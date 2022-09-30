ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Barbara, CA

Santa Barbara Zoo Hosts “Zoo for All” party for kids

By Mina Wahab
News Channel 3-12
News Channel 3-12
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1z2Qx7_0iH7TmIL00

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif.- The Santa Barbara Zoo is hosting “Zoo For All” Friday at 4 pm.

This is an after- hours party for kids.

The party includes bounce houses, train rides, face painting, music, and interactive science experiments.

Local community organizations will be on site, as well.

Admission is $20 for adults and $14 for children 2- 12 years old.

The post Santa Barbara Zoo Hosts “Zoo for All” party for kids appeared first on News Channel 3-12 .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News Channel 3-12

Organizers seeing “desperate need” for dog foster homes in Santa Barbara

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Two weeks ago, Domestic Violence Solutions and C.A.R.E.4PAWS hosted its first inaugural Walk Against Abuse event. Organizers of the event say 200 people came out with their dogs to walk against abuse for people and animals. Proceeds went to the Safe Haven program which provides temporary anonymous fostering for survivors of The post Organizers seeing “desperate need” for dog foster homes in Santa Barbara appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Lifestyle
City
Santa Barbara, CA
Santa Barbara, CA
Lifestyle
News Channel 3-12

Guacamole Contest celebrates a favorite dish at the 36th California Avocado Festival

CARPINTERIA, Calif.-Heather Giacone credits a friend and coworker named Odelia for teaching her how to make her award winning guacamole. "I work with this little Guatamalan lady and she taught me how to make guacamole so I kept it simple." In return Giacone taught her how to read English and work the line at the The post Guacamole Contest celebrates a favorite dish at the 36th California Avocado Festival appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
CARPINTERIA, CA
Ventura County Reporter

Best Place for the Cultural, Colorful and Crafty

When customers walk into Ventura’s La Catrina Folk Art for the first time, owner Paty Diaz says the most frequent reaction comes out in one word: “Wow.”. “That’s the first thing I hear from them. ‘Wow. I didn’t know you had this much in here,’ or ‘You have so much in this little space.’ ‘Everything is so organized. Everything seems to have its place here.’ So that’s usually what I get, a feel-good reaction,” Diaz said.
VENTURA, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

There’s A Lot to Love in Lompoc

I’d been visiting an elderly friend in Lompoc and decided to stop by the Lompoc Museum at 200 South H Street on my way back. I’m very fond of little local museums, and this one is a truly fine haven, lovingly curated. Housed in a handsome 1910 Carnegie...
LOMPOC, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Travel Info#What To Do#Linus Travel#Science Experiments#Family Activities#The Santa Barbara Zoo
moneyinc.com

The 20 Best Sushi Restaurants in Santa Barbara in 2022

Santa Barbara is a town located on the central California coast and bordered by the Santa Ynez Mountains. The town is also packed with state-of-the-art boutiques, parks, museums, and five-star restaurants offering some of the most delicious desserts and local wines. According to Restaurant Guru, Santa Barbara is also home to many sushi restaurants such as; Arigato Sushi, Sushi Bar Montecito, Sushi Go Go, and many others with diverse menus. Here, we will take a closer look at the 20 best sushi restaurants in Santa Barbara.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Parenting
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Paintings
Santa Barbara Independent

Take a Thousand Steps to a Santa Barbara Beach

Santa Barbara’s Thousand Steps to the beach reopened last Thursday following a six-month-long closure. After the cliff-face stairway in Santa Barbara’s Mesa neighborhood, which actually has about 150 steps, began crumbling from coastal exposure and regular use, the city Parks and Recreation Department took steps to repair the damage and ultimately make the concrete stairway easier to use for beachgoers.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
idesignarch.com

Spectacular Mediterranean Style Dream House in Hope Ranch

Set on a hill in the exclusive community of Hope Ranch in Santa Barbara, California, this Provence-inspired home is surrounded by lush gardens and ocean vistas. The house is anchored by two tall stair towers and enjoys a 360 degree view of the Pacific Ocean and the Santa Ynez Mountains.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Gyros Are Back at Santa Barbara’s Greek Grab ’n’ Go

After 46 summers of hosting a wildly popular Greek Festival at Oak Park, the St. Barbara Greek Orthodox Church decided in the fall of 2020 to host a less social but still culturally relevant fundraiser by selling traditional, homemade meals to the community under the banner of Greek Grab ’n’ Go. They repeated the formula in the spring of 2021, and now it’s back again, with orders — which range in price from $5 for dolmas and donuts to $50 for a full dinner platter — being accepted until October 16 for pickups at the church on October 29 and 30.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
News Channel 3-12

News Channel 3-12

Santa Barbara, CA
15K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Santa Barbara, Santa Maria and San Luis Obispo, CA from News Channel 3-12.

 https://keyt.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy