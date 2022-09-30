BOSTON (AP) — Xander Bogaerts hit a grand slam and Nathan Eovaldi pitched five scoreless innings in what could be his final appearance in a Red Sox uniform to help Boston beat the playoff-bound Tampa Bay Rays 6-0 in a rain-shortened game on Tuesday night. Christian Arroyo added an RBI single for Boston (77-84), which won its fifth straight home game. It was 55 degrees and misty at the start, and rainy conditions lingered throughout. Boston had just taken a 6-0 lead with two outs in the fifth inning when rain started to fall heavily, prompting a delay. The game was called 52 minutes later. The Rays (86-75) lost their fourth straight game since clinching a playoff berth. They will be the AL’s No. 6 seed and get a wild-card matchup with AL Central champion Cleveland. The Seattle Mariners get the No. 5 seed and match up with Toronto following its a walk-off win over Detroit on Tuesday in the first game of their doubleheader.

SAINT PETERSBURG, FL ・ 48 MINUTES AGO