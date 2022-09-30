ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) â€” Aaron Judge hit his 62nd home run of the season Tuesday night, breaking Roger Marisâ€™ American League record and setting what some fans consider baseballâ€™s â€œcleanâ€� standard. The long chase to top a mark set in 1961 ended when the 30-year-old Yankees slugger drove a 1-1 slider from Texas right-hander JesÃºs Tinoco into the first row of seats in left field leading off the second game of New Yorkâ€™s day-night doubleheader. After No. 99 took a smooth, mighty swing, he had a wide smile on his face as he rounded the bases and his Yankees teammates streamed out of the dugout to celebrate with him. They stayed away from home plate, letting Judge step on it before sharing hugs and high-fives. Barry Bonds holds the major league record of 73 home runs, set with the San Francisco Giants in 2001.

BRONX, NY ・ 17 MINUTES AGO