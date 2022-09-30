ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Centre Daily

Rodgers Throws Fourth Career Pick-Six

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Aaron Rodgers threw the fourth pick-six of his brilliant career as the Green Bay Packers trailed the New England Patriots 10-7 on Sunday. The Packers led 7-3 when Rashan Gary’s strip-sack gave them one last chance with 54 seconds left in the half. However, on third-and-9, Rodgers fired an out to Allen Lazard on the right sideline. Cornerback Jack Jones saw it coming from a mile away, caught the ball at the 40 and had nothing but green grass standing between him and the end zone.
GREEN BAY, WI
Centre Daily

Five Thoughts: Steelers Have Stars, And a Possible Bust

With about seven minutes left in the halftime ceremony, Kenny Pickett emerged from the Pittsburgh Steelers’ locker room, grabbed a helmet, a football and started throwing warm-up tosses. As teammates came over and greeted him, it became increasingly clear that he would lead the team onto the field when the Steelers' offense took the field in the second half.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Centre Daily

Colts Linebacker Shaquille Leonard Suffers Concussion vs. Titans

View the original article to see embedded media. Colts star linebacker Shaquille Leonard was ruled out of Sunday’s game against the Titans with a concussion, according to Andrew Walker of Colts.com. Halfway through the second quarter, Leonard collided with Indianapolis teammate Zaire Franklin while trying to make a tackle...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Centre Daily

Minkah Fitzpatrick: Steelers Are ‘Better Than’ Jets Despite Loss

View the original article to see embedded media. After the Steelers’ 24–20 loss to the Jets on Sunday, safety Minkah Fitzpatrick voiced his frustration with the team’s play during postgame media availability. “It’s frustrating losing to people that you know you’re better than, more talented than,” Fitzpatrick...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Centre Daily

Seahawks TE Will Dissly Tired of Talking About Broncos QB Russell Wilson

Unless you spent the past NFL offseason living under a rock, you are well aware of the numerous blockbuster trades that took place. Among the league-altering receiver trades was a trade that saw a franchise quarterback on the move. That trade?. Former Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson was off to...
SEATTLE, WA
Centre Daily

Mike Tomlin Expects Mitch Trubisky to Contribute Despite Benching

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have made their quarterback change official. Head coach Mike Tomlin announced that the team will stick with rookie Kenny Pickett, who unseated established starter Mitch Trubisky at halftime of last week's 24-20 loss to the New York Jets, when they travel to face the Buffalo Bills this week.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Centre Daily

James Pierre, Josh Jackson to Battle for Steelers Open CB Spot

PITTSBURGH -- The past two weeks have brought two devastating injuries for the Pittsburgh Steelers at cornerback. Cameron Sutton is dealing with a hamstring injury suffered during the team's Week 4 game against the New York Jets and the week prior, Akhello Witherspoon hurt his own hamstring in a loss to the Cleveland Browns.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Centre Daily

NFL Power Rankings: Commanders Falling After Loss vs. Cowboys?

The more things change, the more they stay the same. After suffering its third straight loss, the Washington Commanders found themselves in the same spot as last week in Sports Illustrated’s power rankings at 30th. The only teams keeping Washington out of the cellar are the Carolina Panthers and...
WASHINGTON, DC
Centre Daily

Progress Report: Which Buccaneers are Making the Grade Through One Quarter?

Every NFL season, teams like the Tampa Bay Buccaneers set out to solve the same equation. To find the right balance and chemistry between offense, defense, and special teams. If they get it right, they get to add a Lombardi Trophy to the franchise's books. If not, then they reset and come back next year with the same problem in front of them as before.
TAMPA, FL
Centre Daily

Lions Move On From Kicker Dominik Eberle

Missing extra points in your debut with a new team is not going to bode well for a kicker's future with an NFL franchise. After kicker Dominik Eberle, who was filling in for the injured Austin Seibert, missed two extra points in a loss to the Seattle Seahawks, it was quite apparent his days were numbered in Detroit.
DETROIT, MI
Centre Daily

Kwity Paye Emerging in Gus Bradley’s Scheme: Film Room

The Indianapolis Colts are in panic mode after an ugly 1-2-1 start to the 2022 season. While a lot of things are doom and gloom with this team, there have been some reasons to remain optimistic in this young season. Second-year edge rusher Kwity Paye is beginning to show out...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Centre Daily

Eagles Expected to Add Kicker to Practice Squad

The Eagles opened a practice squad spot on Tuesday, releasing tight end Dalton Keene. It is expected to be filled by former University of Texas kicker Cameron Dicker, per NFL Media. There were several injuries in the win over the Jaguars, including starting offensive linemen Jordan Mailata and Isaac Seumalo.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Centre Daily

Takeaways from New York Giants’ 20-12 Win vs. Chicago

The New York Giants stand 3-1 after the first month of the 2022 season, a mark that many who predicted this Giants team wouldn't win more than four games probably didn't see coming. What's even more impressive about the record so far is that the Giants have endured injuries at...
CHICAGO, IL
Centre Daily

Two Jets Players Fined For Separate Plays During Week 3 Loss to Bengals

CINCINNATI — Two Jets players were fined for their actions during the Bengals' Week 3 win at Metlife Stadium. Safety Lamarcus Joyner was fined $14,608 for his illegal hit on wide receiver Tee Higgins that also earned an unnecessary roughness flag. Jets receiver Corey Davis was fined $10,609 for an altercation he had with Bengals cornerback Eli Apple.
CINCINNATI, OH
Centre Daily

Keys and Predictions for Raiders vs. Broncos

The Las Vegas Raiders are at a point where their season could start to spiral if they lose to the Denver Broncos and fall to 0-4. To avoid doing that, they need to rediscover the ability to overcome adversity that they had last season. It's just one of the keys...
DENVER, CO
Centre Daily

Buffalo Bills to Face Steelers Rookie QB Kenny Pickett in NFL Debut?

The Pittsburgh Steelers' plan really has nothing to do with the opponent. They are entering Week 5 of this NFL season in a post-Ben Roethlisberger world, and they are reportedly planning to do so by dumping Mitch Trubisky and giving rookie QB Kenny Pickett his first NFL start. It just...
BUFFALO, NY
Centre Daily

Biggest Surprise Teams in the SEC: Three-and-Out

Welcome to BamaCentral’s Three-And-Out, a daily video series featuring Alabama beat writers Joey Blackwell, Mason Smith and Katie Windham. Each day, the trio will provide their take on a topic concerning the Crimson Tide or the landscape of college sports. Check out the above video as the panel discusses...
COLLEGE SPORTS

