ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Assumption Parish, LA

Comments / 13

Highly Favored
4d ago

HOTT DAMMMM!!!...they PLANNED THAT OUT WELL,KNOWING DISABILITY CHECKS CAME OUT EARLY THAN FIRST OF MONTH.,...

Reply
6
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
Assumption Parish, LA
Crime & Safety
City
Belle Rose, LA
County
Assumption Parish, LA
State
Louisiana State
Belle Rose, LA
Crime & Safety
WAFB

Reward leads to wanted man’s arrest, officials say

PLAQUEMINE, La. (WAFB) - The Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office has reportedly captured and arrested an alleged burglar, thanks to a tip from the Spillway Posse. Sheriff Brett Stassi says his office posted a reward for the capture of Charles Poston III earlier this year, which will be paid to the person responsible for his capture.
PLAQUEMINE, LA
brproud.com

Man arrested after BRPD respond to reported shooting in Tigerland

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department was called to a report of shots fired at approximately 4:40 p.m. on Monday, October 3. The shooting investigation centered around the 1100 block of Jim Taylor Dr. According to emergency responders, one person was taken to a local...
BATON ROUGE, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Video Poker#Casino#The Robbers
brproud.com

Baton Rouge man charged with Soliciting For Prostitutes

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A man was recently arrested after detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department noticed a Honda without its headlights on. Latreal Bernard Raymond, 42, of Baton Rouge, was found in the vehicle with one other unidentified person on E. Garfield St. The duo was...
BATON ROUGE, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WDSU

Hammond residents had dog stolen from their home

HAMMOND, La. — Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office reported that a pitbull was stolen from a residence in Hammond on Sept. 23. According to reports, the owners of dog Chase woke up to find their dog missing from their home on Jerome Drive. Chase is described as a grey pitbull with blue eyes.
HAMMOND, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Two Louisiana Men Arrested for Attempted Murder and Other Charges in Connection with a September Shooting

Two Louisiana Men Arrested for Attempted Murder and Other Charges in Connection with a September Shooting. Louisiana – On September 30, 2022, Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced that Jyairus Folse, 20, of Lockport, Louisiana, and Jamyren Richard, 23, of Raceland, Louisiana were arrested on Thursday for attempted murder for an alleged shooting that occurred earlier this month.
RACELAND, LA
stmarynow.com

Theft arrests reported by local police agencies

Morgan City and Franklin police and parish deputies made arrests on theft charges over the weekend, and the parish Narcotics Section detained a man accused of possessing stolen weapons. St. Mary. Sheriff Blaise Smith reported that over the last 96-hour reporting period, the Sheriff’s Office responded to 124 complaints and...
MORGAN CITY, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Man Arrested After Agents Found an Illegally Modified Weapon, Marijuana, and Methamphetamine

Louisiana Man Arrested After Agents Found an Illegally Modified Weapon, Marijuana, and Methamphetamine. On September 30, 2022, Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced that Bryantra Diggs, 24, of Raceland, Louisiana was arrested Thursday, September 29, 2022, on numerous drug and weapons charges. Narcotics agents had been looking into Diggs’ role...
RACELAND, LA
WAFB

WAFB

28K+
Followers
18K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

The tradition of television in Baton Rouge began on April 19, 1953, when WAFB signed on the air as the second television station in Louisiana. Over the following decades, Channel 9 has created the number one news organization in south Louisiana, covering local, state, and regional news. Today, WAFB brings its viewers 25 hours of news programming each week. Presently, Louisiana's News Channel is the only network station in the market to air a complete rebroadcast of every locally produced newscast, plus a live weekend noon news product on our second cable station, Cable Channel 9. Our anchors, reporters, producers, and photographers have won numerous awards from the Associated Press and the Louisiana Association of Broadcasters. A number of investigative reports by WAFB 9 News on various topics have even resulted in changes in state law. While news and programming are our broadcast trademarks, WAFB is constantly being honored for its community service. Channel 9 donates over $1.25 million in public service air time each year. The list of station promotions to help local non-profit organizations is lengthy, with our St. Vincent de Paul Uniform Drive, Assess the Need, and the Volunteer! Baton Rouge Volunteer recognition program to name a few.

 https://www.wafb.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy