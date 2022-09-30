Read full article on original website
CBS Sports
Eagles' Jake Elliott: Dealing with leg injury
Elliott sustained an apparent leg injury in Sunday's 29-21 win over the Jaguars, Jeff McLane of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports. Though Elliott wasn't forced to exit Sunday's contest, he was clearly affected by the injury, which may have been a factor on his missed extra-point attempt late in the second quarter. According to McLane, Eagles special teams coordinator Michael Clay said Tuesday that Elliott has a chance to play in Philadelphia's Week 5 matchup with the Cardinals, but the kicker's status likely won't be determined until he's evaluated in practice over the next few days. The Eagles will return to the field Wednesday for a walk-through session to kick off Week 5 prep.
CBS Sports
Seahawks win over Lions ends with final score that's never been seen before in NFL history
One of the craziest games of Week 4 was played in Detroit where the Seahawks won a wild shootout over the Lions. Not only did we see nearly 100 total points scored in the game, but we also witnessed NFL history: The two teams ended with a final score that's never been seen.
CBS Sports
Raiders' Derek Carr: Stifled in win over Denver
Carr completed 21 of 34 passes for 188 yards without a touchdown or interception in Sunday's 32-23 win over the Broncos. He added 40 rushing yards on seven carries. It's the first time this season Carr has failed to reach 250 passing yards or toss a TD, but he was able to lean on a huge performance from Josh Jacobs and the Raiders' first defensive touchdown since 2019 to secure the team's first win of 2022. He'll likely need to be a lot more productive in Week 5, as Las Vegas travels to Kansas City for a clash with Patrick Mahomes.
CBS Sports
Eagles' Jordan Mailata: Undergoes MRI
Mailata (shoulder) underwent an MRI on Monday, Jeff McLane of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports. Mailata exited Sunday's victory over Jaguars early after hurting his shoulder and Monday's MRI suggests that he may have sustained a significant injury. If he's forced to miss any time, Jack Driscoll could step into a starting role, and the Eagles also signed Tyrese Robinson to their practice squad Monday.
CBS Sports
Broncos' Russell Wilson: Listed as limited on practice estimate
Coach Nathaniel Hackett relayed that Wilson (shoulder) would have been limited Monday, if the Broncos had practiced, Aric DiLalla of the Broncos' official site reports. Per Hackett, Wilson "got dinged up a little bit" during Sunday's loss to the Raiders, with Tom Pelissero of NFL Network indicating that the QB is dealing with some shoulder soreness. Either way, Hackett expects Wilson to play Thursday night against the Colts.
CBS Sports
Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Absent from practice
MacKinnon missed Monday's practice session after taking a puck to the face Sunday, Adrian Dater of ColoradoHockeyNow.com reports. MacKinnon's status hasn't been officially updated by the team but it seems unlikely the world-class center will be in action for Monday's preseason clash with Dallas. Unless MacKinnon misses regular-season contests, he should be capable of challenging for another 90-point campaign after having missed that mark by just two points last year.
CBS Sports
Ben Roethlisberger is surprised Steelers have already made the quarterback switch to Kenny Pickett
Ben Roethlisberger was like every other Steelers fan who watched the drama that unfolded during their Week 4 game against the Jets. The former Steelers' quarterback, who took in the game from home, did not believe what he was hearing from CBS Sports sideline reporter A.J. Ross, who alluded to a quarterback switch possibly happening at the start of the second half.
CBS Sports
Bears' Cairo Santos: Returns to team
Santos (personal) has returned to the team, Kevin Fishbain of The Athletic reports. Santos' personal situation is "all squared away," according to head coach Matt Eberflus, which Fishbain notes in his report. The veteran kicker should resume his role moving forward, which will send Michael Badgley to the practice squad, or possibly looking for a new opportunity elsewhere. Badgley filled in admirably, making all four of his field-goal attempts Sunday against the Texans. Santos will be back in action in Week 5 against the Vikings.
CBS Sports
Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa: MRI results negative
Tagovailoa (concussion) has received 'clean' results on all medical examinations, including an MRI on his neck, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports. Tagovailoa remains in the league's concussion protocol, but he's at least avoided suffering any fractures in his neck or similar injuries. Coach Mike McDaniel has declined to offer an expected recovery timetable for the third-year quarterback, per Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN.com, saying "it's all about Tua the person." Teddy Bridgewater would be in line to start Week 5 versus the Jets if Tagovailoa is unavailable, and it certainly seems likely that the Dolphins will proceed cautiously with his recovery. Per Adam Schefter of ESPN, Tagovailoa is expected to be interviewed next week as part of the NFL's and NFLPA's investigation into his having been cleared to retake the field Week 3 versus the Bills. Cameron Wolfe of NFL Network reports that the unaffiliated neurotrama consultant involved in clearing Tagovailoa versus Buffalo has been fired as a result of the NFLPA's initial findings.
CBS Sports
Giants' Kenny Golladay: Picks up knee injury
Golladay departed Sunday's game versus the Bears due to a knee injury, Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News reports. Golladay appeared to hurt his knee on the same possession in which quarterback Daniel Jones picked up a left ankle injury late in the third quarter. While Jones had his ankle taped up and stayed on the sideline, Golladay made his way to the locker room, according to Art Stapleton of The Bergen Record. If Golladay is unable to reenter the contest, he'll finish Week 4 with no catches on one target.
CBS Sports
Jets' Garrett Wilson: Quiet with Zach Wilson under center
Wilson caught two of six targets for 41 yards in Sunday's 24-20 win over the Steelers. Quarterback Zach Wilson made his return from a knee injury and featured familiar targets Corey Davis (74 yards, one touchdown) and Elijah Moore (53 yards) over the rookie first-round pick. Wilson the receiver still made an impact by helping to set up the first of New York's two fourth-quarter touchdowns with a 35-yard catch, but he'll look to improve his chemistry with the other Wilson -- no relation -- in Week 5 against the Dolphins.
CBS Sports
Royals' Salvador Perez: Makes precautionary exit
Perez left Saturday's game in the seventh inning with thumb soreness, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports. Perez's early exit was considered precautionary, and it's possible he still plays Sunday. It wasn't obvious the thumb was bothering him, as he went 4-for-4 with a home run and two RBI in the contest. He's up to 23 homers in 114 games this season, which has seen him bothered by his thumb at various times since May.
CBS Sports
Royals' Salvador Perez: Remains on bench
Perez (thumb) is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Guardians. Perez's sore left thumb will keep him on the bench for the second day in a row, but the Royals haven't yet placed him on the injured list and presumably remain hopeful that he might be able to start in either of the remaining two games on the team's 2022 schedule. MJ Melendez will get a turn behind the dish Monday in Perez's stead.
CBS Sports
Vikings' Harrison Smith: Apparent arm injury
Smith appeared to injure his arm in the final minute of Sunday's win over New Orleans in London, the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports. Smith had six total tackles in the win after missing one game due to a concussion. The severity of the injury wasn't clear since it took place at the end of the game.
CBS Sports
Fantasy Football Week 5 Cut List: Here are the players you can drop for waiver-wire adds
What is the Cut List? The Cut List is our baseline guide for who you can drop off your Fantasy rosters to make room for waiver wire adds this week. Speaking of those waiver wire adds, Jamey has you covered -- check back here shortly. We've arranged the cut candidates by position, then by the depth of the league. This will help you in small leagues (10 teams or less), large leagues (14-plus teams) and the more commonly known 12-team formats.
CBS Sports
Cardinals' Tyler O'Neill: Won't make wild-card roster
O'Neill (hamstring) hasn't made enough progress to be considered for the Cardinals' wild-card roster, Jim Hayes of Bally Sports Midwest reports. O'Neill hasn't played since mid-September due to a strained hamstring, ending a disappointing regular season with a .228/.308/.392 slash line in 96 games. While he's made some progress in recent days, it won't be enough for him to return to action within a week, though he's yet to be officially ruled out for future rounds should the Cardinals advance.
CBS Sports
Cardinals' Nolan Arenado: Late scratch Monday
Arenado was scratched from Monday's lineup against the Pirates for an undisclosed reason, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports. Arenado was scratched from the lineup with approximately 15 minutes remaining until first pitch, but a reason for his removal isn't yet clear. Juan Yepez will enter the lineup at third base and bat sixth.
CBS Sports
Steelers rookie Kenny Pickett sets two NFL records during his regular season debut
While he would surely trade it for a win, Kenny Pickett nonetheless made history during his regular season debut. The Steelers' first-round pick became the first quarterback in NFL history to run for two touchdowns in his debut (h/t Gerry Dulac of the Post-Gazette). He also set an NFL record by throwing the most passes in a game (13) without one hitting the ground, via ESPN Stats & Info.
CBS Sports
Broncos' Russell Wilson: Creates three TDs in Sunday's loss
Wilson completed 17 of 25 passes for 237 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 32-23 loss to the Raiders. He added 29 rushing yards and a TD on four carries. He was pretty much the whole show for the Broncos, as Wilson led the club in rushing yards and none of his receivers managed more than 55. The performance was still a step forward for the quarterback, who tossed multiple TDs for the first time with Denver as he hit Courtland Sutton for a five-yard score in the first quarter and Jerry Jeudy for a 20-yard strike just before halftime. Wilson will look to build on this effort in Week 5 against the Colts.
CBS Sports
Broncos' Latavius Murray: Signing with Denver
The Broncos are signing Murray off the Saints' practice squad, Mike Klis of Denver 9News reports. Denver is bringing in Murray to help fill the void created by Javonte Williams' season-ending ACL tear. Murray will join a Broncos backfield that includes the fumble-prone Melvin Gordon (neck) and Mike Boone. Murray had reverted back to the Saints' practice squad after rushing for 57 yards and a touchdown Week 4 against the Vikings, making the 32-year-old running back available for any team to sign.
