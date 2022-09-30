Read full article on original website
Rays' Wander Franco: Three hits including homer in loss
Franco went 3-for-4 with a solo homer and triple in Monday's loss to the Red Sox. Franco launched a leadoff homer off Rich Hill to open Monday's contest, giving the Rays an early 1-0 lead. He later added a single and a triple in the contest. The homer was his sixth of the season and first since July 2. Since returning from the 10-day injured list Sept. 9, Franco has produced a .322 average with a homer, a triple, eight doubles, 10 RBI, 12 runs and three stolen bases over 86 at-bats in 24 games.
Reds' Jose Barrero: Playing time on rise
Barrero will start at shortstop and bat eighth in Monday's game against the Cubs. Before resting in Sunday's 8-1 loss to Chicago, Barrero had started in each of the past five games. He'll be back in the lineup as the series with the Cubs shifts to Cincinnati, but the 24-year-old hasn't done much to prove that he's deserving of a full-time role heading into 2023. Over his last 12 games, Barrero has gone 5-for-41 with a 48.8 percent strikeout rate.
Reds' TJ Friedl: Exits with leg injury
Friedl was removed from Monday's game against the Cubs after suffering a leg injury while sliding into third base, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports. Friedl was struggling to put any weight on his leg after attempting to steal, and he had to be helped off the field. The nature of the injury is unknown at this time.
Rays' Francisco Mejia: Lands on paternity list
Mejia was placed on the paternity list Tuesday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. This ends Mejia's regular season. The switch-hitting backstop slashed .242/.264/.381 with six home runs, 32 runs and 31 RBI in 93 games. Rene Pinto was recalled to take Mejia's place on the roster.
Reds' Aramis Garcia: Activated Tuesday
Garcia (finger) was activated from the 60-day injured list Tuesday. He ended up missing almost three months a fractured left middle finger but made it back just in time for the final two games of the year. Garcia, 29, was worth 0.0 fWAR in 46 MLB games and has no minor-league options remaining heading into 2023.
Marlins' Jordan Groshans: Moves into utility role
Groshans is out of the lineup for Monday's game against Atlanta, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports. Groshans started in six of the Marlins' past seven games at third base and went 6-for-23 with no extra-base hits, one walk and three runs. Now that Joey Wendle is healthy again to close out the season, Groshans may handle more of a utility role during the Marlins' three-game series with Atlanta.
Reds' TJ Friedl: Officially lands on IL
Friedl was placed on the 10-day injured list Tuesday with a right hamstring strain. Despite the fact that Friedl is already 27, this was his rookie season. He logged a .240/.314/.436 slash line with eight home runs and seven steals in 258 plate appearances. Mike Siani and Aristides Aquino are candidates to pick up an extra start or two over the final two days of the season.
Giants' Luis Ortiz: Back in majors
Ortiz was recalled from Triple-A Sacramento on Sunday, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports. Ortiz will rejoin the Giants on Sunday after he spent the past couple weeks in the minors. The 26-year-old has allowed one earned run with a 3:2 K:BB across 6.1 big-league innings this year.
Mariners' Abraham Toro: Recalled, hitting seventh
Toro was recalled from Triple-A Tacoma and is starting at second base while batting seventh in Game 1 of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Tigers. With Sam Haggerty (groin strain) landing on the injured list, Toro is back up a day after getting demoted to assume the short side of a platoon over the final two days of the regular season. Toro is hitting .179/.236/.314 with nine home runs in 106 games.
Rays are headed to Cleveland for Wild Card Series
BOSTON — The Rays are headed to Cleveland for the best-of-three Wild Card Series that opens Friday. That became official Tuesday night when the Rays lost a rain-shortened game to the Red Sox, 6-0, and the Mariners scored a 7-6 walkoff 10-inning win over the Tigers. The Mariners are...
Mets' Starling Marte: Done for regular season
Mets manager Buck Showalter said Marte (finger) won't be ready to return from the 10-day injured list any sooner than Friday, depending on how he fares in workouts over the next few days, Deesha Thosar of Fox Sports reports. Showalter's comments confirm that Marte has been ruled out through the...
Yankees star Judge hits 62nd homer to break Maris' AL record
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) â€” Aaron Judge hit his 62nd home run of the season Tuesday night, breaking Roger Marisâ€™ American League record and setting what some fans consider baseballâ€™s â€œcleanâ€� standard. The long chase to top a mark set in 1961 ended when the 30-year-old Yankees slugger drove a 1-1 slider from Texas right-hander JesÃºs Tinoco into the first row of seats in left field leading off the second game of New Yorkâ€™s day-night doubleheader. After No. 99 took a smooth, mighty swing, he had a wide smile on his face as he rounded the bases and his Yankees teammates streamed out of the dugout to celebrate with him. They stayed away from home plate, letting Judge step on it before sharing hugs and high-fives. Barry Bonds holds the major league record of 73 home runs, set with the San Francisco Giants in 2001.
Yankees' Chi Chi Gonzalez: DFA'd after spot start
The Yankees designated Gonzalez for assignment Monday. Gonzalez was never expected to stick on the Yankees' 40-man roster and 28-man active roster for long after he was called up from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre over the weekend to allow the big club to give an extra day of rest to its other starting pitchers ahead of the postseason. In his Yankees debut Sunday, Gonzalez made a spot start and took a no-decision against the Orioles while allowing one earned run on four hits and three walks across 4.2 innings.
Braves' William Contreras: Not in Sunday's lineup
Contreras is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Mets. Contreras has a .782 OPS over his past 10 games and will take a seat Sunday for the second straight game. Marcell Ozuna will again serve as the designated hitter for Atlanta.
Giants' Carlos Rodon: Could be done for season
Rodon may not make his final start of the regular season due to workload management, Andrew Baggarly of The Athletic reports. Manger Gabe Kapler noted Monday that there's a possibility the ace won't make his final scheduled start of the season Tuesday against the Padres, noting his increase in workload during the 2022 campaign. Rodon owns a 14-8 record with a 2.88 ERA and 1.03 WHIP with a 237:52 K:BB across 178 frames, a career high for the southpaw. The team has yet to make a final decision, however.
Braves' Eddie Rosario: Not in Monday's lineup
Rosario isn't starting Monday against the Marlins, Justin Toscano of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports. Rosario is getting a breather after he went 0-for-8 with an RBI and three strikeouts over the last three games. Robbie Grossman will take his place in left field and bat ninth.
