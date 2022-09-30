Read full article on original website
Georgia Governor Brian Kemp extends gas tax suspension following Hurricane Ian
ATLANTA, Ga. (WGXA) - Georgia Governor Brian Kemp has signed an order extending the state's suspension of the gas tax. Citing concerns over supply chain issues following Hurricane Ian, the gas tax will now be suspended through November 11, 2022. The new order calls attention to recovery efforts following Hurricane Ian, stating the southeast could experience further supply chain issues and even higher demand for fuel supplies.
