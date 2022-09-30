Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
My first day in prison. Becoming NC Inmate # 0022635Jamel El AminRaleigh, NC
RALT brings affordable homeownership to Wake CountyThe Triangle TribuneWake County, NC
Raleigh mayoral candidates make their case at forumThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
Cary is Feeling the Effects of the Competitive Housing Market More Than the Majority of the CountryJames TulianoCary, NC
2 Cities in North Carolina Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America for 2022Joe MertensCharlotte, NC
vucommodores.com
Commodores Close Out ITA Championship
TULSA, Okla. – Joubert Klopper concluded the Vanderbilt men’s tennis program’s participation at the ITA All-American Championship Tuesday with a victory in singles play. Klopper defeated Baylor’s Zsombor Velcz, who was ranked among the top 10 newcomers at the collegiate level in the preseason by the ITA, in a qualifying round consolation match at LaFortune Park.
vucommodores.com
Mohr Keeps Winning
CARY, N.C. – Vanderbilt women’s tennis student-athlete Celia-Belle Mohr continued her impressive run at the ITA All-American Championships, advancing to the Main Draw thanks to her performance in the qualifying round on Tuesday. Mohr’s journey at the Championships began Oct. 1 in the prequalifying round. She went 3-0...
vucommodores.com
Solid Finish on the Final Day
FORT WORTH, Texas — Vanderbilt saved its best round of golf for last Tuesday on the final day of the Ben Hogan Collegiate Invitational. The Commodores shot a 5-under-par 275 to surge into a top-five finish. Vandy found 16 birdies over its final 18 to end the two-day tournament on a high note.
vucommodores.com
Dores Battle in Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. – The Vanderbilt men’s tennis team saw both its singles and doubles entrants fall in the opening round of the qualifying draw at the ITA All-American Championship on Monday. Michael Ross and Siim Troost were defeated in a 10-point tiebreaker after splitting the first two sets...
vucommodores.com
The Nation’s Best
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Vanderbilt has been ranked as the nation’s top program in D1Baseball’s bi-annual Top 100 rankings, the publication announced recently. According to D1Baseball, the list places an emphasis on consistent winning in the last decade, particularly within the last five years, with the ultimate goal being to identify programs in the best shape currently with an eye towards the next five to 10 years.
vucommodores.com
SEC Baseball Schedule Finalized
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Southeastern Conference portion of Vanderbilt’s 2023 baseball schedule is set, the league announced Tuesday. Each school will play 10 three-game weekend series. The 30-game conference slate gets underway March 17–19 when the Commodores welcome Ole Miss to Hawkins Field, marking third consecutive season that...
vucommodores.com
Humbling Day at the Hogan
FORT WORTH, Texas — Vanderbilt played two strokes better during Monday’s second round of the Ben Hogan Collegiate Invitational, but a sluggish start has the Commodores 14 strokes back of first going into Tuesday’s final round at the Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas. Vandy was...
vucommodores.com
Mohr Advances
CARY, N.C. – The prequalifying round at the ITA All-American Championships is complete for the Vanderbilt women’s tennis team as Celia-Belle Mohr advanced to the qualifying round to highlight Sunday’s action. After a convincing straight-set singles victory a day ago, Mohr was again dominant on Sunday. She...
vucommodores.com
Starting to Get Ready for the Rebels
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — With two full weeks to recover from a humbling, 55-3 loss at No. 2 Alabama, Vanderbilt will be looking to avoid its first losing streak of 2022 when it welcomes in No. 9 Mississippi at 3 p.m. Saturday at FirstBank Stadium. The Commodores (3-2, 0-1 SEC)...
vucommodores.com
Education Day Game is Nov. 15
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Vanderbilt women’s basketball will host Tarleton State at 11 a.m. CT on Nov. 15 for the annual Education Day game. Admission is free to all pre-registered students, teachers and chaperones for kindergarten through sixth grade. Additionally, students in attendance will receive a complimentary activity book in addition to engaging in a variety of activities throughout the game.
