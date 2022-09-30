ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Social media dismayed after learning Tua Tagovailoa watched movie on flight home

By Tim Kelly
 4 days ago

Each update on how the Miami Dolphins and National Football League have handled Tua Tagovailoa in the past five days seemingly makes the situation worse.

Tagovailoa re-entered last Sunday's win over the Buffalo Bills under questionable circumstances, with the team suggesting it was a back injury -- not a concussion -- that caused him to stumble after being slammed into the turf.

The third-year quarterback then sustained a head injury (seemingly his second in one week) in a Thursday Night Football loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, one that left him in what's called "the fencing response."

Warning: Viewer discretion is advised for the video below:

Tagovailoa was released from the hospital Thursday night in time to fly home with the team, a decision that raised some eyebrows itself. What's more, Mike McDaniel revealed that he and Tagovailoa enjoyed a movie on the flight home, seemingly unaware of the ramifications of what he was saying:

Studies have suggested that limiting screen time in the first 48 hours -- or altogether eliminating it -- can help your brain to recover quicker after a concussion. One study that came to this conclusion was done using patients that were 12 to 25 years old. Tagovailoa is 24.

McDaniel's admission that not only did Tagovailoa fly home within hours of sustaining the concussion but he had extended screen time rather immediately drew quite a few responses from dismayed Twitter users:

