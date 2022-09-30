Memphis restaurants: Pizzeria Trasimeno in Crosstown to close

Pizzeria Trasimeno in Crosstown Concourse announced Friday that it will close after dinner service on Oct. 1.

"To our valued customers who have supported us the past 2+ years, we are very sad to announce that Pizzeria Trasimeno will be closing permanently after service on October 1. It has been an amazing journey and experience and we are so grateful for your support," read the statement posted on Instagram.

Pizzeria Trasimeno opened in June 2020. It was the second restaurant opened in Crosstown Concourse by Global Café restaurateur Sabine Langer. An attempt to reach Langer was unsuccessful.

The restaurant was known for its made-to-order wood-fired pizzas.

It was the second pizzeria opened at Suite 181 in Crosstown Concourse.

Elemento Neapolitan Pizza was the first restaurant in the space in the southeast corner of Crosstown Concourse. The owners of Elemento had imported two 7,000-pound, wood-fired clay ovens from Italy to create authentic Neapolitan-style pizza. That restaurant closed in February 2020 after opening in October 2018.

Pizzeria Trasimeno will be open this Friday and Saturday from 4 to 9 p.m. for those wanting to come in one last time.

