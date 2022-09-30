ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Martin County, FL

Hurricane Ian: Lake Okeechobee was low enough to take all the stormwater runoff

By Ed Killer, Treasure Coast Newspapers
TCPalm | Treasure Coast Newspapers
TCPalm | Treasure Coast Newspapers
 4 days ago

People who live along the St. Lucie River in Martin County or the Caloosahatchee River in Lee County will be happy to know Lake Okeechobee will not be adding to their problems.

In the aftermath of Hurricane Ian's rainfall, there will be no discharges of excess Lake O water east through the C-44 Canal or west through the C-43 Canal, officials with the Army Corps of Engineers and South Florida Water Management District said Friday.

"Because of the lake's level before the storm hit, we are confident there will be no releases from the lake," said Savannah Lacy, chief of water management operations with the Army Corps of Engineers Jacksonville district.

Ian death: Man's body found in standing water Wednesday

Canal-dumping: Stormwater pollutes St. Lucie River, but it's not from Lake O

Hurricane Ian: How you can help local nonprofits help the west coast

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1h2z7M_0iH7Wwua00

Lake Okeechobee operations

Lake O's level was 13.65 feet above sea level Friday, which is:

  • 8 inches higher than it was last Friday
  • 1 foot, 1 inch higher than it was one month ago
  • 1 foot, 10 inches lower than it was a year ago.

The Corps is still trying to determine two things:

  • How much rain fell in the Kissimmee Chain of Lakes, which drains into Lake O
  • How much the lake level will rise as floodwaters drain south.

It could take "a few weeks to a month," spokesperson Jim Yocum told TCPalm. It took four weeks for Lake O levels to peak after Hurricane Irma in 2017, he said.

About 20 billion gallons a day were draining into Lake O, but dry conditions forecast for the next seven days will help, Lacy said.

C-44 Canal to St. Lucie River

The Port Mayaca floodgates that release Lake O water are closed.

The St. Lucie Lock & Dam floodgates, which release stormwater runoff from western Martin County into the St. Lucie River, were closed Friday morning. They were open Wednesday and Thursday, releasing over 259 million gallons of water each day.

Water from the C-44 Canal was being moved into the C-44 Reservoir, according to SFWMD Executive Director Drew Bartlett.

  • Two pumps capable of moving 56 million gallons of water daily began working Thursday afternoon
  • A third pump capable of moving 84.6 million gallons of water was added Friday
  • There is no timetable for when the pumps will stop

The W.P Franklin Lock & Dam floodgates, which release stormwater runoff from Glades, Hendry, Lee and Charlotte counties, were still open Friday. On Wednesday and Thursday, they released about 747 million gallons each day, but that was beginning to taper off, Lacy said.

Army Corps of Engineers

The federal agency is assisting in hurricane restoration efforts after Ian on the west coast as well as Fiona in Puerto Rico, commander Col. James Booth said.

"We have over 1,000 civilian employees on our team and they go through these storms with you," he said. "We are FEMA's engineers after a natural disaster."

The agency is embedded at Hurricane Ian emergency operations centers in Lee and Orange counties and helping with:

  • Temporary power generators for wastewater plants
  • Pumps to move standing water
  • Equipment to help with debris removal
  • Analysis to help with rooftop replacement
  • Temporary housing
  • Personnel from other U.S. districts.

Orlando rainfall affects Lake O

The SFWMD is working to alleviate flooding in communities surrounding the Kissimmee Chain of Lakes, Bartlett said.

"We have teams deploying pumps to help move more water from the northern lakes into lakes further south in the system and eventually into Lake Okeechobee, where we have storage capacity," he said.

The SFWMD has five 42-inch pumps capable of moving 60 million gallons per day deployed at strategic locations along the lakes, he said.

The Army Corps has not set a specific water level that would trigger discharges.

"We base those decisions on a lot of factors," Yocum said. "Right now, we don’t see an imminent need for large-volume releases from the lake, but we still have two months left of Atlantic hurricane season."

Ed Killer is TCPalm's outdoors writer. Sign up for his and other weekly newsletters at profile.tcpalm.com/newsletters/manage . Friend Ed on Facebook at Ed Killer , follow him on Twitter @tcpalmekiller or email him at ed.killer@tcpalm.com .

This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: Hurricane Ian: Lake Okeechobee was low enough to take all the stormwater runoff

Comments / 0

Related
wqcs.org

SFWMA Navigation Notice: Some Locks in Martin, Okeechobee, Glades and Hendry County Re-Opened; Others Remain Closed

South Florida - Monday October 3, 2022: The South Florida Water Management District (SFWMD) on Sunday announced the re-opening of the following navigational locks:. • Okeechobee County: G-36 Boat Lock, Henry Creek. • Okeechobee County: S-193 Boat Lock, Taylor Creek. • Glades County: S-127 Boat Lock, Buckhead Ridge. • Glades...
OKEECHOBEE COUNTY, FL
wflx.com

Could Palm Beach face similar fate from major hurricane?

In the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, Floridians on the east coast are watching closely the devastation and recovery that's occurring on the west coast's barrier islands. Many people are wondering what would happen if a similar storm hit South Florida or the Treasure Coast. WPTV took a closer look at...
PALM BEACH, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Martin County, FL
City
Orlando, FL
City
Kissimmee, FL
City
Jacksonville, FL
County
Lee County, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hurricane Irma#Hurricanes#Water Management#Hurricane Ian#Corps
bdb.org

140 COMPANIES AND $1.12 BILLION SWARM INTO PALM BEACH

October 4, 2022 - Palm Beach County, FL - Palm Beach County is buzzing with new investments as 140 companies relocated or expanded to Palm Beach County with the Business Development Board’s assistance over the past five years. These companies brought $1.12 billion in capital investment and 13,110 direct jobs created/retained for local residents.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
FEMA
NewsBreak
Environment
Country
Puerto Rico
NewsBreak
Facebook
Florida Weekly

Important numbers (and websites) post-hurricane

2-1-1 The human needs national number connects you with the local United Way of Lee, Hendry, Glades, and Okeechobee for help with anything from housing to jobs to food to more. And the United Way’s Facebook pages has provided excellent updates for multiple resources: www.facebook.com/UnitedWayLHG. Free medical appointments:. Lee...
LEE COUNTY, FL
wqcs.org

Fort Pierce to Close Jaycee Park Monday Oct. 10 for Rebuild

Fort Pierce - Tuesday October 4, 2022: The City of Fort Pierce Public Works Department will be closing Jaycee Park from Monday, October 10 for the Community Rebuild of the Jaycee Park Playground. The re-built park is scheduled to re-open on Monday, October 17. The closure effects the entire park...
FORT PIERCE, FL
People

Fla. Woman Reunites with Dad Who Disappeared in Hurricane Ian Flood Waters and Clung to Tree for 3 Hours

"I feel like I should be dead," Stan Pentz, of Fort Myers, told daughter Stephanie Downing As flood water from Hurricane Ian rose in her Rotonda West, Florida, home around 2 p.m. Wednesday, Stephanie Downing got a text message from her father, Stan Pentz, who was over an hour away at his home in Fort Myers. He said the water was up to his shoulders, and he couldn't get out. Standing on her kitchen table, Downing called him on the phone and screamed, telling him to break...
FORT MYERS, FL
TCPalm | Treasure Coast Newspapers

TCPalm | Treasure Coast Newspapers

5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
800K+
Views
ABOUT

Treasure Coast news and information in Indian River County, Martin County and St. Lucie County, Florida

 http://tcpalm.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy