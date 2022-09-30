NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Vanderbilt has been ranked as the nation’s top program in D1Baseball’s bi-annual Top 100 rankings, the publication announced recently. According to D1Baseball, the list places an emphasis on consistent winning in the last decade, particularly within the last five years, with the ultimate goal being to identify programs in the best shape currently with an eye towards the next five to 10 years.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 11 HOURS AGO