though certain statistics show Mayfield was one of the NFL's worst-performing players at the sport's most important position throughout the campaign's opening four weeks, Darin Gantt of the Panthers' website notes that head coach Matt Rhule told reporters Monday the first overall pick of the 2018 draft will remain his QB1 for at least this coming Sunday's home game versus the San Francisco 49ers. Before Rhule confirmed that decision, outspoken ESPN personality Stephen A. Smith blasted Mayfield during a segment that aired on Monday's edition of "First Take."
NFL
Yardbarker

Ben Roethlisberger shares text exchange he had with Kenny Pickett

Ben Roethlisberger infamously refused to provide Mason Rudolph with much help when the two were teammates toward the end of Big Ben’s career, but the Pittsburgh Steelers legend has apparently been in communication with the team’s newest starting quarterback. During the latest episode of his “Footbahlin with Ben...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Dwight Howard Posted About Still Being Unsigned: "When You’re In The Best Shape Of Your Life But Still A Free Agent.”

Dwight Howard is yet to find a franchise ahead of the upcoming season, but that hasn’t deterred the eight-time All-Star as he looks to stay in peak physical condition. The 36-year-old last played for the Los Angeles Lakers. After three stints with the team — the third where he landed a veteran’s minimum contract and averaged 6.2 pts and 5.9 rebounds playing 60 games, he is now an unsigned free agent.
NBA
Yardbarker

Broncos' HC Sends Strong Message to Fumbling RB Melvin Gordon

In the wake of the Denver Broncos 32-23 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders, the Mile High City is reeling. Starting running back Javonte Williams tore his ACL and is done for the year, and the guy who's supposed to be the fail-safe can't hold onto the ball. Melvin Gordon...
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

Commanders HC Ron Rivera explains benching RG Trai Turner

After the Washington Commanders lost five-time Pro Bowler Brandon Scherff in free agency, the team turned to veteran Trai Turner as a replacement. However, after four games, the returns haven’t been great. Turner, 29, missed most of training camp with a lingering quad injury. Still, head coach Ron Rivera...
WASHINGTON, DC
Yardbarker

Dez Bryant goes off about Packers rookie WR Romeo Doubs

The Green Bay Packers seemingly have a bright future at the wide receiver position. Early returns show that Romeo Doubs can make an immediate impact on a contending team, even as a rookie. Additionally, Christian Watson continues to show glimpses that he can be a real weapon on this offense. His sheer speed and size will create significant problems for any secondary. Once Watson and Aaron Rodgers get on the same page, he will be a very dangerous part of this offense. Dez Bryant chimed in on what he thinks of one of the two Packers’ rookie WRs, and he did not hold back.
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

Dan Campbell threatens staff changes after Lions’ loss

The Detroit Lions lead the NFL in points scored per game. Unfortunately, they also lead in points allowed, which is why the team is 1-3. Sunday’s 48-45 loss to the Seattle Seahawks raised more questions for coach Dan Campbell, as his team put up 45 points in a losing effort. After the game, Campbell was asked about changes on the defensive side of the ball and even left staff reshuffles on the table.
DETROIT, MI
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
Yardbarker

Packers catch a big break week before New York Giants game

New York Giants had injuries to multiple QBs in Week 4. Luck came the Green Bay Packers’ way in Week 4. The Packers did not have to play the New England Patriots starting quarterback Mac Jones due to injury. Packers linebacker Rashan Gary would knock out the Patriots’ second-string quarterback in the first quarter. It appears the Packers will not have to face another starting Jones quarterback at 100 percent when the New York Giants play the Packers in Week 5.
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

Stephen A. Smith Unloads On Baker Mayfield

The noise around Carolina Panthers QB, Baker Mayfield, continues to get louder. Mayfield played terribly in Week 4 as the Panthers fell to the Arizona Cardinals 26-16. In the game, the former first-overall pick turned the ball over three times and had five passes batted down. ESPN media personality, Stephen...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Yardbarker

Former Steelers WR JuJu Smith-Schuster Has Already Learned More Offense With Chiefs Than His 5 Great Seasons In Pittsburgh

JuJu Smith-Schuster has become another standout in the Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver factory. Selected in the second round, 62nd overall, in the 2017 NFL Draft, Smith-Schuster evolved into a very good NFL wide receiver. He spent the first few seasons alongside Antonio Brown as the team’s No. 2 receiver, before eventually taking the over as the top target for Ben Roethlisberger for a few seasons.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Colin Cowherd: Broncos' Nathaniel Hackett 'is not a head coach'

The Broncos (2-2) are the NFL's most penalized team, averaging 9.3 per game -- an issue that could be traced to their first-year head coach. Denver has been penalized 37 times -- an average of 71 yards per game. "We hurt ourselves," said quarterback Russell Wilson when discussing the seven...
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

Everything Derek Carr said After the Raiders Beat the Broncos

Q: Can you talk about your ability to run and keep drives alive today?. Carr: "It was something that we used to emphasize. [Jon] Gru [Gruden] would always tell me to run for two a game. Just challenging me, two first downs a game is what he would say. Now, with the way that we're playing, if they want to double everybody, I take it upon my shoulders and find a lane and go, just to make it hard for people. It's definitely something I'm conscious about. It's definitely something I'm trying to do and get as many yards as I can to put that pressure on the defenses because I think ultimately, it'll help Davante [Adams]. I think it'll help Darren [Waller]. It’ll help Hunter [Renfrow] when he's back. It will help our skill guys to get some normal coverages, but until then, if people want to keep doing it, then I have to be able to try and do that the best that I can."
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

Clock ticking for Commanders QB Carson Wentz, whose poor play is alarming

Commanders QB Carson Wentz's play has declined steadily since a Week 1 win over Jacksonville, with his passer rating falling from 101 to 99.7, 71 and 56.7. It’s no coincidence that his substandard play has coincided with the team’s three-game losing streak. It's hard to believe Wentz could...
NFL
Yardbarker

Buccaneers QB Tom Brady suffers arm injury on strip sack

Tom Brady suffered an arm injury on a strip sack in the second quarter of his Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ game against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday night. Brady’s Bucs had a 1st-and-10 at their 34 down 21-10 with 5:09 left in the first half after stopping Kansas City on a 4th-and-1. On their first play, Brady was sacked by L’Jarius Sneed and lost the ball.
TAMPA, FL

