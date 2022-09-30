Read full article on original website
Walker report puts abortion back at center of Georgia race
ATLANTA — (AP) — In Georgia's pivotal U.S. Senate race, Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock and his Republican challenger, Herschel Walker, have each been laboring to cast the other as an extremist on abortion while deflecting questions about the finer points of their own positions. The sidestepping by Warnock,...
Biden, Harris say 'extremist Republicans' and the Supreme Court are creating a 'health care crisis'
President Biden and Vice President Harris told a task force "extremist Republicans" and the Supreme court's Dobbs ruling are creating a "health care crisis."
Who would win NC in 2024? Biden and Trump neck-and-neck in hypothetical rematch, WRAL News poll shows
RALEIGH, N.C. — If President Joe Biden were to seek reelection against former President Donald Trump in 2024, North Carolina voters would be nearly evenly split. A WRAL News Poll released on Monday shows 45% of registered voters favor Biden in the hypothetical matchup, while 43% prefer Trump. The two-point difference was a statistical tie.
Trump campaign lawyers mocked him for being broke in newly-revealed emails
Attorneys working for former president Donald Trump’s failed 2020 re-election campaign mocked his lack of financial liquidity and his rampant violation of the US Constitution in emails released in a court filing by the House January 6 select committee.The panel has been engaged in a court battle to obtain emails from John Eastman, the ex-Chapman University law professor who formulated plans for Mr Trump to overturn the election with fake slates of electoral votes, and other attorneys working with the campaign. Committee attorneys said in a filing that Mr Eastman has deliberately mischaracterised multiple emails as being covered by...
Justices mull latest challenge to landmark voting rights law
WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court's conservative majority appeared open Tuesday to making it harder to create majority Black electoral districts, in an Alabama case that could have far-reaching effects on minority voting power across the United States. The justices heard two hours of arguments in the latest showdown over...
Criticism over latest NC redistricting back at Supreme Court
RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina’s Supreme Court returned to the state’s recent divisive round of redistricting on Tuesday, as justices heard further challenges to General Assembly and congressional district lines getting used for next month’s elections. The state’s highest court listened to arguments from lawyers speaking...
For the first time, one NC political party may put more women than men in a legislative chamber
If Democrats capture the state legislative races they think they can win next month, the party will have more women than men in the state Senate, Gov. Roy Cooper said Tuesday. That would be a first, based on General Assembly library records that go back to 1921. “There are strong...
Poll: Many pessimistic about improving standard of living
NEW YORK — More than half of Americans believe it’s unlikely younger people today will have better lives than their parents, according to a new poll from the University of Chicago Harris School of Public Policy and The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research. Most of those...
US warns about foreign efforts to sway American voters
WASHINGTON — Federal officials are warning ahead of the November midterms that Russia is working to amplify doubts about the integrity of U.S. elections while China is interested in undermining American politicians it sees as threats to Beijing’s interests. An unclassified intelligence advisory, newly obtained by The Associated...
The Onion and the Supreme Court. Not a parody
WASHINGTON — The Onion has some serious things to say in defense of parody. The satirical site that manages to persuade people to believe the absurd has filed a Supreme Court brief in support of a man who was arrested and prosecuted for making fun of police on social media.
Jury picked in trial related to Gov. Whitmer kidnapping plot
JACKSON, Mich. (AP) — A jury was seated Tuesday in the trial of three men charged in connection with a 2020 anti-government plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. The selection process lasted two days as a judge and lawyers in Jackson, Michigan, tried to weed out people who had personal conflicts — vacation, child care, work — or showed a potential for bias. Opening statements were scheduled for Wednesday. Joe Morrison, Pete Musico and Paul Bellar are charged with three crimes, including providing material support for a terrorist act. All were members of the Wolverine Watchmen, a paramilitary group that trained in Jackson County, about 80 miles (130 kilometers) west of Detroit.
Garland is asked to probe threats to children’s hospitals
BOSTON — Three major medical associations have asked Attorney General Merrick Garland to investigate and prosecute people who are threatening violence against children’s hospitals and physicians that provide gender-affirming health care. The American Academy of Pediatrics, the American Medical Association and the Children’s Hospital Association wrote to Garland...
Hillicon Valley — Musk’s big reversal
Elon Musk’s deal to buy Twitter is rolling ahead after months of roadblocks, with the billionaire agreeing to buy the company for the original price reached in April if a lawsuit brought by the company against him is thrown out. Meanwhile, Musk is also drawing criticism after he tweeted a “peace” proposal for Ukraine…
NC Supreme Court weighs if voter ID tainted by racial bias
RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina’s long-litigated photo voter identification law was appraised at the state Supreme Court on Monday. Justices heard arguments on whether it was reasonable for trial judges to throw out the law that they determined was tainted by racial bias and designed to help Republicans retain their grip on the legislature.
North Korea sends missile soaring over Japan in escalation
SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA — North Korea conducted its longest-ever weapons test Tuesday, a nuclear-capable ballistic missile that flew over Japan and could reach the U.S. Pacific territory of Guam and beyond, forcing the Japanese government to issue evacuation alerts and halt trains. The South Korean and U.S. militaries responded...
California wells run dry as drought depletes groundwater
FAIRMEAD, CALIF. — As California's drought deepens, Elaine Moore’s family is running out of an increasingly precious resource: water. The Central Valley almond growers had two wells go dry this summer. Two of her adult children are now getting water from a new well the family drilled after the old one went dry last year. She’s even supplying water to a neighbor whose well dried up.
