Santa Barbara Zoo Hosts “Zoo for All” party for kids

When customers walk into Ventura’s La Catrina Folk Art for the first time, owner Paty Diaz says the most frequent reaction comes out in one word: “Wow.”. “That’s the first thing I hear from them. ‘Wow. I didn’t know you had this much in here,’ or ‘You have so much in this little space.’ ‘Everything is so organized. Everything seems to have its place here.’ So that’s usually what I get, a feel-good reaction,” Diaz said.

VENTURA, CA ・ 23 HOURS AGO