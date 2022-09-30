Jason Pinkston: It's very clear Myles is banged up, more beneficial to rest; Browns can keep things rolling in Atlanta
Former Browns offensive lineman Jason Pinkston joined Afternoon Drive on The Fan to talk about the Dolphins' situation with Tua Tagovailoa and why he shouldn't have been out there on the field, whether the Browns should rest Myles Garrett even if he's cleared for Sunday's game against Atlanta, the reliance on and success of the run game and the expectation for the Browns to win this game.
