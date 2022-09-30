Read full article on original website
Related
Centre Daily
‘Worst concert experience ever.’ Garth Brooks shows in Missouri labeled a ‘nightmare’
Garth Brooks’ sold-out shows near Branson, Missouri, provided unforgettable nights for thousands of fans — but many for all the wrong reasons. From traffic woes, parking issues, miles-long walks and troubles for those with disabilities, the three-night opening of the Thunder Ridge Nature Arena did not go as planned as it ushered in one of the most well-known musicians on the planet.
Electrifying Chicago sandwich shop drama The Bear turns up the heat in every episode
There’s a cliche about what it takes to be a rockstar chef. It combines Anthony Bourdain’s aesthetic – arms tattooed, a puckish sparkle in his eye – with Gordon Ramsay’s propensity for swearing at people. Restaurant kitchens are as scorching and vicious as the machismo it takes to thrive in one. To be the best, you’ve got to bleed, bruise, sweat and scream for it. You have to live to cook.For most of its electrifying first season, The Bear – a show from Christopher Storer (a producer on 2018’s coming-of-age indie-hit Eighth Grade and Ramy Youssef’s celebrated comedy Ramy )...
Comments / 0