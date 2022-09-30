ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Charles County, MO

Richard Emery found guilty of first-degree murder

 4 days ago

Richard Emery, the man charged with quadruple homicide, has been found guilty of first-degree murder.

The trial started Monday and was supposed to last up to two weeks, but it took at St. Charles County jury just 90 minutes on Friday to reach a verdict.

The jury found Emery guilty of first-degree murder in the deaths of his girlfriend, her mother, and her two young children in 2018. The penalty phase begins tomorrow, with prosecutors seeking the death penalty.

Emery had not denied killing his girlfriend and her family, but claimed he was not in his right mind at the time and had very little memory of the night in question.

