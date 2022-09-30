Read full article on original website
Related
brickunderground.com
How to find short-term rentals in NYC: The ultimate Q&A on temporary housing
Need a short-term rental apartment in New York City? It's traditionally been one of the more challenging types of housing to track down because you don't have much flexibility—for example if you need to be in the city for a temporary job, medical care, or need a place to stay during a renovation.
Turning a Newark ‘no-man’s land’ into a residential neighborhood
Jay Dunbar had just hustled across Newark’s busy intersection of Broadway, Broad and Clay streets on a recent weekday when he paused to describe the nondescript neighborhood surrounding it. “It’s definitely a no-man’s land,” said Dunbar, 22, of West Orange, who had been shopping for Caribbean food a few...
hobokengirl.com
Sangria in Hoboken Has Officially Closed
The space at 800 Jackson Street has been unoccupied off and on, having been home to Tilted Kilt, Taphaus, and the very short-lived Privé bar and restaurant. The most recent spot to take its place was Sangria — which officially opened on October 12th of last year. Now, as of October 1st, the Spanish tapas wine bar has officially closed — and its Instagram page seems to be gone entirely. Its other location in Mahwah remains open. Read on to learn more about Sangria + its closure.
Man pushed onto subway tracks at Manhattan’s Union Square: NYPD
UNION SQUARE, Manhattan (PIX11) — A man was shoved onto the subway tracks at 14th Street – Union Square without any apparent provocation on Monday night, police said. The victim, 25, was on the platform for the Nos. 4, 5, and 6 trains around 9:30 p.m. when he was pushed onto the local tracks from […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Where To Get Rid of Your Unwanted Old Clothes in NYC
Have you done a closet clearout, and need somewhere to put all those old clothes?. If you live in NYC, here's how you can get rid of your unwanted clothes. Here's where you can sell your old clothes to get money for news ones:
Newark airport loses status as NYC airport, could affect travelers' rates
Newark Liberty International Airport lost its status as a New York City airport on Monday in a move that could affect flight costs for travelers.
therealdeal.com
Facebook signs out of Midtown South
Facebook is ditching one of its earlier Manhattan office spaces in another sign that Big Tech’s appetite for real estate is not as all-consuming as it was a few years ago. The company, now known as Meta, terminated its lease at 225 Park Avenue South, where it occupied more than 200,000 square feet, a spokesperson confirmed to The Real Deal.
Thrillist
Michelin Just Named These 18 Restaurants the Best Affordable Eats in NYC
The prospect of eating out in NYC can be daunting—both for the difficulty of choosing one restaurant over thousands of others and for the amount of money you have to get ready to shell out. Luckily, though, you can solve both problems if you know where to look. The...
1273 North Avenue 4h-1, New Rochelle, NY 10804, New Rochelle, NY 10804 - $249,000
NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y. — A commercial property at 1273 North Avenue 4h-1, New Rochelle, NY 10804 in New Rochelle is listed at $249,000. School District: New Rochelle City School District. Copyright 2022 Hudson Gateway Multiple Listing Service, Inc.
The most expensive home for sale in most expensive ZIP code in NJ
I've never set foot there. It is the priciest ZIP code in all of New Jersey with the most expensive homes. I feel I might just disintegrate if a lowly commoner like me stepped inside city lines. It's the town where some very famous and very rich people have lived....
Popcorn Mistaken for Gunfire at Jersey City, NJ, Mall
Panic at the Newport Centre Mall in Jersey City as reports of an active shooter spread on social media, however, what many thought was the sound of gunfire was actually a malfunctioning popcorn machine. Police received multiple calls to 911 of shots fired Saturday, October 1st, around 3:30 PM. Officers...
Retired NYPD detective among 2 shot in Harlem
The 60-year-old victim retired from the NYPD in 2006 and he is currently an investigative consultant with ACS. Police say he was not the intended target.
NYC civil service exam: These applications are open in October
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The New York City Department of Citywide Administrative Services (DCAS) has released its September application schedule for civil service exams. Open, competitive, computer-based tests are administered throughout each month for various positions. The DCAS Computer-Based Testing and Application Centers (CTAC), where exams are taken, have...
Women in neon green bodysuits sought in caught-on-camera Manhattan subway assault, NYPD says
MANHATTAN (PIX11) — A bizarre subway fight unfolded early Sunday morning in a train near the Times Square station, police said. Video shows women in neon green bodysuits fight with some other passengers on a train around 2 a.m. One rider was punched. Another appears to be pushed into a set of seats. One suspect […]
Amber Alert issued in Maine for 2 kids who could be in Newark canceled
An Amber Alert in Maine for two children who may have been in New Jersey was canceled Tuesday evening.
Newark, NJ schools giving big payday for retired teachers to return
NEWARK — Dozens of educators short of a full staff, New Jersey's largest school district is offering $92,000 for retired teachers to return to work. There are 26 retired teachers in Newark classrooms as of Monday, Newark assistant superintendent Yolanda Méndez told NJ.com. They expect another 10 within the next few weeks.
cityandstateny.com
Police unions are cozying up to NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell during a time of ‘turmoil’
During her short time on the job, New York City Police Department Commissioner Keechant Sewell has forged a positive relationship with rank-and-file officers at a time when morale among cops is at what union officials call an “all-time low.” Earlier this month, she became the first NYPD commissioner to receive the New York City Police Benevolent Association’s Person of the Year award – a move intended to forge an alliance with the new commissioner, who serves as a liaison between the police department and City Hall.
'Irate' man attacks Manhattan synagogue's security guard, superintendent
A Manhattan synagogue’s superintendent and security guard were attacked by an “irate” man last week after he was told to leave the premises, authorities said Tuesday.
This New Jersey Restaurant is Believed to be One of the Most Haunted Places in the Country
Seemingly ordinary and somewhat picturesque during the daytime, many of New Jersey's haunted places can be hard to spot at first. However, upon further investigation and attention to local legend, these areas suddenly tell a different story.
Circular house in N.J. neighborhood is unique. So was the flying daredevil who built it.
About the only odd thing in what is a very ordinary-looking neighborhood in Totowa is the gleaming white house with the wrap-around porch on Lincoln Avenue. The house is a circle among the squares and rectangles squares that stand side-by-side in this neatly-trimmed suburb of Paterson, a block from a lazy stretch of the Passaic River just above the Great Falls.
Comments / 0