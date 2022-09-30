Santa Barbara Zoo Hosts “Zoo for All” party for kids
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif.- The Santa Barbara Zoo is hosting “Zoo For All” Friday at 4 pm.
This is an after- hours party for kids.
The party includes bounce houses, train rides, face painting, music, and interactive science experiments.
Local community organizations will be on site, as well.
Admission is $20 for adults and $14 for children 2- 12 years old.
