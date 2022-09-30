Read full article on original website
Mariners' Abraham Toro: Optioned to Triple-A
Toro was optioned to Triple-A Tacoma on Monday, Shannon Drayer of Seattle Sports 710 AM reports. After recording just three hits in his last 12 games, Toro will return to the minors. 2022 has been a disappointing campaign that saw him slash .179/.236/.314 over 339 plate appearances. If he shows signs of progress over the offseason, there is still a chance he could make the Mariners' big-league roster in 2023.
Rays' Wander Franco: Three hits including homer in loss
Franco went 3-for-4 with a solo homer and triple in Monday's loss to the Red Sox. Franco launched a leadoff homer off Rich Hill to open Monday's contest, giving the Rays an early 1-0 lead. He later added a single and a triple in the contest. The homer was his sixth of the season and first since July 2. Since returning from the 10-day injured list Sept. 9, Franco has produced a .322 average with a homer, a triple, eight doubles, 10 RBI, 12 runs and three stolen bases over 86 at-bats in 24 games.
Reds' TJ Friedl: Officially lands on IL
Friedl was placed on the 10-day injured list Tuesday with a right hamstring strain. Despite the fact that Friedl is already 27, this was his rookie season. He logged a .240/.314/.436 slash line with eight home runs and seven steals in 258 plate appearances. Mike Siani and Aristides Aquino are candidates to pick up an extra start or two over the final two days of the season.
Marlins' Jordan Groshans: Moves into utility role
Groshans is out of the lineup for Monday's game against Atlanta, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports. Groshans started in six of the Marlins' past seven games at third base and went 6-for-23 with no extra-base hits, one walk and three runs. Now that Joey Wendle is healthy again to close out the season, Groshans may handle more of a utility role during the Marlins' three-game series with Atlanta.
Rockies' Jose Iglesias: Heads to bench Sunday
Iglesias is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Dodgers. Iglesias is 1-for-12 in three games since being activated from the injured list Wednesday, and he'll take a seat for Sunday's series finale. C.J. Cron will serve as the designated hitter while Michael Toglia starts at first base.
Reds' Jose Barrero: Playing time on rise
Barrero will start at shortstop and bat eighth in Monday's game against the Cubs. Before resting in Sunday's 8-1 loss to Chicago, Barrero had started in each of the past five games. He'll be back in the lineup as the series with the Cubs shifts to Cincinnati, but the 24-year-old hasn't done much to prove that he's deserving of a full-time role heading into 2023. Over his last 12 games, Barrero has gone 5-for-41 with a 48.8 percent strikeout rate.
Reds' TJ Friedl: Exits with leg injury
Friedl was removed from Monday's game against the Cubs after suffering a leg injury while sliding into third base, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports. Friedl was struggling to put any weight on his leg after attempting to steal, and he had to be helped off the field. The nature of the injury is unknown at this time.
Mariners' Abraham Toro: Recalled, hitting seventh
Toro was recalled from Triple-A Tacoma and is starting at second base while batting seventh in Game 1 of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Tigers. With Sam Haggerty (groin strain) landing on the injured list, Toro is back up a day after getting demoted to assume the short side of a platoon over the final two days of the regular season. Toro is hitting .179/.236/.314 with nine home runs in 106 games.
Rays' Francisco Mejia: Lands on paternity list
Mejia was placed on the paternity list Tuesday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. This ends Mejia's regular season. The switch-hitting backstop slashed .242/.264/.381 with six home runs, 32 runs and 31 RBI in 93 games. Rene Pinto was recalled to take Mejia's place on the roster.
Reds' Aramis Garcia: Activated Tuesday
Garcia (finger) was activated from the 60-day injured list Tuesday. He ended up missing almost three months a fractured left middle finger but made it back just in time for the final two games of the year. Garcia, 29, was worth 0.0 fWAR in 46 MLB games and has no minor-league options remaining heading into 2023.
Giants' Luis Ortiz: Back in majors
Ortiz was recalled from Triple-A Sacramento on Sunday, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports. Ortiz will rejoin the Giants on Sunday after he spent the past couple weeks in the minors. The 26-year-old has allowed one earned run with a 3:2 K:BB across 6.1 big-league innings this year.
Mets' Starling Marte: Done for regular season
Mets manager Buck Showalter said Marte (finger) won't be ready to return from the 10-day injured list any sooner than Friday, depending on how he fares in workouts over the next few days, Deesha Thosar of Fox Sports reports. Showalter's comments confirm that Marte has been ruled out through the...
Bogaerts hits slam, Eovaldi strong as Red Sox beat Rays 6-0
BOSTON (AP) — Xander Bogaerts hit a grand slam and Nathan Eovaldi pitched five scoreless innings in what could be his final appearance in a Red Sox uniform to help Boston beat the playoff-bound Tampa Bay Rays 6-0 in a rain-shortened game on Tuesday night. Christian Arroyo added an RBI single for Boston (77-84), which won its fifth straight home game. It was 55 degrees and misty at the start, and rainy conditions lingered throughout. Boston had just taken a 6-0 lead with two outs in the fifth inning when rain started to fall heavily, prompting a delay. The game was called 52 minutes later. The Rays (86-75) lost their fourth straight game since clinching a playoff berth. They will be the AL’s No. 6 seed and get a wild-card matchup with AL Central champion Cleveland. The Seattle Mariners get the No. 5 seed and match up with Toronto following its a walk-off win over Detroit on Tuesday in the first game of their doubleheader.
Giants' Andrew Vasquez: Contract selected Monday
Vasquez's contract was selected from Triple-A Sacramento on Monday. Vasquez lost his spot on the Giants' 40-man roster in late August but went unclaimed on waivers and remained in the organization. He should serve as a low-leverage reliever during the Giants' final series of the regular season after Thomas Szapucki (hip) was placed on the 15-day IL.
Yankees star Judge hits 62nd homer to break Maris' AL record
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) â€” Aaron Judge hit his 62nd home run of the season Tuesday night, breaking Roger Marisâ€™ American League record and setting what some fans consider baseballâ€™s â€œcleanâ€� standard. The long chase to top a mark set in 1961 ended when the 30-year-old Yankees slugger drove a 1-1 slider from Texas right-hander JesÃºs Tinoco into the first row of seats in left field leading off the second game of New Yorkâ€™s day-night doubleheader. After No. 99 took a smooth, mighty swing, he had a wide smile on his face as he rounded the bases and his Yankees teammates streamed out of the dugout to celebrate with him. They stayed away from home plate, letting Judge step on it before sharing hugs and high-fives. Barry Bonds holds the major league record of 73 home runs, set with the San Francisco Giants in 2001.
Rays are headed to Cleveland for Wild Card Series
BOSTON — The Rays are headed to Cleveland for the best-of-three Wild Card Series that opens Friday. That became official Tuesday night when the Rays lost a rain-shortened game to the Red Sox, 6-0, and the Mariners scored a 7-6 walkoff 10-inning win over the Tigers. The Mariners are...
Giants' Carlos Rodon: Could be done for season
Rodon may not make his final start of the regular season due to workload management, Andrew Baggarly of The Athletic reports. Manger Gabe Kapler noted Monday that there's a possibility the ace won't make his final scheduled start of the season Tuesday against the Padres, noting his increase in workload during the 2022 campaign. Rodon owns a 14-8 record with a 2.88 ERA and 1.03 WHIP with a 237:52 K:BB across 178 frames, a career high for the southpaw. The team has yet to make a final decision, however.
CBS Sports
Braves' William Contreras: Not in Sunday's lineup
Contreras is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Mets. Contreras has a .782 OPS over his past 10 games and will take a seat Sunday for the second straight game. Marcell Ozuna will again serve as the designated hitter for Atlanta.
Braves' Eddie Rosario: Not in Monday's lineup
Rosario isn't starting Monday against the Marlins, Justin Toscano of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports. Rosario is getting a breather after he went 0-for-8 with an RBI and three strikeouts over the last three games. Robbie Grossman will take his place in left field and bat ninth.
Royals' Salvador Perez: Makes precautionary exit
Perez left Saturday's game in the seventh inning with thumb soreness, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports. Perez's early exit was considered precautionary, and it's possible he still plays Sunday. It wasn't obvious the thumb was bothering him, as he went 4-for-4 with a home run and two RBI in the contest. He's up to 23 homers in 114 games this season, which has seen him bothered by his thumb at various times since May.
