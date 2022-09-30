ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alamogordo, NM

Alamogordo Public Schools third best district in New Mexico

By Nicole Maxwell, Alamogordo Daily News
Alamogordo Daily News
Alamogordo Daily News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16sykU_0iH7WOLE00

Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, students across the country were taught virtually, then in a hybrid environment of virtual and in-person learning and finally in-person. These changes, although not ideal, were a part of life for teachers, students, parents and administrators alike.

Of the 15 largest public school districts in New Mexico, Alamogordo was ranked third behind Rio Rancho and Artesia based on assessments given to students in Spring 2022.

Students are assessed through the Every Student Succeeds Act, or ESSA, which requires 95% of all students to be tested in reading/English Language Arts, math and science.

Testing is done among third through eighth graders, while 11th grade is tested for English Language Arts and math. For science, testing is done on fifth graders, eighth graders and 11th graders.

When compared to the 89 New Mexico school districts, Alamogordo is ranked 26th overall, 31st in English Language Arts, 27th in math, 17th in science and 24th in kindergarten through second grade reading.

"That's not where we want to be, not where we're going to be but I'm proud. I'm so proud of our students' and our teachers' hard work," Alamogordo Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Kenneth Moore said.

Moore presented the Spring 2022 assessment results at the Sept. 21 school board meeting.

"We are encouraged by some of the data coming out of Alamogordo (particularly at some of the elementary schools) and look forward to partnering more deeply with the district to understand what programs and tactics are serving their students so well," New Mexico Public Education Department Research, Evaluation and Accountability Director Matthew Goodlaw said.

Alamogordo Public Schools has about 4,500 students enrolled for the 2022-2023 school year.

The data shows marked improvement in student performance over a five year period for the district. In 2018, the New Mexico Public Education Department assessed school districts on a grade system based on the Partnership for Assessment of Readiness for College and Careers, or PARCC, test.

From August 2018:APS on grades: 'It’s not a true indication of what’s happening in the building'

At that time, two of Alamogordo Public School's 15 schools received an "F" grade, while three schools had a "D", six had a "C", two had a "B". Just two schools were given an "A" grade.

One of the F schools was Alamogordo High School.

A month later, Alamogordo Public Schools' Superintendent Adrienne Salazar retired, and officials appointed Jerrett Perry in the interim. The District also saw other changes to its administrative team, including several school principals.

From September 2018:Alamogordo Public Schools attempt to find ways to improve student achievement

Perry announced the District would attempt a "moonshot" in the 2019 school year, focusing on student development and filling vacant positions within its schools. Things at the school were improving, when in 2020 the spread of the coronavirus prompted closure of public schools statewide.

From September 2020:Alamogordo parents talk about their experiences with virtual learning

Alamogordo schools pivoted to virtual learning, a move that prompted both praise and criticism from local families, but has since returned to in-person classes.

Statewide the impact of COVID-19 school policies was seen in the most recent student performance data, with continued gaps in student achievement reported. New Mexico was also ranked last in the U.S. again for education in 2022.

Nicole Maxwell can be contacted by email at nmaxwell@alamogordonews.com, by phone at 575-415-6605 or on Twitter at @nicmaxreporter.

If you have questions about your subscription, please contact Customer Service at AlamogordoDailyNews@Gannett.com or call 1-877-301-0013.

Comments / 8

Related
KRQE News 13

New Mexico medical center unveils state-of-the-art equipment

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The San Juan Regional Cancer Center unveiled new technology on Monday to help with cancer treatment. A new CT scanner pinpoints the exact location of a tumor and sends information to a radiation machine for more precise treatment. The medical center says one of the biggest benefits of the $5 million investment is […]
CANCER
Next Avenue

A New Mexico Farmer's Most Important Crop Might Be the Next Generation

Lorenzo Candelaria’s connection to the land helps him weather climate challenges, while he encourages young people to ‘put their hands in dirt’. The reverence that seventh-generation farmer Lorenzo Candelaria holds for his family's historic land was instilled — literally — at birth. Born two months premature at his grandmother's isolated New Mexico ranch, Candelaria was placed in a traditional outdoor horno oven made with adobe bricks that were heated to keep him warm.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Mexico State
City
Artesia, NM
Alamogordo, NM
Government
City
Rio Rancho, NM
Alamogordo, NM
Education
City
Alamogordo, NM
ladailypost.com

Gov. Proclaims October ‘Disability Employment Awareness Month’ In New Mexico

SANTA FE — New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham has issued an official proclamation naming October 2022 as Disability Employment Awareness Month throughout the State of New Mexico. In proclaiming Disability Employment Awareness Month, the governor states that “New Mexico employers can reap the benefits of hiring people with...
EDUCATION
KRQE News 13

New Mexico, Texas reach agreement for cross-border oil and gas wells

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico and Texas have finalized an agreement to develop and operate oil and gas wells that cross state lines. Officials say this agreement responds to unique development scenarios that came up due to the resource being cross-border. In 2021, the New Mexico Oil Conservation Commission issued conditional approval for a cross-border […]
TEXAS STATE
KOAT 7

New Mexico family hit hard by Hurricane Ian

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A New Mexico family who relocated to Florida is now dealing with the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. "I was in survival mode," said New Mexico native, Monica Thomas. "I don't think I've been able to wrap my head around what's been going on until yesterday. I was in flight or fight, you know? 'Make sure my family is ok' mode. The hurricane was going 8 miles per hour. It sounded like a train. We were scared. I don't know how to necessarily describe it without somebody going through it. It's been something else."
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Public School#Linus K12#Linus School District#Public Schools#School Districts#Essa
Santa Fe Reporter

Lawmakers Consider Changes to NM Alcohol Taxes

State lawmakers later this week are scheduled to continue discussing proposed revisions to New Mexico’s state taxes on alcohol. Taxation and Revenue Department Director of Tax Policy Mark Chaiken and Chief Economist Lucinda Sydow will present an overview on excise taxes on alcoholic beverages, cannabis, cigarettes and tobacco products to legislators on the Revenue Stabilization and Tax Policy Committee Thursday during its two-day meeting in Santa Fe. New Mexico In Depth, which recently published a seven-part series on the state’s alcohol problems, reports that lawmakers at this week’s meeting will continue examining ways the state’s alcohol tax system could be adjusted to both deter excessive alcohol use and fund treatment. “Everyone needs to understand the landscape before we have a serious conversation about how it should be changed,” state Rep. Christine Chandler, D-Los Alamos, tells New Mexico In Depth. The current tax structure, the story notes, doesn’t adjust with inflation and any of its preventative value has all but evaporated in the last 30 years, David Jernigan, a professor at Boston University School of Public Health, says. As for funding treatment, of the annual $50 million raised by alcohol taxes, 45% benefits local DWI grant councils, 5% drug courts and most of the rest goes to the state’s general fund. Rep. Jason Harper, R-Rio Rancho, tells NMID that formula needs to change and says he would not support any increase in taxes until 100% of revenue benefits prevention and treatment programs.
SANTA FE, NM
TaxBuzz

New Mexico's High Alcohol Death Rate May Lead to Tax Increase

New Mexico leads the nation in alcohol-related deaths, and the unfortunate statistic may lead to a tax increase for residents. Credit: Jupiter Images (Getty Images) According to a recent report from the Associated Press, the state's Legislative Health and Human Services Committee has selected an alcohol tax increase as one of its top priorities for 2023's legislative session.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Education
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
KRQE News 13

Balloons take to the sky on day 4 of Balloon Fiesta

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Tuesday is the fourth day of the Balloon Fiesta. The green flag is up and balloons are set to launch. Balloon Fiesta officials say competition flying will begin at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, widespread showers and storms are expected across the state, mainly along the west of the central mountain chain. Heavy rainfall […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

I-25 closing north of T or C while crews repair bridge

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico Department of Transportation announced there will be road closures Tuesday night as crews work to repair bridges on I-25 north of T or C. The closures will begin Tuesday, October 4 at 10 p.m. and run until Wednesday, October 5 at 6 a.m. Southbound lanes will be closed at mile […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque Starbucks worker speaks out after location unionizes

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Starbucks calls their employees “partners,” but workers like Jacob Sherwood don’t feel as if they’re treated as partners. “I think its really needed in this company to actually have the people who make all the profits actually have a voice in how the company operates, especially with policies and corporate policies that affect the workers,” said Sherwood, a Starbucks Barista.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KOAT 7

Hispanic vote expected to sway race for New Mexico's 2nd Congressional District

The Hispanic vote is expected to play a significant role in our state and local elections. According to the U.S. Census, Hispanics account for 50.5 percent of New Mexicans. "The Hispanic vote in New Mexico is very significant for any candidate," KOAT political analyst Brian Sanderoff said. "If Hispanics tend to favor a particular candidate, their block of votes can be crucial in winning the election."
ELECTIONS
KRQE News 13

What’s happening around New Mexico September 30 – October 6

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events happening from Sept. 30 – Oct. 6 around New Mexico. Sept. 30 – The Show at the Box Performance Space – The Show is the longest-running comedy improv show in Albuquerque, having performed for over ten years and still going strong! It’s performed every Friday and Saturday night at 9:00 p.m. Tickets are $12.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Books set in New Mexico

Stacker compiled a list of books set in New Mexico from Goodreads. Whether you're looking for a good read set in the state you call home, or you're looking to expand your curiosity with a writer you're already familiar with, we've got you covered.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
rrobserver.com

Lujan Grisham rescinds six pandemic-related executive orders

SANTA FE – Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham quietly rescinded six executive orders related to the COVID-19 pandemic this week, but an order declaring a public health emergency due to the pandemic remains in effect more than two years after being issued. Those rescinded Tuesday include an April 2020 order...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Transportation Today News

New Mexico receives $45 million federal grant for direct route to El Paso, I-10

The U.S. Department of Transportation recently awarded the New Mexico Department of Transportation (NMDOT) a $45 million Infrastructure for Rebuilding America (INFRA) grant. Funding will be used for a project in southwest New Mexico that will provide a 6-mile direct route to El Paso and I-10. In addition, the roadway will connect the Santa Teresa […] The post New Mexico receives $45 million federal grant for direct route to El Paso, I-10 appeared first on Transportation Today.
EL PASO, TX
Alamogordo Daily News

Alamogordo Daily News

1K+
Followers
360
Post
126K+
Views
ABOUT

Alamogordo Daily News, founded in 1898, is a daily newspaper published in Alamogordo, New Mexico.

 http://alamogordonews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy