Indian River County, FL

Nearly 22,500 FP&L Treasure Coast customers without power amid restorations after Hurricane Ian

By Corey Arwood, Treasure Coast Newspapers
TCPalm | Treasure Coast Newspapers
TCPalm | Treasure Coast Newspapers
 4 days ago
Power is gradually being restored to the remaining thousands of Treasure Coast residents who lost electricity in storm conditions, before, during and after Hurricane Ian’s sweep across the state.

Just before 2 p.m. Friday roughly 22,500 outages were still reported across Indian River, St. Lucie and Martin counties by Florida Power & Light.

As Hurricane Ian passed as a tropical storm roughly 50 miles west of the Treasure Coast, a FP&L spokesperson said “strong winds and heavy rainfall” led to what would be over 85,000 reported outages among FP&L customers by 5 a.m. Thursday.

As the largest utilities provider in the area, FP&L reported that morning 22% of its nearly 340,000 Treasure Coast customers were without power, and by Thursday evening only 12%, or roughly 41,000, remained without power, according to a TCPalm report.

As of 1 p.m. Friday, over 10,700 outages remained in Indian River County; 8,800 in St. Lucie County; and nearly 3,000 in Martin County, according to FP&L's online outage map.

Helping out: Martin County sheriff's team heads to Hurricane Ian 'ground zero'

Clean-up begins: Treasure Coast residents assess after storm

How you can help: Treasure Coast agencies aid west Florida

“You clearly don’t have to be near the center of these storms to feel these impacts,” said FP&L spokesperson Peter Robbins. “We’re reconnecting folks every single hour.”

Robbins said the company planned to release a “more detailed restoration timeline” by Friday night.

Although roughly 21,000 utility workers were “actively working” across the state, Robbins said as power is restored to the most populous areas the single outages could take more time “depend(ing) on individual circumstance(s).”

“There’s always going to be some homes (and) some areas that have a little more challenge to them when it comes to power restoration,” he said. More rural areas would likely take longer to restore.

Robbins said it was also common that in some neighborhoods, “one half of the street has it (while) one does not” because of the web-like structure of the power grid.

“That’s just part of what happens when you deal with a storm of this magnitude,” he said. “Just because you don’t see a truck on your street doesn’t mean we’re not working on your outage.”

Although FP&L is the largest electricity provider on the Treasure Coast, St. Lucie and Indian River counties both have additional providers, including Fort Pierce Utility Authority and Peace River Electric Cooperative, Inc.

As of roughly 1 p.m. Friday, power was restored to the remaining 10 of 225 total Peace River customers in rural western Indian River County, according to its website.

Power was restored to all Fort Pierce residents by early Friday.

“We were restored to about 99.9% at about 10 last night,” said FPUA Director of Utilities Javier Cisneros.

The remaining work was finished early Friday to customers relying on utilities that needed rebuilding versus easier replacements, he said.

Corey Arwood is a breaking news reporter for TCPalm. Follow Corey on Twitter @coreyarwood, or reach him by phone at 772-978-2246.

