wegotthiscovered.com
A cursed blockbuster that went $100 million over budget but somehow didn’t suck saves the day on streaming
Any conversation about what could be named as the single most tortured production ever mounted simply wouldn’t be complete without a mention of Marc Forster’s World War Z, which seemed to fall into some kind of trouble at every turn. Looking back at everything the cast and crew...
Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie Embrace Old School Hollywood Hedonism in New ‘Babylon’ Trailer
Brad Pitt falls off a balcony, Margot Robbie prepares to fight a snake, and so much more chaos consumes the extremely bonkers first trailer for Damien Chazelle’s next film, Babylon. Compared to the high-gloss contemporary Los Angeles featured in Chazelle’s Oscar-winner La La Land, the L.A. in Babylon looks...
digitalspy.com
The Old Man – how to watch the Jeff Bridges thriller series
Jeff Bridges is on the run in action-thriller drama series The Old Man, which after releasing earlier this year in the US, has now arrived on Disney+ for UK audiences. Dan Chase (Bridges) lives off the grid in Upstate New York after abruptly leaving the CIA, but when an assassin breaks into his home and tries to take him out, Chase must go into hiding and use all the skills he tried to leave behind to ensure his future.
Popculture
Everything Coming to Netflix in October 2022
Netflix is releasing its list of TV shows and movies coming to the streaming platform in October 2022 just in time for cooler temperatures to officially debut across most of the country, making for perfect Netflix-watching weather. While plenty of new titles will premiere on October 1, others will drop gradually throughout the month. As you wait for the new movies, documentaries and series below to make their way onto the streaming giant, keep your eyes peeled for your favorite returning Netflix series and don't forget to catch up on other binge-worthy titles you may have missed.
happygamer.com
As Seen On Marvel’s Spider-Man, One Reddit User Captured An Unmasked Peter Parker In A Precarious Situation
From the looks of a terrifying scene in Marvel’s Spider-Man, Peter Parker is safer in his Spidey outfit. Insomniac Games‘ Spider-Man game mainly succeeded thanks to its impressively precise animations of the Webhead’s heroic movements. Unfortunately, even the most delicate portions of the game, such as the web-swinging gameplay in the remastered version of Marvel’s Spider-Man for PC, may become horrifying to witness under the appropriate circumstances.
msn.com
Marvel's Blade movie sounds like it's in serious trouble
Marvel Studios' Blade movie is in serious trouble, with multiple reports suggesting development has stalled two months before filming begins. The Marvel Phase 5 project, which is currently slated to release in theaters in November 2023, was set to enter full production shortly. However, Blade is in danger of missing its launch date altogether after director Bassam Tariq left the superhero flick just two months before shooting was due to start, according to The Hollywood Reporter (THR).
TVGuide.com
ABC Fall Premiere Dates 2022: When to Watch The Rookie: Feds, Bachelor in Paradise, and More
Plus, new game shows Celebrity Jeopardy! and Celebrity Wheel of Fortune debut. ABC's fall TV season has launched with the return of plenty of its popular comedies, but several heavy hitters in the ABC fall 2022 lineup have yet to premiere. Tuesday, Sept. 27 marks the series premiere of The...
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Marvel News: Kevin Feige calls dibs on everything since 1998 while Ant-Fans fear the worst
Another day, and another myriad of murmurings revolving around the Marvel Cinematic Universe have been capturing the attention and imagination of fans everywhere. An interesting thought ponders if every Marvel movie to release since Blade is technically part of the MCU, while a leaked Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania trailer strikes fear into Scott Lang supporters everywhere, and another 20th Century Fox alumni voices their interest in Deadpool 3.
ComicBook
She-Hulk Cast and Crew Talk Creating Abomination's Wellness Retreat
She-Hulk: Attorney at Law has been taking a delightful approach to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, advancing the stories of some franchise veterans and newbies in unexpected detail. One of the most buzzed-about character arcs on the series has been that of Emil Blonsky / Abomination (Tim Roth), who has seemingly reformed since his villainous days in The Incredible Hulk. This week's episode showcased Blonsky's life after being released from prison, with him leading a wellness retreat attended by a ragtag group of villains. In a new interview with Marvel.com, the cast and crew of She-Hulk dive into how that retreat came to be — beginning with the script from staff writer (and fan-favorite comic writer) Zeb Wells.
ComicBook
Hugh Jackman Says No One Convinced Him to Return as Wolverine: "I Make My Own Decisions"
Hugh Jackman says that the decision to return as Wolverine in Deadpool 3 was only on him. On TikTok u/uncrazed caught up with the Logan actor to ask him how Ryan Reynolds convinced him to put the claws back on. Jackman quipped, "I make my own decisions brother." It's a nice sentiment to think about. The Deadpool star had been leaning on his friend for years about a possible Wolverine team-up. But, the Internet was not expecting the news to surface this week out of the blue. Both men apologized to the fans for missing D23, but quickly made it up to everyone that announcing Deadpool 3 would be hitting theaters in 2024. Now, not a lot is known about he plot of the movie. Reynolds had said in the past that the plan for Deadpool 3 was a road trip movie with Jackman before Disney purchased Fox. On the Wolverine actor's side, there had to be something there to get him out of comic book retirement. Check out the video for yourself down below.
wegotthiscovered.com
MCU fans fearing for Scott Lang’s life after ‘Ant-Man 3’ trailer leaks online
It was only a little over a week ago that Marvel Cinematic Universe fans found themselves growing very concerned for Scott Lang’s safety after images from the Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania trailer shown at D23 made their way online, so you can only imagine how they’re feeling after the whole thing mysteriously appeared on the internet.
wegotthiscovered.com
Even the all-conquering MCU has projects nobody ever wants to watch a second time
We’re a little over 14 years into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with the franchise’s back catalogue already encompassing 29 feature films and eight episodic Disney Plus exclusives. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Werewolf by Night, and The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special are still to come before 2022...
