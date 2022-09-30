ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) â€” Aaron Judge took a smooth, mighty swing, then broke into a big smile as he trotted around the bases. Heading home, his teammates backed away, letting him touch the plate alone. At last, the New York Yankees slugger had the American League home run record all to himself. Judge hit his 62nd home run of the season Tuesday night, breaking Roger Marisâ€™ AL record and setting what some fans consider baseballâ€™s â€œcleanâ€� standard. â€œItâ€™s a big relief,â€� Judge said. â€œEverybody can finally sit down in their seats and watch the ballgame. Itâ€™s been a fun ride so far, getting a chance to do this. ... Getting a chance to have your name next to someone as great as Roger Maris and Babe Ruth and those guys is incredible.â€�

BRONX, NY ・ 35 MINUTES AGO