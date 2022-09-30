ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
hobokengirl.com

Sangria in Hoboken Has Officially Closed

The space at 800 Jackson Street has been unoccupied off and on, having been home to Tilted Kilt, Taphaus, and the very short-lived Privé bar and restaurant. The most recent spot to take its place was Sangria — which officially opened on October 12th of last year. Now, as of October 1st, the Spanish tapas wine bar has officially closed — and its Instagram page seems to be gone entirely. Its other location in Mahwah remains open. Read on to learn more about Sangria + its closure.
HOBOKEN, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Realestate#Linus Rent#Manhattan#New York City#Housing#Astoria#Brooklyn#Business Industry#Linus Business#Real Estate#Brick Underground#The Elliman Report#Nyc
therealdeal.com

Facebook signs out of Midtown South

Facebook is ditching one of its earlier Manhattan office spaces in another sign that Big Tech’s appetite for real estate is not as all-consuming as it was a few years ago. The company, now known as Meta, terminated its lease at 225 Park Avenue South, where it occupied more than 200,000 square feet, a spokesperson confirmed to The Real Deal.
MANHATTAN, NY
WPG Talk Radio

Popcorn Mistaken for Gunfire at Jersey City, NJ, Mall

Panic at the Newport Centre Mall in Jersey City as reports of an active shooter spread on social media, however, what many thought was the sound of gunfire was actually a malfunctioning popcorn machine. Police received multiple calls to 911 of shots fired Saturday, October 1st, around 3:30 PM. Officers...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
The Staten Island Advance

NYC civil service exam: These applications are open in October

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The New York City Department of Citywide Administrative Services (DCAS) has released its September application schedule for civil service exams. Open, competitive, computer-based tests are administered throughout each month for various positions. The DCAS Computer-Based Testing and Application Centers (CTAC), where exams are taken, have...
cityandstateny.com

Police unions are cozying up to NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell during a time of ‘turmoil’

During her short time on the job, New York City Police Department Commissioner Keechant Sewell has forged a positive relationship with rank-and-file officers at a time when morale among cops is at what union officials call an “all-time low.” Earlier this month, she became the first NYPD commissioner to receive the New York City Police Benevolent Association’s Person of the Year award – a move intended to forge an alliance with the new commissioner, who serves as a liaison between the police department and City Hall.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy