The space at 800 Jackson Street has been unoccupied off and on, having been home to Tilted Kilt, Taphaus, and the very short-lived Privé bar and restaurant. The most recent spot to take its place was Sangria — which officially opened on October 12th of last year. Now, as of October 1st, the Spanish tapas wine bar has officially closed — and its Instagram page seems to be gone entirely. Its other location in Mahwah remains open. Read on to learn more about Sangria + its closure.

HOBOKEN, NJ ・ 13 HOURS AGO